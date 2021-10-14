VMware heeft versie 12.2 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0. Deze uitgave bevat diverse bugfixes en beveiligingsverbeteringen.
What's New
This release contains security updates and bug fixes.Product Support Notices
Resolved Issues
- Deprecation of Support for macOS 10.15 Catalina
Support for macOS 10.15 Catalina is being deprecated. We recommend that you use a host macOS with version 11.0 or later.
Known Issues
- On Big Sur hosts, if a user configures NAT port forwarding in Fusion, the service running in the virtual machine is unavailable on the macOS host using localhost:exposedPort, hostIP:exposedPort, or 127.0.0.1:exposedPort; Port forwarding is also not accessible inside a NAT virtual machine using hostIP:exposedPort.
- MTU configuration option is not available in the Fusion UI on Big Sur hosts.
- If the Big Sur host is connected to VPN, then the VM cannot access the same network as that of the host.
- VM description shows an incorrect version for the guest macOS
When you install VMware Tools with Big Sur as the guest OS, the version of the guest macOS in the VM description changes from 11.x to 10.16. Note that this is a user interface issue and does not impact the guest OS functionality.
- Cannot unmount Fusion DMG file mounted on the host macOS Big Sur 11.5 or later
If you use macOS Big Sur 11.5 or later as the host, when you try to eject the mounted Fusion DMG file, it fails with an error. The error wrongly indicates that the Finder is still using the file.
Workaround: To successfully unmount the disk, Use Force Quit to close the Finder and then use Force Eject to unmount the DMG file.
- The shared files and folders of the host are not visible on a macOS Big Sur guest VM
If the "Enable Shared Folders" option has been properly enabled, the problem might be that the VMware kernel extensions have not been authorized to be loaded when the VM boots. Use the following command in a terminal window to check if the VMware kernel extensions are loaded:
sudo kextstat --list-only | grep -i vmware
VMware Tools for macOS contains two KEXT files:
- com.vmware.kext.vmhgfs
:For hgfs or shared folder support
- com.vmware.kext.VMwareGfx
:For VMware video driver
If the client kernel extensions are not running, the command output does not list the above files.
Follow the steps in the workaround to address the issue.
Workaround: Ensure that the Enable Shared Folders option is checked.
- On the host, from the VMware Fusion menu bar, select Virtual Machine > Reinstall VMware Tools.
- Click Install on the Connect VMware Tools installer CD pop-up.
- Click Install VMware Tools on the VMware Tools dialog box.
- On the Welcome to the VMware Tools Installer page, click Continue.
- Select the Standard Install on 'Macintosh HD' and then click Install.
- Perform the following steps when the Security & Privacy window appears:
- Unlock the Security & Privacy user interface.
- For the "System software from developer 'VMware, Inc.' was blocked from loading" option, click Allow.
- For the restart prompt, select Not now.
- Re-lock the Security & Privacy user interface.
- Close the Security & Privacy window.
The VMware Tools installation completes successfully.
- Click Restart to reboot the system with the KEXT modules loaded.
- After you restart the system, log in, and then use the following command to verify that the VMware modules are loaded:
sudo kextstat --list-only | grep -i vmware