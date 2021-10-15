Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: OpenBSD 7.0

OpenBSD logo (75 pix) De nieuwe halfjaarlijkse release van OpenBSD is uitgekomen. Op deze pagina is een uitgebreide lijst van ftp- en http-downloadlocaties te vinden. OpenBSD stamt af van de originele Berkeley Software Distribution en heeft als kenmerk dat de ontwikkelaars alleen opensourcesoftware willen gebruiken. Verder staat het besturingssysteem bekend om zijn uitstekende documentatie en veiligheid. De complete releasenotes kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

OpenBSD 7.0 released

We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.0. This is our 51st release. We remain proud of OpenBSD's record of more than twenty years with only two remote holes in the default install.

As in our previous releases, 7.0 provides significant improvements, including new features, in nearly all areas of the system.

Versienummer 7.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen BSD
Website OpenBSD
Download https://www.openbsd.org/faq/faq4.html#Download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-10-2021 • 08:34
11

15-10-2021 • 08:34

11 Linkedin

Submitter: scorpie

Bron: OpenBSD

Update-historie

21-04 OpenBSD 7.1 8
15-10 OpenBSD 7.0 11
05-'21 OpenBSD 6.9 40
10-'20 OpenBSD 6.8 0
05-'20 OpenBSD 6.7 11
10-'19 OpenBSD 6.6 7
04-'19 OpenBSD 6.5 0
10-'18 OpenBSD 6.4 31
04-'18 OpenBSD 6.3 9
10-'17 OpenBSD 6.2 0
OpenBSD

Reacties (11)

+2Qalo
15 oktober 2021 19:36
OpenBSD heb ik nog nooit gebruikt, eerlijk gezegd. FreeBSD wel, en dat beviel best goed. De keuze in software is bij de BSD's wat beperkter dan bij Linux, maar daarentegen heb je wél een veilig en betrouwbaar systeem. 100% veiligheid bestaat niet, maar ik denk dat je bij de BSD's wel goed zit qua security.

Mijn allereerste ervaring met BSD was in 2005 met Freesbie, een live-CD met een distro gebaseerd op FreeBSD. Ik herinner me nog dat ik het een mooi systeem vond, maar dat het anders was dan Linux. Maar goed, juist omdat het een live-CD was kon je er lekker mee rommelen en ontdekken wat ermee mogelijk was. Maar uiteindelijk lag mijn interesse toch meer bij Linux.

In 2009 heb ik het nogmaals geprobeerd met FreeBSD op één van mijn laptops, maar daar had ik issues met het geluid die ik niet opgelost kreeg. Later had ik die FreeBSD opgeofferd ten faveure van Fedora, om te kijken of dat me beviel. Ook die beviel toen niet, want die werkte hartstikke traag op die specifieke laptop. Uiteindelijk is die laptop alleen nog gebruikt met Xubuntu en Linux Mint. En dat draait het nog steeds zonder problemen.

NomadBSD is trouwens ook een leuk systeem. Ook gebaseerd op FreeBSD, maar dan in een persistente modus op een USB-stick. Ziet er mooi uit en is ook goed bruikbaar. En ook niet moeilijk om dat op een USB-stick te prakken. Ik had zo'n 16GB USB-stick die ik altijd bij me had op mijn sleutelhanger. Kon ik iemand anders' computer gebruiken zonder dat ik het al aanwezig systeem (Windows) hoefde te gebruiken. Immers: Linux en BSD is toch veel leukere "spielerei" dan het logge en saaie Windows? :*)

Extra toevoeging: leuk om om de verschillende BSD's nader te bekijken en welk doel ze dienen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 15 oktober 2021 19:42]

+2jurroen

@Qalo15 oktober 2021 19:54
Voordat ik reageer, een disclaimer: ik heb de OpenBSD mascotte permanent op mijn arm pronken en ben dus biased. Hou dat in het achterhoofd bij mijn reactie.

OpenBSD heeft de focus op een aantal zaken liggen. Een daarvan is pro-actieve security; niet alleen introduceert het project zaken als verschillende exploit migitations (waarvan pledge en unveil meer recente voorbeelden zijn), maar ook zijn de developers continu gefocussed op het auditten van de codebase en het veilig houden hiervan.

FreeBSD heeft een andere focus en andere voordelen (waarvan ZFS, een gigantische collectie aan ports, Bhyve en jails in mijn ogen goede voorbeelden zijn). Een van de punten van kritiek die men wel eens uit is dat FreeBSD wat achterloopt met exploit mitigations. Voornamelijk om die reden is er een fork van FreeBSD - genaamd HardenedBSD - die deze kritiek oppakt en 'fixt'. HardenedBSD is 1:1 compatible met FreeBSD. Sterker nog, je kunt een FreeBSD machine 'in-place' switchen naar HardenedBSD.

Welke BSD derative je ook gebruikt, het zal voor een Linux gebruiker even wennen zijn. De core utilities zijn grotendeels, maar niet exact hetzelfde. Commando's als lsblk, zullen niet zonder meer op de BSD deratives werken, hoe standaard ze ook zijn op Linux.

