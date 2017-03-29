Door Bart van Klaveren, woensdag 29 maart 2017 20:43, 0 reacties • Feedback

Bron: Vivaldi Technologies, submitter: Jairbear

Versie 1.8 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.8 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.