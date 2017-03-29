Cookies op Tweakers

Bron: VMWare

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.5.5 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In deze uitgave zijn die beveiligingsproblemen verholpen en fout in de VMware Tools.

This release of VMware Workstation Player addresses the following issues:
  • VMware Workstation Player has a heap buffer overflow and uninitialized stack memory usage in SVGA. These issues might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifiers CVE-2017-4902 (heap issue) and CVE-2017-4903 (stack issue) to these issues.
  • The VMware Workstation Player XHCI driver has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might allow a guest virtual machine to execute code on the host.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4904 to this issue.
  • VMware Workstation Player has uninitialized memory usage. This issue might lead to an information leak.
    The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2017-4905 to this issue.
Resolved Issues
  • After you install VMware Tools on a 64-bit Windows virtual machine, when the virtual machine boots up, the system might display the following error:
    VMware Tools unrecoverable error: (vthread-4)
    Exception 0xc0000005 (access violation) has occurred.
    This issue is resolved.

VMware Workstation Player 12.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 12.5.5 build 5234757
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website VMWare
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/free#desktop_end_user_computing/vmware_workstation_player/12_0
Bestandsgroottes 73,86MB - 128,03MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald
System en netwerk utilities

0 wimmel_1
29 maart 2017 21:49
Kan iemand me (beargumenteerd) uitleggen waarom je VMWare Workstation of Player nog zou willen gaan draaien op een Windows 10 Pro óf zelfs een Windows Server 2012 machine (volgens de spes's van VM Ware)? Op een Home versie van Microsoft Windows kan ik 't eventueel nog begrijpen al ben je dan IMHO eigenlijk ook verkeerd bezig doordat een Pro licentie écht beter is als je met VM's wil gaan werken.

Microsoft Windows heeft vanaf versie 8.1 Pro de Hyper-V rol standaard aan boord waarmee je meteen een Type-1 hypervisor direct op de fysiek aanwezige hardware laat landen inplaats van met een Type-2 Hypervisor tússen het OS van je fysieke machine én de VM's te gaan zitten rommelen.

Enige wat ik me nu snel kan bedenken is dat je een virtueel platform kunt virtualiseren waarbij je de Virtuele VM's vervolgens ook daadwerkelijk kunt starten.... Maar wie doet dát nou echt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door wimmel_1 op 29 maart 2017 21:55]

+1 CMD-Snake
@wimmel_129 maart 2017 22:09
Kan iemand me (beargumenteerd) uitleggen waarom je VMWare Workstation of Player nog zou willen gaan draaien op een Windows 10 Pro óf zelfs een Windows Server 2012 machine (volgens de spes's van VM Ware)?
Hyper-V op Windows 10 Pro draait inderdaad direct op de hardware, maar het OS van je host wordt ook 'virtueel' gedraaid. Dat kan onder bepaalde omstandigheden tot verschillende vormen van performance verlies lijden. Je host OS moet ook via de hypervisor werken om de hardware aan te spreken. Al je host netwerkverbindingen moeten bijvoorbeeld door de virtual network switch van Hyper-V heen.

VMWare Workstation draait bovenop je OS en heeft daardoor niet deze mogelijke nadelen. Voor mij was dit een belangrijk punt.

VMWare workstation kan ook met ESXi hosts werken, je kan Workstation als een soort vCentre/vSphere gebruiken op je eigen machine. Plus dat je VM's van een VMWare cluster naar je lokale machine kan laten overkomen via VMotion. Hyper-V kan dit ook overigens, maar is beperkt tot Hyper-V omgevingen zoals VMWare workstation beperkt is tot VMWare omgevingen. Het ligt aan de omgeving dus waarin je werkt.

VMWare Workstation ondersteund ook een groter aantal legacy OS'en. (Ik heb een Windows 3.11 VM :+ )

Uiteindelijk komt het neer op het scenario waarin je gaat werken. Ik heb voor VMWare Workstation gekozen (op Windows 10 Pro) omdat ik het gebruik in een omgeving waar veel VMWare gebruikt wordt. Nu kan ik eenvoudig zaken uitwisselen met collega's zonder de VM's door allerhande converters te moeten halen. Ook vindt het ik fijner dat het OS van mijn host niet als een soort super VM draait, maar nog direct met de hardware werkt.
0 Bor

@wimmel_129 maart 2017 22:00
Hyper-V in Windows 10 is ook gewoon een Type-2 hypervisor afaik. Alleen wanneer je de hypervisor op bare metal kunt draaien spreek je over een Type-1. Daarbij biedt Vmware voordelen en features die Hyper-V niet heeft en is het min of meer de defacto standaard in veel bedrijven.
0 wimmel_1
@Bor29 maart 2017 22:09
Hmm.... Voor zover ik weet (en wat ze mij wijsgemaakt hebben bij Microsoft University) is die Hypervisor in Windows 10 wel degelijk een Type-1 (net zoals dat in Windows Server 2012 en 2012R2 zo is) maar is 'ie iets minder uitgebreid qua mogelijkheden dan de server variant. Fail-Over clustering gaat bijvoorbeeld niet werken.

Als je bij een 2012 of 2012R2 server die rol installeert dan wordt je oorspronkelijke OS ook een soort van VM al laat het systeem je dat niet zien. Ik heb 't overigens niet over de gratis Hyper-V server van Microsoft, maar dat weet jij ook wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wimmel_1 op 29 maart 2017 22:13]

