Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 16.1 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 220 euro. In versie 16.1 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor diverse nieuwe besturingssystemen en zijn er enkele problemen verholpen.

What's New
  • Support for new host/guest operating systems:​
    • Windows 10 20H2
    • Ubuntu 20.10
    • Fedora 33
    • RHEL 8.3
  • Updated vctl kind to support KIND v0.9.0
  • Includes docker-machine-driver-vmware
Product Support Notices
  • The Shared virtual machine feature (VMware Workstation as server) is being deprecated. It will remain in its present form for the remainder of the VMware Workstation 16 product life. This feature will be not available in a future release.
Resolved Issues
  • The user cannot use kind to export cluster logs for exploring.
  • While connecting to the old version of VMware Workstation or VMware ESXi servers to power on a remoting virtual machine, the following error displays:
    Unable to connect to the MKS: vim.fault.GenericVmConfigFault
  • The virtual machine is not able to start. Every machine hangs at the "waiting for connection" phase.
  • The virtual machine boot up on the Microsoft Windows host takes long time and it appears as if the virtual machine does not start when the enhanced keyboard is set to "Required".

VMware Workstation 12.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 16.1.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website VMware
Download https://www.vmware.com/products/workstation-pro/workstation-pro-evaluation.html
Bestandsgrootte 622,00MB
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-11-2020 08:3214

20-11-2020 • 08:32

14 Linkedin

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

11-03 VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.3 1
19-01 VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.2 7
10-11 VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.1 0
14-10 VMware Workstation Pro 16.2.0 1
05-'21 VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.2 4
04-'21 VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.1 3
11-'20 VMware Workstation Pro 16.1.0 14
09-'20 VMware Workstation Pro 16.0.0 9
06-'20 VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.6 0
05-'20 VMware Workstation Pro 15.5.5 4
Meer historie

Lees meer

VMware Workstation Pro

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Overige software

Reacties (14)

-Moderatie-faq
-114014+12+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1OMEGA_ReD
20 november 2020 08:52
The Shared virtual machine feature (VMware Workstation as server) is being deprecated. It will remain in its present form for the remainder of the VMware Workstation 16 product life. This feature will be not available in a future release.
Dit is toch wel heel erg jammer, ik heb nu Home Assistant draaien in deze modus, dat is straks niet meer te doen. In Virtual Box moet je allemaal scripts inregelen om hetzelfde voor elkaar te krijgen.
0Kaalus
@OMEGA_ReD20 november 2020 09:33
Hyper-V wellicht een idee? Daarbij kun je de machines ook extern benaderen en besturen.
0joost00719
@Kaalus20 november 2020 10:10
Thuis gebruik ik Hyper-V. Werkt perfect!
Het is wel een gedoe om in te stellen als je de Hyper-V OS draait. (extern bureaublad enz.). Je hebt namelijk alleen een CLI
0okkies
@joost0071920 november 2020 12:08
Hyper-V ondersteund geen USB dongles voor zigbee2mqtt. hoofdpijn dosier
0Da_Plague
@okkies20 november 2020 12:16
Een linux server met docker zou een oplossing kunnen zijn, of anders Home-Assistant op een RPI draaien...
0joost00719
@okkies20 november 2020 12:31
Als het goed is kun je de usb doorsturen naar de vm, maar dat weet ik niet zeker.
0okkies
@joost0071920 november 2020 12:31
in vmware en virtualbox wel, Hyper-v niet (zonder 3th party tools)
0joost00719
@okkies20 november 2020 18:50
Je hebt gelijk. Heb het even gecheckt. Ik kan echter wel een aantal andere hardware componenten toevoegen.
https://imgur.com/a/4S4U6oK
0dycell
@OMEGA_ReD20 november 2020 20:01
Kerel, stap gewoon over naar Docker. Dat draait zelfs nog perfect op een Raspberry Pi met alle gemakken die je ooit hebt gekend voor een fractie van de stroomkosten. Als je meer wilt, pak een NAS. Je hebt dan alles wat je ooit nodig hebt inclusief VM's.
0beerse
@OMEGA_ReD23 november 2020 16:44
In een grijs verleden, toen vmware-server werd uitgefaseerd en vmware-player om de hoek kwam kijken heb ik die vmware-player voor dit soort zaken ingezet.

Nu ik bij de huidige versie kijk, valt mij op dat deze opmerking daar (downloads: VMware Workstation Player 16.1.0) niet bij staat. Dus als je 'server' ook met vmware-player kan en mag werken, zou ik dat in ieder geval wel proberen. Of je met een workstation licentie ook player kan en mag draaien dat moet je aan vmware vragen.

detail: ff googele komt vooral bij https://www.coretechnolog...warePlayerAsAService.html terecht. Dat komt ongeveer overeen met wat ik toen bij elkaar gepunnikt heb. Of het met de huidige versie nog werkt?

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 23 november 2020 16:51]

+1derx666
20 november 2020 15:35
Even opletten dat je met updaten naar 16 ook een nieuwe licentie nodig hebt. Dat was ik even vergeten.
0dycell
@derx66620 november 2020 20:02
Dat is helaas de reden dat ik van VMware workstation ben afgestapt. Fantastisch stuk software maar de upgrade iedere keer is het niet waard.
0OMEGA_ReD
@dycell23 november 2020 16:49
Dat is op zich niet vreemd toch? De makers stoppen werk in het onderhouden/verbeteren van de software.

* Het is echter wel kwaalijk als ze tijdens het upgradeprocess niet duidelijk maken dat het een betaalde update is.
0dycell
@OMEGA_ReD23 november 2020 17:31
Nou, ik gebruik het op de Mac en na iedere jaarlijkse OS update werkt de software niet meer. Dat had ik ook een paar keer binnen Windows. Ik verwacht van een stuk software dat ik deze wel een aantal jaar kan gebruiken of dat de nieuwe versie echt iets nieuws brengt.

Je moet dus bij iedere OS upgrade een betalen om je software werkende te houden... Na een tijd ben je daar dan natuurlijk wel klaar mee.
Ik snap dat er geld moet worden verdient maar als je de releasenotes ziet, dan stoppen ze er minimale moeite in. Het hele workstation team is een aantal jaren geleden al laten gaan dus wel begrijpelijk.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True