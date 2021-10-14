Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Ubuntu 21.10

Ubuntu logo (75 pix) Versie 21.10 van Ubuntu Linux is uitgekomen, een versie die negen maanden ondersteuning krijgt. Tweemaal per jaar verschijnt er een nieuwe versie en vormen het jaar en de maand van uitgave het versienummer. Eens in de twee jaar komt er een versie uit die niet negen maanden maar vijf jaar voorzien zal worden van updates. Versie 21.10 heeft codenaam Impish Indri meegekregen, draait op Linux Kernel 5.13 en gebruikt standaard Gnome 40 als de desktopomgeving. Meer informatie over deze release is bij Omg! Ubuntu te vinden en op onze eigen voorpagina. De complete release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen op deze pagina worden ingezien, dit zijn de belangrijkste veranderingen in versie 21.10:

Linux kernel

Linux 5.13 82 introduces support for new hardware and some less new:

As well as the usual plethora of bug fixes across the map.

Toolchain Upgrades

GCC was updated to the 11.2.0 release, binutils to 2.37, and glibc to 2.34. LLVM now defaults to version 13. golang defaults to version 1.17.x. rustc defaults to version 1.51.

OpenJDK 18 is now available (but not used for package builds).

Security Improvements

nftables is now the default backend for the firewall.

Base System
  • systemd is being switched to the “unified” cgroup hierarchy (cgroup v2) by default. If for some reason you need to keep the legacy cgroup v1 hierarchy, you can select it via a kernel parameter at boot time: systemd.unified_cgroup_hierarchy=0 (bug 1850667 9)
Ubuntu Desktop
  • Wayland sessions are now available while using the Nvidia proprietary driver.
  • PulseAudio 15 73 introduces support for Bluetooth LDAC and AptX codecs, as well as HFP Bluetooth profiles providing better audio quality.
    • The recovery key feature at installation time has been improved. The recovery key is now optional, stronger and editable.

GNOME

Ubuntu 21.10 includes GNOME version 40 18, including a new and improved Activities Overview design. Workspaces are now arranged horizontally, and the overview and app grid are accessed vertically. Each direction has accompanying keyboard shortcuts, touchpad gestures and mouse actions.

Updated Applications

  • Firefox version 93 is now seeded as a snap by default 82, instead of a deb package. The snap is jointly maintained by Mozilla (its publisher) and Canonical. The deb package remains available in the archive and will continue receiving updates for the lifetime of Ubuntu 21.10.
  • LibreOffice version 7.2.1
  • Thunderbird version 91.1.2

Updated Subsystems

Downloads

Bron: Canonical

+1haling
14 oktober 2021 21:10
Kernel 5.13 is alweer EOL en hopeloos achterhaald door 5.14. Erg jammer dat ze voor die oude kernel gekozen hebben, nu ben ik verplicht een half jaar een custom mainstream kernel te draaien omdat daar fixes voor ALSA in zitten die ik nodig heb voor mijn Firewire geluidskaart.

Verder is het ook jammer dat ze nog steeds niet Jack en PulseAudio door PipeWire vervangen hebben zoals Fedora wel heeft gedaan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door haling op 14 oktober 2021 21:11]

+2thePiett
@haling14 oktober 2021 22:41
Misschien is dit dan handig voor je :)
+1haling
@thePiett14 oktober 2021 23:18
Nice! Dat is inderdaad handig; ik had er al aan gedacht zelf even een scriptje te maken, maar natuurlijk is iemand me al voor geweest. _/-\o_

Tnx!
+1Nico Klus
@thePiett15 oktober 2021 07:49
Die kende ik nog niet. Sinds ukuu niet meer GPL is gebruik ik mainline
0thePiett
@Nico Klus15 oktober 2021 10:14
Die kende ik nog niet :D Thanks!
+1DeadMetal
@haling14 oktober 2021 21:20
Is Ubuntu dan wel de juiste distributie voor jou?
+1erikdenv
@DeadMetal14 oktober 2021 21:24
Dat vraag ik me ook af. Ik gebruik zelf Gentoo Linux. Iets meer werk maar je kiest zelf hoe je je systeem opbouwt.Wil je Pipewire dan installeer je dat, het staat al in Portage. Wil je een nieuwe kernel dan installeer je die.
Wil je KDE of wil je Gnome? Je kunt alles zelf bepalen. Gentoo kent een rolling release dus je zit niet vast aan een specifieke versie.

