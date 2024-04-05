Prusa Research heeft versie 2.7.4 van PrusaSlicer uitgebracht. Dit programma zorgt ervoor, simpel gezegd, dat een 3d-ontwerp zo goed mogelijk uit een 3d-printer komt. PrusaSlicer is open source en beschikbaar voor Windows, Linux en macOS. Het wordt primair ontwikkeld voor Prusa's eigen printers, maar bevat een groot aantal profielen voor printers van andere merken. De releasenotes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Improvements with respect to 2.7.3
Bugs fixed with respect to 2.7.3
- Objects from 3MFs generated by BambuStudio now retain multimaterial painting when loaded. BambuStudio saves the data under a changed name, but because both the location and meaning are the same, PrusaSlicer now tries to load the data under the new name when it fails to find the attribute that PrusaSlicer has always used. #12502
- macOS and Linux specific: Downloading files from Printables did not work correctly (#12521).