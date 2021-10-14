Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Fusion 12.2.0

VMware Fusion logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.2 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0. Deze uitgave bevat diverse bugfixes en beveiligingsverbeteringen.

What's New

This release contains security updates and bug fixes.

Product Support Notices
  • Deprecation of Support for macOS 10.15 Catalina
    Support for macOS 10.15 Catalina is being deprecated. We recommend that you use a host macOS with version 11.0 or later.
Resolved Issues
  • On Big Sur hosts, if a user configures NAT port forwarding in Fusion, the service running in the virtual machine is unavailable on the macOS host using localhost:exposedPort, hostIP:exposedPort, or 127.0.0.1:exposedPort; Port forwarding is also not accessible inside a NAT virtual machine using hostIP:exposedPort.
  • MTU configuration option is not available in the Fusion UI on Big Sur hosts.
  • If the Big Sur host is connected to VPN, then the VM cannot access the same network as that of the host.
Known Issues
  • VM description shows an incorrect version for the guest macOS
    When you install VMware Tools with Big Sur as the guest OS, the version of the guest macOS in the VM description changes from 11.x to 10.16. Note that this is a user interface issue and does not impact the guest OS functionality.
  • Cannot unmount Fusion DMG file mounted on the host macOS Big Sur 11.5 or later
    If you use macOS Big Sur 11.5 or later as the host, when you try to eject the mounted Fusion DMG file, it fails with an error. The error wrongly indicates that the Finder is still using the file.
    Workaround: To successfully unmount the disk, Use Force Quit to close the Finder and then use Force Eject to unmount the DMG file.
  • The shared files and folders of the host are not visible on a macOS Big Sur guest VM
    If the "Enable Shared Folders" option has been properly enabled, the problem might be that the VMware kernel extensions have not been authorized to be loaded when the VM boots. Use the following command in a terminal window to check if the VMware kernel extensions are loaded: 
    sudo kextstat --list-only | grep -i vmware

    VMware Tools for macOS contains two KEXT files:

    • com.vmware.kext.vmhgfs: For hgfs or shared folder support
    • com.vmware.kext.VMwareGfx​: For VMware video driver

    If the client kernel extensions are not running, the command output does not list the above files.

    Follow the steps in the workaround to address the issue.

    Workaround: Ensure that the Enable Shared Folders option is checked.

    1. On the host, from the VMware Fusion menu bar, select Virtual Machine > Reinstall VMware Tools.
    2. Click Install on the Connect VMware Tools installer CD pop-up.
    3. Click Install VMware Tools on the VMware Tools dialog box.
      1. On the Welcome to the VMware Tools Installer page, click Continue.
      2. Select the Standard Install on 'Macintosh HD' and then click Install.
    4. Perform the following steps when the Security & Privacy window appears:
      1. Unlock the Security & Privacy user interface.
      2. For the "System software from developer 'VMware, Inc.' was blocked from loading" option, click Allow.
      3. For the restart prompt, select Not now.
      4. Re-lock the Security & Privacy user interface.
      5. Close the Security & Privacy window.
        The VMware Tools installation completes successfully.
    5. Click Restart to reboot the system with the KEXT modules loaded.
    6. After you restart the system, log in, and then use the following command to verify that the VMware modules are loaded: 
      sudo kextstat --list-only | grep -i vmware

Versienummer 12.2.0 build 18760249
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website VMware
Download https://vmware.com/go/getfusion
Bestandsgrootte 621,00MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 14-10-2021 19:14
11 • submitter: back_space

14-10-2021 • 19:14

11 Linkedin

Submitter: back_space

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

14-10 VMware Fusion 12.2.0 11
11-'20 VMware Fusion 12.1 1
09-'20 VMware Fusion 12.0 14
09-'19 VMware Fusion 11.5 10
03-'19 VMware Fusion 11.0.3 5
03-'17 VMware Fusion 8.5.6 build 5234762 0
12-'15 VMware Fusion 8.1 build 3272237 5
08-'15 VMware Fusion 8.0 build 2985594 2
12-'14 VMware Fusion 7.1.0 build 2314774 0
04-'14 VMware Fusion 6.0.3 build 1747349 1
Reacties (11)

+1Dr Pro
14 oktober 2021 20:54
Weet iemand hoe dat zit met de licentie van Pro?
'New' kost ie 199 dollar. Als je upgrade vanaf 10 of nieuwe is het 99 dollar en als je 'upgrade' vanaf 12 Player is het 89 dollar.

