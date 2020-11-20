VMware heeft versie 16.1 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 220 euro. In versie 16.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor diverse nieuwe besturingssystemen en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen.

What's New Support for new host/guest operating systems:​ Windows 10 20H2 Ubuntu 20.10 Fedora 33 RHEL 8.3

Updated vctl kind to support KIND v0.9.0

to support KIND v0.9.0 Includes docker-machine-driver-vmware Product Support Notices The Shared virtual machine feature (VMware Workstation as server) is being deprecated. It will remain in its present form for the remainder of the VMware Workstation 16 product life. This feature will be not available in a future release. Resolved Issues The user cannot use kind to export cluster logs for exploring.

While connecting to the old version of VMware Workstation or VMware ESXi servers to power on a remoting virtual machine, the following error displays:

Unable to connect to the MKS: vim.fault.GenericVmConfigFault

The virtual machine is not able to start. Every machine hangs at the "waiting for connection" phase.

The virtual machine boot up on the Microsoft Windows host takes long time and it appears as if the virtual machine does not start when the enhanced keyboard is set to "Required".