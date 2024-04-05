Software-update: IrfanView 4.67

IrfanView logo (75 pix) Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.67 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.67:
  • Smaller fixes (Insert Text, Paste warning, Hex viewer, Auto adjust colors)
  • Separate overwrite option for Save/Save-As menus (Properties->File Handling)
  • The Insert Text dialog will remember the last screen position
  • New OCR PlugIn: requires Tesseract OCR (Properties->PlugIns)
    See "i_plugins.txt" for infos (https://github.com/UB-Mannheim/tesseract/wiki
  • Support for PNG comment (Image->Info dialog or $C placeholder; reading only)
  • SFF PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Mateusz "LeftarCode" Lewczak)
  • EXR PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Minji Kim and Jaehun of WHS WWW Team)
  • PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)
  • Loading issues in several PlugIns fixed (thanks to Trend Micro)
    Fixed PlugIns: Formats, DPX/CIN, WSQ, MrSID, AWD
  • PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)
  • PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)
  • Download newest PlugIns version from here

IrfanView

Versienummer 4.67
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download https://www.irfanview.com/64bit.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2024 13:49 8

05-04-2024 • 13:49

8

Bron: Irfan Skiljan

Update-historie

15-05 IrfanView 4.75 6
11-'25 IrfanView 4.73 22
05-'25 IrfanView 4.72 4
10-'24 IrfanView 4.70 25
04-'24 IrfanView 4.67 8
12-'23 IrfanView 4.66 18
12-'23 IrfanView 4.65 3
12-'22 IrfanView 4.62 2
03-'22 IrfanView 4.60 10
12-'21 IrfanView 4.59 11
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IrfanView

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Design en multimedia

Reacties (8)

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metalmania_666 5 april 2024 13:55
Geweldig programma om batchverwerkingen uit te voeren.
Meestal gebruik ik het om foto's te resizen en om foto's lossless te draaien en te hernoemen. Maar ook met andere bestanden kan het programma overweg
Zo gebruik ik het ook om bijvoorbeeld audiobestanden te renamen
RRRobert @metalmania_6665 april 2024 14:15
Dito hier, een functie als 'batch resize & rename' is een briljante mogelijkheid om 'tig' megapixel foto's gemakkelijk en kwalitatief goed te verkleinen voor bijvoorbeeld een schermweergave. Maar er zit nog zo ongelofelijk veel meer in qua compatibiliteit en functionaliteit. En als het niet inzit en je maakt het kenbaar aan de auteur, dan wordt het toegevoegd als het maar enigszins mogelijk is.

Ik denk dat ik dit programma inmiddels al een kwart eeuw in gebruik heb.
gimbal @metalmania_6665 april 2024 14:32
Ik gebruik het zelf ook wel eens voor simpele bewerking van screenshots. Even snel croppen of ergens een pijl of lijn tekenen is zo gedaan.
JSBach @metalmania_6665 april 2024 15:13
Precies. batch resize en ook mild sharpen, allemaal en snel in batch verwerking. Zakelijke (ahum) interface, maar functioneel!
slechtvalk 5 april 2024 18:06
Geweldig programma. Gebruik het al zeker 20 jaar. Hulde voor de ontwikkelaar.
magician2000 @slechtvalk5 april 2024 23:08
Hulde kun je ook via een donatie laten blijken (maar wellicht heb je dat al gedaan).

In het verleden heb ik zelfs voor een bedrijf iets van 100 licenties afgenomen voor een schappelijk prijsje.
divvid 5 april 2024 14:27
Bizar (goed) stukje software. Staat bij mij in het rijtje met Total Commander
Arjan P 6 april 2024 02:23
Topprogramma! Op elke Windows PC waar ik mee werk en werkte de afgelopen 20(?) jaar is dit eén van de eerste installs en de default om alle plaatjes te openen. Afgezien van resize/ rename/ convert is de batchprocessor ook heel handig om in een batch kleur/ brightness/ saturatie etc. van (negatief)scans mee te doen - en presets van op te slaan. Heb Irfan dan ook meerdere keren een donatie gedaan.

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