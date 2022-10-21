Software-update: OpenBSD 7.2

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http(s)-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden; dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenBSD 7.2 released

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.2. This is our 53rd release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 7.2 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.

OpenBSD screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 7.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/faq/faq4.html#Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-10-2022 08:09
12 • submitter: scorpie

21-10-2022 • 08:09

12

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: OpenBSD

Update-historie

28-04 OpenBSD 7.7 0
08-10 OpenBSD 7.6 20
04-'24 OpenBSD 7.5 6
10-'23 OpenBSD 7.4 6
04-'23 OpenBSD 7.3 34
10-'22 OpenBSD 7.2 12
04-'22 OpenBSD 7.1 9
10-'21 OpenBSD 7.0 11
05-'21 OpenBSD 6.9 40
10-'20 OpenBSD 6.8 0
Meer historie

Lees meer

OpenBSD

geen prijs bekend

Overige software OpenBSD

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
12
12
3
2
0
9
Wijzig sortering
jurroen
21 oktober 2022 12:23
Dit vind ik enkele mooie highlights van deze release:
  • Ondersteuning voor de Apple M2 en DRM voor Intel's Alder Lake en Raptor Lake is toegevoegd,
  • Experimentele ondersteuning voor QUIC (in LibreSSL 3.6.0, welke meekomt met OpenBSD 7.2)
  • AgentX in SNMP, dankzij martijn@
  • Verschillende fixes voor VMM/VMD
  • Een snellere pkg_add, dankzij caching - voor het installeren en updaten van packages
  • Privilege seperation in xlock en snmpd
En nog veel meer. Check vooral de release notes. En voor alle *BSD-ers in Nederland: we hebben volgende week een meetup in Utrecht! Let wel: dit is niet specifiek voor OpenBSD maar alle *BSD deratives.
Bas van Pelt 24 oktober 2022 01:23
Omdat ik wil dat mijn webserver zonder gedoe gewoon blijft werken, kwam ik een jaar of 10 geleden uit op OpenBSD. En blijkt inderdaad waar: het is maximaal veilig en stabiel. Simpel, maar daarom robuust. Er is maar minimaal onderhoud nodig: vanmiddag de upgrade naar 7.2 in paar minuten, simpel met command 'sysupgrade' Ben er blij mee.
grimlock 21 oktober 2022 11:26
Blijft verbazingwekkend hoe een stuk software zo veilig kan zijn terwijl de "anderen" er continue zo'n zooi van maken, zelfs leveranciers van firewalls etc.
beerse @grimlock23 oktober 2022 13:39
Misschien is het wel omdat bij de diverse BSD-s de grip van de licentie houder iets strakker is dan dat bij linux en/of gnu software: Het is bij de diverse bsd-unix varianten namelijk niet zomaar toegestaan om voor je zelf te beginnen met een eigen variant op de bestaande distributie.

Daarnaast zijn de ontwikkelaars en andere dieper betrokkenen nogal bevlogen techneuten en laten ze zich niet met marketing of de waan van de dag in om mee te gaan op andere golven en zo. Ook niet met jou of mijn ontwikkeling.
grimlock @beerse23 oktober 2022 19:37
Dat zouden ook de uitgangspunten moeten zijn als je software ontwikkelt. Kan iemand dat aan de grote bedrijven uitleggen want ik word ondertussen wel helemaal kriegel van al die halve oplossingen die amper met elkaar samenwerken en waar je bang bent om iets complex te implementeren omdat je gegarandeerd tegen problemen aanloopt.
beerse @grimlock23 oktober 2022 20:05
Niet per-se. Als je naar operating-systemen kijkt, zie je dat er een aantal commerciële zijn en een aantal vrije en een aantal echt open.

Voor de software is er naar mijn idee ook altijd plaats voor commercieel, open en vrij. Daarbij zie ik qua ontwikkeling de echt vrije veel sneller gaan dan de wel open maar niet zo vrije, die zijn meer behoudend.

Tegenwoordig zie je veel technische product ontwikkeling op basis van linux. Vooral omdat het kan en omdat het mag. Als het voor de bsd-s van deze wereld interessant is, dan kunnen en willen ze de ontwikkeling wel volgen maar wel op hun eigen manier. Apple doet het anders dan OpenBSD en NetBSD heeft weer een andere insteek.

