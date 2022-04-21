De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.1. This is our 52nd release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 7.1 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.