Bron: VMWare, submitter: GeekK

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.5.5 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij uit het ene of het andere moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 250 euro. Meer informatie over de mogelijkheden van dit pakket kan op deze pagina worden gevonden. In deze update zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

This release of VMware Workstation Player addresses the following issues:
  • VMware Workstation Player has a heap buffer overflow and uninitialized stack memory usage in SVGA. These issues might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifiers CVE-2017-4902 (heap issue) and CVE-2017-4903 (stack issue) to these issues.
  • The VMware Workstation Player XHCI driver has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4904 to this issue.
  • VMware Workstation Player has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might lead to an information leak.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4905 to this issue.
Resolved Issues
  • After you install VMware Tools on a 64-bit Windows virtual machine, when the virtual machine boots up, the system might display the following error:
    VMware Tools unrecoverable error: (vthread-4)
    Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.
    This issue is resolved.

VMware Workstation 12.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 12.5.5 build 5234757
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VMWare
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/info/slug/desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_pro/12_0
Bestandsgroottes 400,53MB - 455,31MB
Licentietype Betaald
