Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VMware Fusion 12.1

VMware Fusion logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.1 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.

What's New
  • Optimized for macOS 11 Big Sur as host and guest
  • New guest operating system support
    • ​Windows 10 20H2
    • Ubuntu 20.10
    • RHEL 8.3
    • Fedora 33
  • Fusion health check - When VMware Fusion is running on macOS 10.15, the kernel extension issue can be easily fixed by a button click.
  • Updated vctl kind to support KIND v0.9.0
  • Includes docker-machine-driver-vmware
  • Performance improvements, bug fixes and security updates
Resolved Issues
  • The user cannot use kind to export cluster logs for exploring.
  • The user is unable to pass through the USB Ethernet Adapter devices to the guest while using Fusion 12.
  • While trying to run a repair using the vdiskmanager utility in VMware Fusion, the following error displays: Failed to initialize PhoneHome library
  • Nested virtualization is now supported on the CPU models without the VMCS shadowing feature.
Known Issues
  • If the Big Sur host is connected to VPN, then the VM cannot access the same network as that of the host.

    Workaround: Connect to the VPN in the VM instead of connecting to the VPN on the host.

Versienummer 12.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website VMware
Download https://blogs.vmware.com/teamfusion/2020/11/fusion-12-1-now-shipping.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-11-2020 16:59
1 • submitter: ShellGhost

20-11-2020 • 16:59

1 Linkedin

Submitter: ShellGhost

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

14-10 VMware Fusion 12.2.0 11
11-'20 VMware Fusion 12.1 1
09-'20 VMware Fusion 12.0 14
09-'19 VMware Fusion 11.5 10
03-'19 VMware Fusion 11.0.3 5
03-'17 VMware Fusion 8.5.6 build 5234762 0
12-'15 VMware Fusion 8.1 build 3272237 5
08-'15 VMware Fusion 8.0 build 2985594 2
12-'14 VMware Fusion 7.1.0 build 2314774 0
04-'14 VMware Fusion 6.0.3 build 1747349 1
Meer historie

Lees meer

VMWare Fusion

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities VMWare

Reacties (1)

-Moderatie-faq
-1101+11+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1Lifelogger
20 november 2020 19:52
Mooi pakket dat gratis te downloaden is voor persoonlijk gebruik.

Eerlijk toegeven dat ik Parallels beter prettiger en sneller vind, maar voor een gratis pakket ben ik erg tevreden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Lifelogger op 20 november 2020 19:55]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True