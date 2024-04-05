Software-update: OpenBSD 7.5

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http(s)-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenBSD 7.5 released

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.5. This is our 56th release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install. As in our previous releases, 7.5 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.

OpenBSD screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 05-04-2024 16:57
6 • submitter: scorpie

05-04-2024 • 16:57

6

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: OpenBSD

Update-historie

20-05 OpenBSD 7.9 8
10-'25 OpenBSD 7.8 7
04-'25 OpenBSD 7.7 0
10-'24 OpenBSD 7.6 20
04-'24 OpenBSD 7.5 6
10-'23 OpenBSD 7.4 6
04-'23 OpenBSD 7.3 34
10-'22 OpenBSD 7.2 12
04-'22 OpenBSD 7.1 9
10-'21 OpenBSD 7.0 11
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djohn_croot 5 april 2024 17:21
Ik ben net weer begonnen met snapshots volgen na een pauze van een jaar. Wat een heerlijk compleet systeem is het toch. Ik draai het met veel plezier op een desktop-PC, lekker barebones.
jurroen
@djohn_croot6 april 2024 20:59
Ja, het is bizar. OpenBSD-current is in mijn ervaring stabieler dan de 'stable' Linux distro's (denk aan Debian, CebtOS etc). Ik draai zelfs productieservers op -current, wat in decennia nog niet is fout gegaan :+
blorf @jurroen7 april 2024 12:15
Waar alle BSD's eens prioriteit aan moesten geven is SDIO op ARM SBC's werkend krijgen. Ze missen gewoon een groot markt-segment met ondersteuning. Met een BSD op een Raspberry zit je al 10 jaar met console-framebuffer emulatie voor X graphics en geen wifi. Wat het probleem is is onduidelijk.
Jack Flushell @djohn_croot6 april 2024 09:06
Met welke desktop omgeving? Dit is eigenlijk toch veel meer bedoeld voor servers?
jurroen
@Jack Flushell6 april 2024 20:49
Het doel van OpenBSD is security, propere code, goede documentatie. Het is niet specifiek "bedoelt" voor servers, routers of zelfs de desktop - je kunt het voor alles gebruiken.

Een van de mogelijke usecases is wel een server, omdat het veilig maar ook superstabiel is. En daarmee is het in mijn ogen ook perfect als desktop OS.

Maar ik ben 'biased'. Zo heb ik de mascotte van OpenBSD, Puffy, al bijna twintig jaar op mijn arm :Y)
djohn_croot @Jack Flushell6 april 2024 22:36
Ik vind dat een besturingssysteem moet doen wat de gebruiker wil:) En ik wil een simpele desktop met een snelle window manager. Ik gebruik Spectrwm, een tiling window manager die me vrijheid geeft en de ruimte op het scherm voor mij indeelt.
En de documentatie vind ik een verademing na de rommelige man pages en andere helpfuncties in Linux, laat staan de nooit helpende help in Windows. Als je de tijd erin wilt steken, kun je alles wat je nodig hebt in de manpages van OpenBSD vinden.

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