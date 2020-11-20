VMware heeft versie 12.1 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.
What's New
Resolved Issues
- Optimized for macOS 11 Big Sur as host and guest
- New guest operating system support
- Windows 10 20H2
- Ubuntu 20.10
- RHEL 8.3
- Fedora 33
- Fusion health check - When VMware Fusion is running on macOS 10.15, the kernel extension issue can be easily fixed by a button click.
- Updated
vctl kindto support KIND v0.9.0
- Includes
docker-machine-driver-vmware
- Performance improvements, bug fixes and security updates
Known Issues
- The user cannot use kind to export cluster logs for exploring.
- The user is unable to pass through the USB Ethernet Adapter devices to the guest while using Fusion 12.
- While trying to run a repair using the
vdiskmanagerutility in VMware Fusion, the following error displays:
Failed to initialize PhoneHome library
- Nested virtualization is now supported on the CPU models without the VMCS shadowing feature.
- If the Big Sur host is connected to VPN, then the VM cannot access the same network as that of the host.
Workaround: Connect to the VPN in the VM instead of connecting to the VPN on the host.