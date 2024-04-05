Software-update: PrusaSlicer 2.7.4

PrusaSlicer logo (79 pix)Prusa Research heeft versie 2.7.4 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Improvements with respect to 2.7.3
  • Objects from 3MFs generated by BambuStudio now retain multimaterial painting when loaded. BambuStudio saves the data under a changed name, but because both the location and meaning are the same, PrusaSlicer now tries to load the data under the new name when it fails to find the attribute that PrusaSlicer has always used. #12502
Bugs fixed with respect to 2.7.3
  • macOS and Linux specific: Downloading files from Printables did not work correctly (#12521).

PrusaSlicer

Versienummer 2.7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Prusa Research
Download https://github.com/prusa3d/PrusaSlicer/releases/tag/version_2.7.4
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2024 15:23 5

05-04-2024 • 15:23

5

Bron: Prusa Research

Update-historie

26-06 PrusaSlicer 2.9.6 15
19-05 PrusaSlicer 2.9.5 3
11-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.4 5
09-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.3 20
04-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.2 2
03-'25 PrusaSlicer 2.9.1 2
12-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.9.0 5
09-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.8.1 0
06-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.8.0 0
04-'24 PrusaSlicer 2.7.4 5
Meer historie

Lees meer

PrusaSlicer

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (5)

-Moderatie-faq
5
5
0
0
0
4
Wijzig sortering

Sorteer op:

Weergave:
pc-freakz 5 april 2024 15:37
Grappig, ik wist niet eens dat er een download geïntegreerd/koppeling zat.
Blijft verbazen hoeveel functies hier eigenlijk in zitten en bijkomen!
Snuffel @pc-freakz5 april 2024 16:18
Cura heeft dat ook met Thingiverse sinds versie 5.7
micnocom 5 april 2024 16:46
Ik gebruik nu de standaard slicer van Creality (heb sinds een maand een Ender 3 versie 3 KE en ben mega noob) is dit of een andere slicer dan beter??
Snuffel @micnocom5 april 2024 17:04
Creality Print doet wat hij moet doen, maar met PrusaSlicer, Cura, Orca of andere slicers kan je uiteindelijk meer.
Creality Print is een fork van Cura met daarin heel veel zaken weggelaten.

Wat goed is aan Creality Print is dat de juiste instellingen worden gebruikt in de slicer voor de KE (logisch ook), daar waar andere slicers iets meer tweak werk nodig hebben om ze juist te krijgen.
't Is maar net wat je wil en waar je voorkeur ligt.
micnocom 5 april 2024 22:10
Dank voor je reactie Snuffel,

Je mist het pas als je het nodig hebt ;D

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.