Ubuntu zie ik meer als een makkelijke/laagdrempelige breed ondersteunde Linux distro.
Wil je echt je systeem naar je hand zetten dan kies je m.i. iets anders.
+1Qalo
@erikdenv14 oktober 2021 21:39
Wil je echt je systeem naar je hand zetten dan kies je m.i. iets anders.
Dan kom je inderdaad snel uit bij Gentoo of Arch. Maar dat is meer voor de gevorderde gebruikers. Maar met dergelijke systemen installeer je puur en alleen de zaken die je nodig hebt, en krijg je niks anders mee geïnstalleerd dat overbodig is voor jouw behoefte. Dat is een voordeel. Maar... het is een hoop werk en vereist best wel wat kennis van Linux en de commandolijn. Maar aan de andere kant: je leert er ook weer een hoop van. :)
+1DigitalExorcist
@Qalo15 oktober 2021 08:54
Is Slackware nog steeds een ding? Volgens mij is dát pas bare metal installeren... of, dat wás het vroeger tenminste..
+1Qalo
@DigitalExorcist15 oktober 2021 13:58
Tja, het is niet bedoeld voor mensen die de overstap van Windows naar Linux maken. Hoewel nog steeds goed te volgen om Slackware "up-and-running" te krijgen is het niet zo rechttoe-rechtaan als bijvoorbeeld Ubuntu, Linux Mint of Manjaro.

Check bijvoorbeeld maar eens hoe ze het installatieproces beschrijven. Dat is dus zonder hulp van het gebruiksvriendelijke Ubiquity of Calamares. Ga er maar aan staan. :D
+1hackerhater
@DigitalExorcist15 oktober 2021 13:59
Ja hoor
Voor die-hards en fabrikanten van apparatuur dat Linux onder water gebruikt
+1lezzmeister
@Qalo14 oktober 2021 22:59
Gentoo is dan net weer iets te ver vind ik, Arch heeft dan weer prima varianten die niet te moeilijk zijn qua installatie maar waar je wel veel naar je hand kan zetten.
+1Qalo
@lezzmeister15 oktober 2021 01:05
Ja inderdaad. Gentoo is "tough cheese", en is zeker niet voor beginners. Pure Arch is ook stevige kost voor minder gevorderden, maar een duidelijk beschreven installatiehandleiding kan je wel helpen om een systeem op te zetten en te configureren. Maar het vereist goed lezen en veel geduld. Maar als 'ie staat heb je ook wat. :)

Voor diegenen die Arch willen draaien, maar eigenlijk niet zelf willen bouwen is er EndeavourOS (van Nederlandse bodem!) Of je kiest het volledig voorgeconfigureerde Manjaro. Ook Arch, maar bijzonder gebruikersvriendelijk. En geschikt voor instappers.
+1Tbloody
@Qalo15 oktober 2021 08:31
Manjaro wou ik net voorstellen :)
Alweer even terug dat ik met verschillende distro's geëxpirimenteerd heb, maar Manjaro voelde wel echt als een gebruikers-os aan. Aangezien t Arch is zat opties, als t niet in de standard repo's zit dan vind je het wel in de AUR. Ben zelf wel fan van de debian-familie maar Ubuntu vind ik qua design niet zo prettig ogen. Draai zelf op mn laptopje Linux Mint MATE, maar had er net zo goed Manjaro op kunnen knikkeren :P was toen wel fan van Mint en vind t nog steeds een fijne distro. Maar heb n periode gehad dat ik graag de nieuwste kernels wilde proberen, dat kon niet echt goed in Ubuntu/Mint, maar prima in Manjaro. Aangezien t nu een simpel laptopje is die ik hoofdzakelijk gebruik om op afstand op mn Windows PC thuis in te loggen is dat voor mij niet zo spannend :P
Helaas nog steeds afhankelijk van Windows voor m'n games. Gewoon geen zin om elke keer 2u bezig te zijn om een game draaiend te krijgen :P
+1haling
@erikdenv14 oktober 2021 23:16
Ik heb jarenlang Gentoo en Arch gebruikt; maar ik vond dat te veel onderhoud. Ik wil mijn machine gebruiken. Het onderhouden zelf vind ik ook wel leuk, maar kost me naar verhouding gewoon te veel tijd.

