Software-update: Visual Studio Code 1.88.0

Visual Studio Code logo (79 pix) Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.88.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net april is, wordt deze versie nog als de maartuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:

March 2024 (version 1.88)

Welcome to the March 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:

If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. Insiders: Want to try new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.

Visual Studio Code

Versienummer 1.88.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Microsoft
Download https://code.visualstudio.com/#alt-downloads
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2024 10:04
7 • submitter: Anonymoussaurus

05-04-2024 • 10:04

7

Submitter: Anonymoussaurus

Bron: Microsoft

Update-historie

12-08 Visual Studio Code 1.133.0 6
05-08 Visual Studio Code 1.132.0 3
29-07 Visual Studio Code 1.131.0 5
23-07 Visual Studio Code 1.130.0 0
16-07 Visual Studio Code 1.129.0 5
25-06 Visual Studio Code 1.126.0 15
18-06 Visual Studio Code 1.125.0 8
10-06 Visual Studio Code 1.124.0 11
05-06 Visual Studio Code 1.123.0 2
29-05 Visual Studio Code 1.122.1 0
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Reacties (7)

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youri_ajax 5 april 2024 12:14
Voor de Vue devs onder ons, het probleem met de Vue Language Server moet nu opgelost zijn.
Trasos @youri_ajax5 april 2024 12:41
Ik had er al over gelezen, maar kan niet zeggen dat ik tegen rare dingen ben aangelopen de afgelopen weken. Toch maar meteen geüpdatet…
Boost9898 @youri_ajax5 april 2024 13:15
Hmm, Vue syntax highlighting en formatting loopt toch helaas nog niet helemaal lekker.
Robtimus 5 april 2024 11:38
Restart extensions without reload & update extensions with VS Code releases.
Die was me net meteen opgevallen, dat is wel een goede verbetering.
PaulHelper @Robtimus5 april 2024 12:17
Dit is wel nice, gebruik het ook zeer regelmatig. Nou installeer ik niet om de haverklap extensies maar wel goed.
ChevyVanDude 5 april 2024 12:05
Ik wacht nog even op de VSCodium release, die nu drie weken achterloopt.

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