Ben ik nu gek of is het dan voordeliger om eerst Player te installeren (welke ik al heb trouwens) en dan een license te kopen voor Pro of werkt het niet op die manier?
+1beerse

@Dr Pro15 oktober 2021 12:57
Misschien bedoelen ze met een upgrade vanaf vmware player een (zakelijk) betaalde versie. Aan de andere kant: probeer het en zie waar je uit komt.
+1PrimusIP
15 oktober 2021 11:07
Wat is trouwens de reden dat ze de Mac versie een andere naam geven dan de Linux/Windows versie?
Het is niet zo dat Windows en Linux nou zo op elkaar lijken. Of heeft het te maken met de hardware van de host machine? Of denk ik te moeilijk en is het gewoon een onbegrijpelijke marketing reden?
+1beerse

@PrimusIP15 oktober 2021 13:00
Volgens mij is het vooral geschiedenis met een sausje van licentie en eventueel juridische zaken.

Aan de andere kant is het mogelijk ook ingegeven door de eisen die Apple stelt aan de interface vanaf de host naar de vmware omgeving.
+1PWD
14 oktober 2021 19:45
Geen M1 support nog ? Parallels heeft dit al vanaf december werkend.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PWD op 15 oktober 2021 01:12]

+1blazez
@rjmno114 oktober 2021 19:55
Je bedoeld zoiets als tweakers. Laat dit dan nou ook net Tweakers zijn en niet nu.nl tech of iets dergelijks.
In de tijd dat ik vmware workstation gebruikte was het inderdaad voornamelijk voor spelen en testen. Maar ook software gebruiken om andere platformen om mee te testen of oefenen voor examens. wat dat betreft briljante software.
Ik moet zeggen dat virtualbox ook wel goed zn werk doet, dat dan weer wel.
0PrimusIP
@blazez15 oktober 2021 11:02
Ik had vroeger wel Linux Mint en Kali als VM. Kali om uit nieuwsgierigheid mee te spelen en Mint om iets achter de hand te hebben voor dingen die MacOS vertikte, moeilijk vond of geld kosten. (waren er niet veel trouwens). Ik gebruikte toen VirtualBox. Zou fijn vinden als die of VMware een versie maken met M1/ARM ondersteuning.
+1beerse

@rjmno115 oktober 2021 13:04
Net zoals voor video-edit software is ook virtualisatie niet voor iedereen interessant. De mooiste use-case die ik ooit heb gehad voor vmware-workstation specifiek is een demonstratie en training omgeving voor server-gebaseerde systemen.

Daarvoor had ik al 15 jaar geleden een zware laptop met veel geheugen en veel (ssd) diskruimte. Daarop werden 4 tot 8 servers gedraaid met zowel linux, msWindows-server als een eigen operatingsysteem. En daar kon op het podium of voor de klas live mee worden gewerkt zonder netwerk verbinding naar buiten.
0Jerie
@rjmno116 oktober 2021 13:01
Daar gebruik je CI voor of iets als Vagrant. Dit is meer voor productivity, voor apps die niet remote via web browser of native te gebruiken zijn.

Om te spelen is dit te duur, daar heb je dan iets als VMware Player voor.
0rjmno1
@Jerie16 oktober 2021 13:10
Ik weet hoe het werkt ik kon een keertje de player gratis downloaden of hij stond op torrent voor de gebruikers is dat precies wat jij bedoelt en kan je nagaan als je een spel ontwikkelaar bent of het wel compatibel is met het besturingssysteem waar het spel voor bedoelt is, zodoende kun je troubleshooten en natuurlijk ook linux uittesten kijken of het allemaal zo loopt waarvoor het geprogrammeerd en gecompileerd is.
Maar je kunt er natuurlijk ook andere dingen mee doen.Ik heb een paar jaar geleden het gehele software pakket geinstalleert maar het vreet geheugen en processor kracht en daarom heb ik het weer geuninstalled.En nooit meer gebruikt.De een gebruikt het de ander niet daar zijn de meningen over verdeeld maar ik hoef het nooit meer.vandaar minnetje eerste reactie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door rjmno1 op 16 oktober 2021 13:12]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