En bij Gentoo had ik ontzettend de behoefte om alles maar verder te optimaliseren, wat ook weer ontzettend veel tijd kostte.

Ubuntu is veel simpeler; werkt altijd en lekker standaard.
+1BeosBeing
@erikdenv15 oktober 2021 12:05
Ubuntu zie ik meer als een makkelijke/laagdrempelige breed ondersteunde Linux distro.
Precies, meer iets voor beginners en overstappers die zich er ook niet verder in willen verdiepen.

Dat je, als je bij wilt blijven iedere 6 maanden de nieuwe distro moet installeren (of als je de LTS-versie gebruikt, iets minder vaak) vind ik echter een fors nadeel. Vaak moet je apps die je daarna zelf geïnstalleerd had na de upgrade opnieuw installeren, en dat zijn er bij mij altijd veel (en ook moest ik altijd een hoop weer weggooien). Linux Mint raad zelfs af om je systeem te upgraden en adviseert om altijd een verse installatie te doen (en dan moet je dus ook altijd steeds je home-map backuppen en terugzetten). Via Debian is er wel een functie om je distro on-te-spot te updaten, maar dat schijnt in Ubuntu toch niet 100% betrouwbaar te zijn.

Met een rolling release heb je dat dan weer niet, al wil je dan misschien wel heel conservatief updaten als je je geen downtime kunt veroorloven, bv omdat het je primaire werkcomputer is.In dat geval zijn er naast Gentoo en Arch ook nog wel een paar interessante opties, zoals Manjaro, EndeavourOS, Garuda Linux, GhostBSD, Funtoo, Source Mage, Calculate Linux, ...)
+1haling
@DeadMetal14 oktober 2021 21:23
Waarom niet? PPA toevoegen voor PipeWire en af-en-toe een nieuwe kernel installeren.

Ik zou niet weten waarom Ubuntu (in mijn geval Xubuntu) niet geschikt zou moeten zijn. Het is niet zoals Windows of MacOS dat je aan een bepaalde kernel oid vast zit.
+1rustynut
@haling15 oktober 2021 10:45
Nou ik gebruik geen Ubuntu omdat ze steeds meer eigen half-gebakken ontwikkelingen pushen (e.g. NetPlan) en mijn data verzamelen...
+1haling
@rustynut15 oktober 2021 10:49
Nou ik gebruik geen Ubuntu omdat ze steeds meer eigen half-gebakken ontwikkelingen pushen (e.g. NetPlan) en mijn data verzamelen...
Weet je dat wel zeker? Ubuntu Will No Longer Track Which Packages Users Install
+1aldieaccounts
@DeadMetal15 oktober 2021 09:26
Welke distro 'voor jou' is kan van veel dingen afhangen.

Ikzelf zou liefst al jaren geleden op Gentoo of Arch overgestapt zijn, maar aangezien ik ook de helpdesk moet doen voor ouders, schoonouders, grootouders en een oudere tante en ik die allemaal op Ubuntu heb zitten moet ik zelf ook wel op Ubuntu blijven hangen (om zo dezelfde problemen te zien als zij).

Dit terzijde...
+1BeosBeing
@aldieaccounts15 oktober 2021 12:23
Je kunt ook dualboot installeren, je kunt daarbij zelfs de home-partitie tussen die twee delen. Dan werken je apps wel met dezelfde instellingen.
+1aldieaccounts
@BeosBeing15 oktober 2021 23:33
Ja, dat kan wel. Maar als je een OS niet zelf dagelijks , als 'daily driver', gebruikt, dan wordt het troubleshooten toch lastiger. Tenminste, dat is mijn ervaring.

