Firmware-update: Synology DSM 7.1.1 build 42962 Update 2

Synology logo (45 pix)Synology heeft de tweede update voor Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.

Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit.

Important notes
  • Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
    • Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
  • Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
What’s New
  • When users select Outlook as the system notification service provider, they will need to sign in with OAuth 2.0, which is a safer authentication method. Previously configured Outlook accounts will be migrated to "Custom SMTP server". We strongly recommend re-configuring the settings for authentication to ensure your Outlook account security.
Fixed Issues
  • Fixed an issue where performing file system checks on ext4 volumes would stop the quota settings on DSM from functioning.
  • Fixed an issue where after HDD migration, users couldn't properly mount the SSD caches that weren't migrated to the new device.
  • Fixed an issue where Universal Search couldn't find the data in shared folders on volumes that were created on DSM 7.1.1.
  • Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM from certain devices.
  • Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM via the Bonjour service.
  • Fixed an issue where the E10G18-T1 network card couldn't be detected on the passive server when creating a Synology High Availability cluster with RC18015xs+.
  • Fixed an issue where models with the AMD Ryzen V1000 CPU platform couldn't adjust the fan speed automatically after a system reboot.
  • Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Out-of-Band (OOB). (Synology-SA-22:17)

Reacties (15)

Videopac 21 oktober 2022 09:20
Ter info: de gedichte kwetsbaarheden zijn behoorlijk kritisch.
Anoniem: 1322 @Videopac21 oktober 2022 13:35
Gezien de reacties van @FastBunny en @stappel_ even een uitbreiding hierop gezien ik nieuwsgierig was.

De vulnerability zit in de Out-of-Band (OOB) Management van specifieke modellen DS3622xs+, FS3410, en HD6500. Dat zijn volgens mij ook de enige modellen met OOB. Voor diegenen die niet weten wat OOB is, het is (veelal) een aparte netwerkpoort die een webserver draait met basis hardware zaken (aan en uitzetten, basic monitoring, etc). Deze beheer mogelijkheid draait altijd als het apparaat stroom heeft en is een soort noodbeheer systeem als de boel in een datacenter draait (als in, niet in de buurt).

Anyway, zo te zien hoeven wij ons normale stervelingen hier niet zo druk over te maken. De vulnerability zit enkel in de OOB interface software en een OOB interface zal normaal enkel in een afgesloten en beveiligt netwerk benaderbaar zijn.

Het is echter altijd aan te bevelen om snel te updaten. Mogelijk heeft het nog effect op andere (toekomstige) zaken.
treris @Anoniem: 132221 oktober 2022 14:09
Dank voor het uitzoeken, zeker nuttig! Wist inderdaad niet welk systeem ze hier precies mee bedoelden. Heb voor de zekerheid de update maar even handmatig geïnstalleerd, ook al heb ik geen van de getroffen systemen.
stappel_ @Videopac21 oktober 2022 09:37
CVE-2022-27624
Severity: Critical
CVSS3 Base Score: 10.0

Das gewoon een open deur
robvh99 @stappel_21 oktober 2022 11:50
Ja, dat wel.
Maar dit lijkt om een out of band beheer toegang te gaan.
Normaal gesproken zou die toch niet extern toegankelijk moeten zijn.
Zeker zakelijk een apart netwerk/vlan waar niet iedereen bij kan
Boeshnl @robvh9921 oktober 2022 18:21
Dat kan zeker wel. Gewoon een whitelist erop zetten dat alleen bepaalde locaties bij de OOB kunnen komen.
FastBunny @Videopac21 oktober 2022 09:24
The following models with Synology DiskStation Manager (DSM) versions before 7.1.1-42962-2 may be affected: DS3622xs+, FS3410, and HD6500
Stapper55 21 oktober 2022 18:17
Overigens, niet alle nassen zullen die update krijgen.
De nas geeft zelf wel aan of die voor de betreffende nas noodzakelijk is.

Ik draai een ds920+ zit nu op 7.1.1-42962 update 1 die laatst aangeboden werd.
7.1.1-42962 update 2, word niet aangeboden in het back-end.

Dat kan zijn om 2 redenen

1 ze rollen hem in fases uit ( dus niet allemaal tegelijk)
2 Het is niet noodzakelijk voor die betreffende nas en de pakketten die hij draait.

Als het echt super kritisch was, werd het ding er wel doorheen gedrukt.
Ik zou me er niet al te druk om maken.
Glassertje @Stapper5521 oktober 2022 20:36
Toch is die gewoon hier te downloaden. Heb ook een 920 en heb hem er net wel op gezet.
Stapper55 @Glassertje22 oktober 2022 10:54
Dat klopt, maar dat is altijd zo.

Dit heeft alleen voor de modellen met Out-Of-Band netwerk interface invloed.
Ik denk niet dat veel mensen dat thuis hebben staan.

Voor jou nas, en de mijne heeft het geen kritieke invloed
En die paar niet kritieke wijzigingen, krijg je vanzelf wel bij de volgende update.
Turbo99 21 oktober 2022 23:07
Ik heb onlangs een factory reset en een schone installatie gedaan van DSM 7.1.1-42962 update 1 op een DS918+ maar kan sindsdien geen packages meer handmatig installeren. Het gaat dan met name om Plex. Ik heb PlexMediaServer-1.25.9.5721-965587f64-x86_64_DSM7.spk en PlexMediaServer-1.29.1.6316-f4cdfea9c-x86_64_DSM7.spk geprobeerd maar beiden geven de melding "The operation failed. Please sign in to DSM again and retry". Uiteraard heb ik geprobeerd om uit- en in te loggen en zelfs een herstart helpt niet. Na wat verder testen kwam ik erachter dan zelfs de officiele packages van Synology (bijvoorbeeld de PDF Viewer of de Text Editor) dezelfde foutmelding geven. Weet iemand hier een oplossing voor?
upje @Turbo9922 oktober 2022 06:35
Ik weet niet waarom dat niet lukt, maar op een 918+ kan je prima Plex draaien in een Docker container. Dat werkt erg prettig weet ik uit ervaring.
Stapper55 @Turbo9924 oktober 2022 14:42
Staat toch gewoon in de help...
Kan overigen ook nog zo zijn dat de interne klok niet is ingesteld..
https://kb.synology.com/n...connect_to_Package_Center
Activator726 22 oktober 2022 23:25
Vraagje. Als ik de update wil starten, geeft hij aan dat je eerst in het control panel moet inloggen met een Synology account. Maar ik heb nog geen account en wil ook eigenlijk niets koppelen met online. Is dat echt nodig voor de update om te slagen?
RBl1972 27 oktober 2022 10:34
Sinds de update krijg ik telkens meldingen over de fan.
Deze staat ingesteld op slimme modus. Nu begint ie te piepen als de fan uitslaat (dus even niet nodig is) en weer aanslaat. Meer mensen last van?

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

