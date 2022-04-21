Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenBSD 7.1

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenBSD 7.1 released

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.1. This is our 52nd release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 7.1 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.

Versienummer 7.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/faq/faq4.html#Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-04-2022 22:31
21-04-2022 • 22:31

Update-historie

22:31 OpenBSD 7.1 2
15-10 OpenBSD 7.0 11
05-'21 OpenBSD 6.9 40
10-'20 OpenBSD 6.8 0
05-'20 OpenBSD 6.7 11
10-'19 OpenBSD 6.6 7
04-'19 OpenBSD 6.5 0
10-'18 OpenBSD 6.4 31
04-'18 OpenBSD 6.3 9
10-'17 OpenBSD 6.2 0
Meer historie

OpenBSD

0jurroen

21 april 2022 23:04
Mooie release weer. Ditmaal met support voor Apple Silicon, flinke performance verbeteringen voor verschillende architecturen (waaronder amd64), ondersteuning voor 40MHz en 80MHz WiFi kanalen in iwm(4) en iwx(4), 802.11ac support, fixes voor vmd(8) en verbeteringen aan de power management standaarden voor onder andere laptops.
0RoestVrijStaal
21 april 2022 23:41
Dan lees je de changelog bij de altijd kleurrijke release announcement, en dan kom je dit tegen:
  • Added support for XBox One game controller.
Zo'n toevoeging vind ik begrijpelijk dat het bij FreeBSD gebeurd. Maar bij OpenBSD, die focust op veiligheid, vind ik zoiets inboeten op veiligheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 21 april 2022 23:42]