Ik heb wel laptops met arch,mint,manjaro,gentoo er op om mee te experimenteren, maar als hoofd OS zit ik voorlopig toch wel aan ubuntu vast. Ik ben al blij dat ik iedereen van windows XP (;-D) af heb naar iets wat wat makkelijker remote is te onderhouden.
+1beerse
@haling15 oktober 2021 14:29
Bij de meeste distributies wordt de kernel op het zelfde versie nummer gehouden als waarmee de distributie geleverd is. Vanaf dat moment word de kernel versie niet (of vertraagd) bijgewerkt. Let op: Het versie nummer wordt beperkt bijgewerkt. In de regel, en zeker bij lts-versies, worden wel de patches van nieuwere kernels terug gepoort op de kernel in de distributie. Daarmee krjig je wel de oplossing van problemen maar niet de nieuwe functionaliteit.

Wil je wel de nieuwste kernel versie en ook alle state-of-the-art functionaliteit, dan zou je daar een distributie op moeten uitzoeken. Gentoo wordt hier vaak genoemd. Daarmee compileer je zelf de kernel van de laatste sources. Kan je meteen optimaliseren voor jou hardware. Mits je natuurlijk hardware hebt waarvoor de specificatie en/of sources van alles is vrijgegeven.

Met hardware zoals veel nvidia video-kaarten heb je pech, daarvoor ben je afhankelijk van de leverancier en die wil alleen maar koppelen met door hem bepaalde zaken.
+1haling
@beerse15 oktober 2021 14:34
Zoals ik hierboven al geantwoord heb hoef ik niet de laatste kernel te hebben, maar gewoon eentje die bij de release van Ubuntu niet al EOL is. Heel lang is gezegd dat 5.14 in Ubuntu 21.10 terecht zou komen, maar dat bleek tegen de release niet meer het geval te zijn.

Bijkomend voordeel van een kernel die niet EOL is, is dat mijn geluidskaart het goed doet.
+1beerse
@haling15 oktober 2021 14:49
Het EOL van de kernel is door de kernel-ontwikkelaars. Als distributie die het beheer van de kernel zelf gaat doen, zoals bij ubuntu, is het juist wenselijk dat de kernel die ze oppakken door de ontwikkelaars 'eol' is, zodat er van die kant geen wijzigingen meer op komen.

Let wel, in het kernel onderhoud zowel van de linux-centrale-kernel als bij de distributies zitten vaak de zelfde ontwikkelaars mee te werken. De patches worden over en weer uitgewisseld. Het is aan de kernel beheerders bij de distributies om patches op jongere kernels te beoordelen en naar noodzaak te back-poorten.
+1EvilItSelf
@haling14 oktober 2021 22:13
Kernel versie nummer zegt helemaal niks. Het patch process van de kernel is zodanig dat een externe partij vaak al patches in the kernel heeft tegen security issues en fixes die in volgende officiële kernel release zitten.
+1haling
@EvilItSelf14 oktober 2021 23:17
Het gaat mij niet om security issues, maar fixes die o.a. nodig zijn om mijn Fireface 400 interface goed te laten werken.
+1xilanaz
@haling15 oktober 2021 05:08
Ubuntu draaien en dan roepen dat je niet de laatste versies hebt is niet echt logisch.
Als je dat wilt draai dan een rolling release zoals gento, arch of tumbleweed. Die laatste draai ik al sinds het bestaat,, doe 1 keer in de week een zypper dup en ben helemaal bij en zolang je geen nvidia hebt ook geen gezeur met de nvidia drivers vs laatste kernel.
+1haling
@xilanaz15 oktober 2021 08:47
Ubuntu draaien en dan roepen dat je niet de laatste versies hebt is niet echt logisch.
Ik hoef niet de laatste te hebben, maar wel eentje die niet EOL is. Bijkomend voordeel is dan ook dat mijn geluidskaart het goed doet.
+1DefaultError
14 oktober 2021 20:21
Ik ben eigenlijk benieuwd of er ervaringen gedeeld kunnen worden hoe veilig Ubuntu is en of deze zich gemakkelijk laat installeren op bijvoorbeeld een iMac die al wat ouder is? Voorbij de 10 jaar die je normaal van Apple krijgt.
+1coen254
@DefaultError14 oktober 2021 20:47
De veiligheid is sowieso prima. Installatie op een oude mac heb ik geen ervaring mee, maar omdat Ubuntu relatief weinig recourses nodig heeft draait het meestal goed op oude apparaten.
Ik zou 't gewoon proberen :)
+1Marve79
@coen25414 oktober 2021 20:49
En anders is er Xubuntu.
+1BernardV
@DefaultError14 oktober 2021 21:36
Is prima te doen, ik heb nog niet lang geleden op een MacBook Pro uit 2008 Ubuntu geïnstalleerd. USB-stick met installatie en gaan.. loopt ook nog eens acceptabel op zo’n machine, sneller dan OSX.
+1DefaultError
@BernardV14 oktober 2021 22:05
Ik heb een tweede ssd in de iMac en ik ga proberen om er Ubuntu op te zetten met een USB installatie. Er zullen vast meerdere Linux opties zijn.

