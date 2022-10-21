Synology heeft de tweede update voor Disk Station Manager versie 7.1.1 uitgebracht. Synology DSM is de beheersoftware die op diverse nas-producten van het bedrijf draait. De Disk en Rack Stations bieden meer dan alleen extra opslagruimte. Zo kunnen er extra pakketten worden geïnstalleerd om het apparaat bijvoorbeeld ook als mediaserver, webserver, printserver of back-upserver te laten functioneren. De mogelijkheden zijn eindeloos.
Voordat versie 7.1.1 kan worden geïnstalleerd, moet minimaal versie 7.0 aanwezig zijn. Verder is het uitsluitend geschikt voor de nas-modellen waarvan het typenummer eindigt op 13 of hoger. Versie 7.1 zal overigens de laatste update zijn voor modellen die eindigen op 13, 14 of 15. Kijk voor de overige voorwaarden en de verschillende downloads op deze pagina. Versie 7.1.1 bevat voornamelijk bugfixes en beveiligingsupdates. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit.
Important notes
What’s New
- Your Synology NAS may not notify you of this DSM update because of the following reasons. If you want to update your DSM to this version now, please click here to update it manually.
- Your DSM is working fine without having to update. The system evaluates service statuses and system settings to determine whether it needs to update to this version.
- Depending on your Synology NAS model, this update will restart the device.
Fixed Issues
- When users select Outlook as the system notification service provider, they will need to sign in with OAuth 2.0, which is a safer authentication method. Previously configured Outlook accounts will be migrated to "Custom SMTP server". We strongly recommend re-configuring the settings for authentication to ensure your Outlook account security.
- Fixed an issue where performing file system checks on ext4 volumes would stop the quota settings on DSM from functioning.
- Fixed an issue where after HDD migration, users couldn't properly mount the SSD caches that weren't migrated to the new device.
- Fixed an issue where Universal Search couldn't find the data in shared folders on volumes that were created on DSM 7.1.1.
- Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM from certain devices.
- Fixed an issue where users couldn't access DSM via the Bonjour service.
- Fixed an issue where the E10G18-T1 network card couldn't be detected on the passive server when creating a Synology High Availability cluster with RC18015xs+.
- Fixed an issue where models with the AMD Ryzen V1000 CPU platform couldn't adjust the fan speed automatically after a system reboot.
- Fixed multiple security vulnerabilities regarding Out-of-Band (OOB). (Synology-SA-22:17)