Zo is het met andere software ook. Zeker als je niet te diep inzoomt, er is altijd wel een alternatief te vinden die het net even anders doet.

En over complexiteit: De unix stelregel is nog altijd: Houdt het simpel. Combineer niet te veel maar werp ook geen nodeloze beperkingen op. Laat de gebruiker creatief combineren.
grimlock @beerse24 oktober 2022 07:39
Je stelling klopt, alleen vraag ik me af of we op dit moment, nu we in de wereld zien dat de cybercriminaliteit explodeert, snelheid en innovatie als eerste optie moeten zijn boven op veiligheid. Ik zou het in ieder geval niet erg vinden om bijvoorbeeld features een aantal jaar te bevriezen ten faveure van veiligheid.
beerse @grimlock24 oktober 2022 09:07
Dat is van alle tijden. De klant wil de werkende software dus dat wordt het eerst gemaakt. De uitzonderingen komen daarna en de foutafhandeling is altijd al hopeloos achtergesteld.
Als er dan echt serieus getest wordt, dan worden ook meestal alleen de werkende zaken getest en de meest duidelijke uitdagingen. Tel daarbij dat er vanaf het begin altijd zaken bij komen die er ook nog wel even bij passen.

Ergens in de vorige eeuw had iemand een webserver in elkaar gezet. Dat bleek goed te werken en is dus de wijde wereld in gestuurd. Daar zijn van diverse kanten wat verbeteringen aan toegevoegd. Laten we zeggen dat ze is opgelapt. Of 'patched' zoals ze dat in het Engels noemen. Ondertussen bedachten ze dat het nog een naam moest hebben maar ondertussen waren het meer patches dan het origineel. Sinds dien heet het apache en dat schijnt helemaal geen indianenverhaal te zijn.
RoestVrijStaal @beerse24 oktober 2022 10:34
Misschien is het wel omdat bij de diverse BSD-s de grip van de licentie houder iets strakker is dan dat bij linux en/of gnu software: Het is bij de diverse bsd-unix varianten namelijk niet zomaar toegestaan om voor je zelf te beginnen met een eigen variant op de bestaande distributie.
Volgens mij heb je het enkel hier over MacOSX en Sony's BSD-distro dat op Playstation 3, 4 en 5 draait.

Licentietechnisch zit er bij (gratis) BSD-distro's minder in de weg dan bij (GNU) Linux distro's. Dankzij de minder restrictievere licentiëring.

Maarrrrr forken doe je uiteindelijk zelf. En daarbij moet je dan ook jouw verantwoordelijkheid zelf dragen.
Als je je eigen distro start, kan je niet vanuit gaan dat je zomaar van de andere BSD-distro's hulp krijgt, of dingen voor je gaan doen zonder het lief te vragen ;)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 24 juli 2024 19:48]

beerse @RoestVrijStaal24 oktober 2022 16:46
Natuurlijk heb ik het ook over de commerciële bsd-s. Maar vergeet niet de grip van de 'eigenaren' op free-bsd, open-bsd en net-bsd. Die zijn wel vrij bruikbaar maar hebben zelf ook hun regels en richtlijnen voor aanpassingen.

Zie bijvoorbeeld 'geschiedenis' bij NetBSD (https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/NetBSD) en 'bijzonderheden' bij OpenBSD (https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/OpenBSD). En voor de volledigheid ook 'geschiedenis' bij FreeBSD (https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/FreeBSD).
RoestVrijStaal @beerse24 oktober 2022 19:56
Dat is bij menig FOSS project niet anders.

Er zijn maar weinig FOSS projecten die geen (meritocratische) koninkrijkjes zijn waar één of twee ego's de scepter zwaaien. En de rest moet door een brandende hoepel in een mijnenveld springen om "bij te dragen".
beerse @RoestVrijStaal24 oktober 2022 22:49
Klopt helemaal: Deze bsd-s zijn zelf op hun manier ook free-open-source-software. of dat nu free-beer of free-speach is mag je zelf bepalen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq