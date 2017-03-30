Cookies op Tweakers

VMware, submitter: WhatsappHack

VMware Fusion logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 8.5.6 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor OS X wat Workstation en Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. In versie 8.5 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Anniversary Update van Windows 10, macOS X Sierra 10.12 en Windows Server 2016 toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:

This release of VMware Workstation Player addresses the following issues:
  • VMware Workstation Player has a heap buffer overflow and uninitialized stack memory usage in SVGA. These issues might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifiers CVE-2017-4902 (heap issue) and CVE-2017-4903 (stack issue) to these issues.
  • The VMware Workstation Player XHCI driver has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4904 to this issue.
  • VMware Workstation Player has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might lead to an information leak.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4905 to this issue.
Resolved Issues
  • After you install VMware Tools on a 64-bit Windows virtual machine, when the virtual machine boots up, the system might display the following error:
    VMware Tools unrecoverable error: (vthread-4)
    Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.
    This issue is resolved.

VMware Fusion 8.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 8.5.6 build 5234762
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website VMWare
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/details?productId=527&rPId=8667&downloadGroup=FUS-856
Bestandsgrootte 467,15MB
Licentietype Betaald