En daar zit een groot verschil: de BSD's zijn afgeleid van bijvoorbeeld 4.4BSD. Ze delen geen kernel, wat met Linux wel het geval is. Hierdoor zijn er bijvoorbeeld ook verschillen (soms behoorlijk groot) tussen de BSDs.

Zelf gebruik ik OpenBSD al bijna twee decennia als mijn daily driver. Professioneel gezien heb ik te maken met hoofdzakelijk OpenBSD, maar ook HardenedBSD en soms de andere BSD deratives.
+1Qalo
@jurroen16 oktober 2021 01:05
Ik heb de OpenBSD mascotte permanent op mijn arm pronken....
Mooi toch? Je bedoelt daarmee toch DIT plaatje? Beastie, dat BSD-duiveltje vind ik ook wel "tattoo-waardig". Het is dat ik zelf niet zo van tattoos houd op mijn lichaam, want anders had ik zelf voor Tux gekozen. Maar ach, mijn desktop PC's en laptops hebben allemaal een "Powered by GNU/Linux" sticker, in plaats van zo'n Windows sticker. En al mijn GRUB achtergronden bevatten een afbeelding van Tux met het desbetreffende merk van de machine waarop het draait, met daarbij de tekst erin verwerkt: "Optimized for GNU/Linux". Da's ook leuk. :D

Maar bedankt voor je toelichting. Mooie post. En je hebt gelijk: BSD is op onderdelen écht wezenlijk anders dan een Linux distro. Dat had ik ook ondervonden. Maar het went redelijk snel, want als je al bekend bent met Linux herken je ook veel gelijkenissen op onderdelen. Overstappen van Linux naar BSD is even wennen, maar die sprong is niet zo groot en onoverkomelijk als je bijvoorbeeld alleen Windows gewend bent en dan BSD installeert.

BSD en Linux zijn beiden afgeleiden van Unix, waarbij BSD een volledig besturingssysteem is, en Linux feitelijk alleen een kernel, met daar bovenop een verzaneling software. MacOS is zelfs een officieel gecertificeerde Unix-variant.

En nu ik dit zo schrijf: gek om er nu even bij stil te staan, maar bijna alle bekende systemen om ons heen hebben uiteindelijk Unix als stamvader, behalve het meest populaire systeem (dankzij koppelverkoop uiteraard) op de dagelijkse computer thuis en op het werk, Windows.

Om weer even terug te komen op jouw post: een mooi plaatje bij je uitleg is HIER te vinden (voor de geïnteresseerden).
0SadisticPanda
@Qalo16 oktober 2021 09:32
Dos, BeOs, Os/2 ,..

Je zou je verbazing in de industriële omgevingen hoeveel deze nog gebruikt worden, en niet Unix based zijn..

Wil niet zeggen omdat ze niet bekend (meer) zijn, dat ze niet meer gebruikt worden
0Qalo
@SadisticPanda16 oktober 2021 15:10
Daarom schreef ik ook "bijna alle". Een volledige opsomming maken is onmogelijk omdat die opsomming nooit compleet gaat zijn. Ik heb ook geen idee welke legacy systemen nog ergens draaien op een stokoude server of computer, maar dat zal best het geval zijn ergens op de wereld. :D

Ook niet op Unix of NT gebaseerd (is mijn veronderstelling) zijn bijvoorbeeld AmigaOS, Haiku, ReactOS, FreeDOS, MenuetOS en TempleOS.

Je noemt OS/2 op. Die heeft ook nog een actief onderhouden afgeleide, namelijk ArcaOS. Je had ook nog eComStation als afgeleide van OS/2, maar dat systeem is inmiddels ook alweer jaren inactief vanwege financiële problemen.
+1Anoniem: 155467
15 oktober 2021 09:34
Meest makkelijke en non-bullshit besturingssysteem om te installeren en gebruiken. Dat het ook het meest veilige is is mooi meegenomen.

Zet een leek met kennis van de engelse taal voor een installer en die weet wat hij heeft geïnstalleerd. Is van geen ander OS te zeggen.
0schroevendraaier480
15 oktober 2021 11:04
na een paar jaar FreeBSD ga ik eens kijken of dit wat voor me is. Weet eigenlijk niet waarom ik deze nog niet heb geprobeerd.
+1beerse
@schroevendraaier48015 oktober 2021 14:33
De beste reden voor een FreeBSD gebruiker om nog geen OpenBSD geprobeerd te hebben is misschien wel dat FreeBSD goed bevalt. :-)
0niqck
@beerse15 oktober 2021 22:26
De andere reden noemen ze Theo }>
0Theo.H
@niqck16 oktober 2021 17:15
Hou mij hier buiten AUB
0beerse
@niqck17 oktober 2021 12:06
[misschien niet zo heel ver buiten scope]
:+ What's in a name.... Goede raad is duur zullen we maar zeggen.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