Het gaat mij erom dat het zich eenvoudiger laat installeren ten opzichte van bijvoorbeeld Windows die zich op de primaire plek comfortabel voelt.
+1Tr1pke
@DefaultError14 oktober 2021 22:12
Werkt prima op een Mac uit 2009 :-)
Gebruik de Mac/Ubuntu bijna dagelijks
+1jhabets
14 oktober 2021 21:05
Jemig, PulseAudio 15 (13+2) heeft nog steeds geen TrueHD/DTS-HD support en daarmee zit pulseaudio bij mij voornamelijk in de weg :(

https://gitlab.freedeskto...e_requests/24#note_447193
+1gepebril
@jhabets15 oktober 2021 09:18
Hoe krijgt Kodi in OpenElec enzo het dan voor elkaar?
+1rob12424
14 oktober 2021 21:12
Zit hier pipwire in?
+1haling
@rob1242414 oktober 2021 21:29
PulseAudio version 15.0 73
Zit hier pipwire in?
Nee, nog steeds PulseAudio.

[Reactie gewijzigd door haling op 14 oktober 2021 21:29]

+1thePiett
@rob1242415 oktober 2021 10:15
Als je wil, kun je dat eenvoudig zelf fixen.
+1Zidane007nl
14 oktober 2021 23:02
Firefox version 93 is now seeded as a snap by default 82, instead of a deb package. The snap is jointly maintained by Mozilla (its publisher) and Canonical. The deb package remains available in the archive and will continue receiving updates for the lifetime of Ubuntu 21.10.
Dus in 22.04 gaat Canonical zeker hetzelfde doen als in 20.04 met Chronium? Dat heeft mij toen besloten om over te stappen naar Linux Mint.
+1haling
@Zidane007nl14 oktober 2021 23:20
Dan installeer je toch de upstream .deb? Lijkt me nogal een slechte reden om over te stappen naar een andere distro.
+1Zidane007nl
@haling15 oktober 2021 13:08
Dat is mogelijk. Het is meer de manier dat Canonical nu zijn snap-winkel aan het doordrukken is en deb packages vervangt door snaps, terwijl daar nog steeds problemen mee zijn.

En dit is niet het eerste geval dat ik een beetje klaar ben met Canonical.
+1justinkb
14 oktober 2021 21:51
Iets mis gegaan met het plaatsen van de release notes zo te zien. Alle links hebben een of ander nummer op het einde?
+1jimshatt
@justinkb14 oktober 2021 22:35
Het lijkt een of andere clicktracker te zijn. Als ik op zo'n link klik dat gaat het getal omhoog. Maar als ik dan de pagina ververs is het weer hetzelfde getal. Vreemd ja.
+1desalniettemin
15 oktober 2021 07:52
Gisteren geupgrade. Werkt goed to nu toe, behalve als je snap van Firefox gebruikt dan kan je geen nieuwe extensies meer installeren. Dan moet je de deb gebruiken: sudo apt install firefox en als je op show applications klikt dan krijg je geen overzicht als je, zoals ik Dash to panel extensie gebruikt. Je ziet dan alleen een zoekbalk en 2 desktops. Schijnt een bug te zijn. Maakt mij niet zoveel uit overigens, omdat ik dat toch al nooit gebruik, want alles wat ik gebruik heb ik gepind op de panel. Nadeel van snaps is toch wel dat als je een ander theme wilt gebruiken, het dan niet goed werkt met snaps.
+1freubelaarisbak
15 oktober 2021 13:40
Er is ook een Arch voor minder gevorderde gebruikers: Enter Manjaro. Daar kun je ook heel eenvoudig kernel 5.14 installeren met de ingebouwde settings tool

