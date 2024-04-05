Visual Studio Code is een opensourcecode-editor met ondersteuning voor IntelliSense, debugging, Git en code snippets. Downloads zijn beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Ondersteuning voor de gangbare script- en programmeertalen is aanwezig en het kan daarnaast via extensies uitgebreid worden. Microsoft heeft versie 1.88.0 uitgebracht en hoewel het al net april is, wordt deze versie nog als de maartuitgave aangeboden. Uitgebreide informatie over deze release is op deze pagina te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging:
March 2024 (version 1.88)
Welcome to the March 2024 release of Visual Studio Code. There are many updates in this version that we hope you'll like, some of the key highlights include:
- Apply custom editor labels - Distinguish between editors with same file names.
- Locked scrolling - Compare editors side-by-side with synchronized scrolling.
- Extension update improvements - Restart extensions without reload & update extensions with VS Code releases.
- Test Coverage API - Native code coverage support in VS Code.
- Folding markers in minimap - Easily identify and navigate to code sections from minimap.
- Quick Search improvements - Sticky file path separators and separator buttons.
- Notebook Run cells in section - Quickly run all cells in a notebook section.
- Copilot improvements - Improved inline chat UI, commit messages, and used references.
- Python auto-detect improvements - Detect startup files for Flask & Django, discover Hatch environments.
- Preview: Terminal inline chat - Start a Copilot inline chat conversation directly from the terminal.
If you'd like to read these release notes online, go to Updates on code.visualstudio.com. Insiders: Want to try new features as soon as possible? You can download the nightly Insiders build and try the latest updates as soon as they are available.