VMware heeft versie 11.0.3 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. In versie 11 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Windows 10 1803, macOS Sierra 10.14 en Ubuntu 18.04 toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen:

This release of VMware Fusion addresses the following issues: Fusion contains an out-of-bounds read/write vulnerability and a Time-of-check Time-of-use (TOCTOU) vulnerability in the virtual USB UHCI (Universal Host Controller Interface). These issues may allow a guest to execute code on the host. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifiers CVE-2019-5518 (out-of-bounds read/write) and CVE-2019-5519 (TOCTOU) to these issues. See VMSA-2019-0005 for further information.

Fusion contains an out-of-bounds write vulnerability in the e1000 and e1000e virtual network adapters. Successful exploitation of this two-byte heap overwrite may lead to a privilege escalation. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5515 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0005 for further information.

Fusion contains a security vulnerability due to certain unauthenticated APIs accessible through a web socket. An attacker may exploit this issue by tricking the host user to execute a JavaScript to perform unauthorized functions on the guest machine where VMware Tools is installed. This may further be exploited to execute commands on the guest machines. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the identifier CVE-2019-5514 to this issue. See VMSA-2019-0005 for further information.