Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.67 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar bijna negentig worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels of Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.67: Smaller fixes (Insert Text, Paste warning, Hex viewer, Auto adjust colors)

Separate overwrite option for Save/Save-As menus (Properties->File Handling)

The Insert Text dialog will remember the last screen position

New OCR PlugIn: requires Tesseract OCR (Properties->PlugIns)

See "i_plugins.txt" for infos (https://github.com/UB-Mannheim/tesseract/wiki

See "i_plugins.txt" for infos (https://github.com/UB-Mannheim/tesseract/wiki Support for PNG comment (Image->Info dialog or $C placeholder; reading only)

SFF PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Mateusz "LeftarCode" Lewczak)

EXR PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Minji Kim and Jaehun of WHS WWW Team)

PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)

Loading issues in several PlugIns fixed (thanks to Trend Micro)

Fixed PlugIns: Formats, DPX/CIN, WSQ, MrSID, AWD

Fixed PlugIns: Formats, DPX/CIN, WSQ, MrSID, AWD PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)

PSP/Formats PlugIn loading bug fixed (thanks to wangmy)

Download newest PlugIns version from here