Versie 1.8 van de webbrowser Vivaldi is uitgekomen. Vivaldi is een webbrowser die wordt ontwikkeld door voormalige werknemers van Opera. Hij richt zich voornamelijk op powerusers en gebruikers van Opera voor de overstap op Chromium, hoewel ook deze browser daarop is gebaseerd. Vivaldi heeft uitgebreide mogelijkheden, zoals mousegestures, stapelen van tabbladen, uitgebreide keyboardshortcuts en het maken van aantekeningen op webpagina's. De browser is gratis en wordt voor Windows, Linux en macOS ontwikkeld. De belangrijkste verbeteringen in versie 1.8 zijn hieronder voor je op een rijtje gezet.
Fresh look at History
Many of us rely on our browsing history to find visited websites. Yet, in most browsers, history is quite limited in its approach. You’d get a long list of pages visited and you’d need to search and scroll through hundreds of lines to find what you’re looking for.
There is a reason for that – as a rule, browsers don’t really want you to use history. They want you to search and find things multiple times because search royalties are part of their business model.
We’re thinking differently and giving you an entirely new approach to history – a detailed overview backed by statistics and presented in a fresh, visual way.
So many ways to find everything
At Vivaldi, we always want to give you the flexibility you deserve so that you can use the browser exactly the way you want. History is no exception, and there is more than just one way of working with it.
The bottom-up approach is through search where you’d get a traditional list of pages you visited. There is also the top-down approach with monthly, weekly and daily overviews, where you get so much more than just a list of links. Graphs and a color-coded heat map overlay add another dimension, showing peaks of online activity and key browsing trends. There is also an option to search with a specified date range.
Quite often, when you’re trying to look for something in your browsing history, words escape you. And how are you going to search for something if you don’t remember the name of the company or website that you’re looking for?
Vivaldi’s history puts searches in context. Let’s say you’re trying to remember where you saw that gift for a special someone, and you can roughly recall that it was on the day when you spent a lot of time reading news. Using the calendar view that shows a list of top domains visited each day, you can see the day with most visits to news websites and narrow down your search from there.
For your eyes only
Vivaldi doesn’t collect your history data. All of this information is strictly private and local to your computer. What you get to see is the kind of data that could be tracked by third parties. Instead of trying to monetize it, we are giving you this data – for your eyes only. With the ability to analyze this information, you can decide if you want to adjust your online behavior or remove certain items from the list.
History on your side
We have also added History to the Side Panel where you can find your Bookmarks, Downloads, Notes and websites of your choice. Clicking on the History icon will reveal a list of previously visited URLs alongside the page you’re currently viewing.
Always striving to give you more
History is not the only new thing in Vivaldi 1.8 With each release, we want to improve every aspect of the program, and 1.8 is no exception. Here are some highlights.
Create notes with drag-and-drop: you may already be using the Notes Panel where you can add your thoughts and even screenshots to the pages you’re browsing. Now you can also create notes by simply dragging and dropping selected text into the Notes menu – not only from the browser itself, but from any other application.
Advanced tab muting: we want you to have full control over what plays in your browser and what doesn’t. You can now choose if you want to allow sounds in all tabs; only let the active tab play sound or let background tabs play sound as long as the active tab doesn’t.
Other improvements: the latest release includes a number of other important updates that we hope you will find useful:
- Preference to enable or disable auto-updates on Windows.
- Option to set the home page to Start page.
- Ability to open links in the current tab from the right-click menu.
- An option to display hibernated tabs in grayscale.
- Matches are highlighted in the address bar drop-down menu.
- Translation improvements for Chromium.
- Image search from the right-click menu.