Door Bart van Klaveren, donderdag 30 maart 2017 12:51, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: VMWare, submitter: WhatsappHack

VMware heeft versie 8.5.6 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor OS X wat Workstation en Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. In versie 8.5 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Anniversary Update van Windows 10, macOS X Sierra 10.12 en Windows Server 2016 toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen: