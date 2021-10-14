Versie 21.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 21.10 heeft codenaam Impish Indri meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 5.13 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 40 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 21.10:

Linux 5.13 82 introduces support for new hardware and some less new:

Future Intel and AMD chips, such as Intel Alderlake S or AMD Adebaran.

Microsoft Surface Laptops and tablets 77.

Rudimentary Apple M1 support.

See also Linux 5.12 changes 79 for new features since 21.04.

As well as the usual plethora of bug fixes across the map.

GCC was updated to the 11.2.0 release, binutils to 2.37, and glibc to 2.34. LLVM now defaults to version 13. golang defaults to version 1.17.x. rustc defaults to version 1.51.

OpenJDK 18 is now available (but not used for package builds).

nftables is now the default backend for the firewall.

systemd is being switched to the “unified” cgroup hierarchy (cgroup v2) by default. If for some reason you need to keep the legacy cgroup v1 hierarchy, you can select it via a kernel parameter at boot time: systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=0 (bug 1850667 9)

Wayland sessions are now available while using the Nvidia proprietary driver.

PulseAudio 15 73 introduces support for Bluetooth LDAC and AptX codecs, as well as HFP Bluetooth profiles providing better audio quality. The recovery key feature at installation time has been improved. The recovery key is now optional, stronger and editable.



GNOME

Ubuntu 21.10 includes GNOME version 40 18, including a new and improved Activities Overview design. Workspaces are now arranged horizontally, and the overview and app grid are accessed vertically. Each direction has accompanying keyboard shortcuts, touchpad gestures and mouse actions.

Updated Applications

Firefox version 93 is now seeded as a snap by default 82, instead of a deb package. The snap is jointly maintained by Mozilla (its publisher) and Canonical. The deb package remains available in the archive and will continue receiving updates for the lifetime of Ubuntu 21.10.

LibreOffice version 7.2.1

Thunderbird version 91.1.2

Updated Subsystems