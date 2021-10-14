sudo kextstat --list-only | grep -i vmware

VMware Tools for macOS contains two KEXT files:

com.vmware.kext.vmhgfs : For hgfs or shared folder support

com.vmware.kext.VMwareGfx​ : For VMware video driver

If the client kernel extensions are not running, the command output does not list the above files.

Follow the steps in the workaround to address the issue.

Workaround: Ensure that the Enable Shared Folders option is checked.