Ik weet niet hoe het zit met pipewire, maar volgens mij kun je die eenvoudig installere met pacman -S pipewire
0Cuball
14 oktober 2021 21:05
Gebruik hem eigenlijk altijd als guest binnen VM Ware
0shades
@Cuball15 oktober 2021 08:56
Ik ben begin dit jaar overgestapt van Windows 10 als primary os naar 20.04lts... Windows draait juist in een vm via vbox.. Ik heb mijn systeem wel dualboot gemaakt. Beide os'sen draaien ieder op hun eigen ssd. Enige waarvoor ik nog naar Windows boot zijn 2 app die ik niet in wine aan de gang krijg (maar wel weer draaien op de vm) en een game die ik speel. Welliswaar krijg ik die wel via lutris aan de gang en draai zeer soepel maar bij alt-tab crasht de hele machine - games die in linux draaien via steam totaal geen issues mee. Verder draai ik eset antivirus, helaas stoppen ze ergens volgend jaar met de linux-client. Ik heb nog geen alternatieve antivirus gevonden.
0Cuball
@shades15 oktober 2021 09:06
Ja bij mij is het vooral in m'n professionele werkomgeving. We zijn verplicht een voor geïnstalleerde Windows te gebruiken zonder enige (admin) rechten.
Ik zou niet liever willen om native Linux te werken, maar het is helaas niet toegestaan.

Een VM met als guest (enkel met netwer in NAT) mag voorlopig nog, maar ook enkel via veel getrek en gesleur bij de juiste mensen... Nieuwe installaties van VM ware mogen bijvoorbeeld ook niet meer door security afdeling.

Een jammerlijke zaak, maar een software engineer en security manager binnen ons bedrijf komen helaas van een andere planeet...
0gepebril
@Cuball15 oktober 2021 09:17
Wellicht bij ander bedrijf gaan werken, of melden in LinkedIn dat je opzoek ben naar nieuwe uitdaging.
Zit ook aan te denken aan een bedrijf dat Linux based is ipv Windows. En dan liefst nog een die beetje toekomstbestendig is, dus Bitcoin omarmt heeft. Zal nog wel dun bezaaid zijn...
0shades
@Cuball15 oktober 2021 10:45
Als dat de policy is dan heb je je daar aan te houden -> maar zoals je inmiddels wel ervaren hebt is ubuntu op een vm prima te doen - ik heb dat voordat ik overging ook 3 maanden gedaan ... 2 weken geleden heb ik toestemming gevraagd om mijn fatclient (ik doe linux+oracle beheer) op werk om te zetten naar 20.04lts - en dat was oke gezien de argumentatie die ik aanvoerde. Onze ka wordt ontsloten via citrix en citrix heeft gewoon een linux versie van hun receiver.. Ik heb verder totaal geen applicatie op het werk die niet onder linux draaien. Een terminal zit standaard al in linux en sqldeveloper van oracle is gewoon een java app. Er is een stabiele citrix receiver en visual code draait ook als een tierelier. Veder draaien apps als discord, steam, telegram, spotify gewoon lekker stabiel.
Een jammerlijke zaak, maar een software engineer en security manager binnen ons bedrijf komen helaas van een andere planeet...
Da's vaak wel een ding maar goed beargumenteren en met je leidinggevende in gesprek gaan kan wonderen doen.
0Cuball
@shades15 oktober 2021 10:57
Ooh ja al veel beargumenteerd, maar security is een andere dienst met andere leidinggevenden.
Op vandaag (willen ze niet) is er geen onderscheid tussen verschillende profielen.

Het is zo dat er 1 standaard image is voor alle client workstations. 95% van deze gebruikers zijn dan ook niet-IT profielen (administrative taken) en de andere 5% zijn IT-profielen, maar ook niet allemaal met de dezelfde benodigdheden als mij en m'n team. Andere IT collega's die 100% op mainframe bezig zijn liggen daar allemaal niet van wakker, zolang ze maar toegang hebben tot hun TN5250 terminal is alles ok.
We spreken hier over 5000+ workstations in totaal...

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

