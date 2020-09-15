VMware heeft versie 12.0 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.

Fusion Player (previously Fusion Standard) is now free for personal non-commercial use. Support macOS 11 Big Sur Run macOS 11 Big Sur as a host operating system. Run macOS 11 Big Sur as a virtual machine.

DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1 Support Support has been added for DirectX 11 (DX11) and OpenGL 4.1 in the guest operating system. Hardware requirements for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1: MacPro 2013 and later iMac 27-inch 2014 and later MacBook Pro 13-inch 2015 and later MacBook Pro 15-inch 2015 with dual graphics and later MacBook Air 2015 and later MacBook 2015 and later iMac 21-inch 2015 and later iMac Pro 2017 and later MacMini 2018 and later Software requirements for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1: Guest OS: Windows 7 or higher, or Linux with vmwgfx.

Fusion provides support for external GPU when an external GPU is connected to the host. Choose the Prefer External GPU option from the Fusion UI.

Virtual machine security is enhanced by removing graphics render from vmx and running it as a separate sandbox process. New Guest Operating Systems Support RHEL 8.2 Debian 10.5 Fedora 32 CentOS 8.2 SLE 15 SP2 FreeBSD 11.4 ESXi 7.0

The virtual machine's virtual XHCI controller is changed from USB 3.0 to USB 3.1 to support 10 Gbps.

Note: Running virtual machines with 32 vCPUs requires that your host and guest operating systems both support 32 logical processors. 8 GB virtual graphics memory

Create VM from APFS Recovery Partition (Now limited to macOS 10.15 host)

Performance Improvements Improved file transfer speeds (Drag and Drop, Copy and Paste, HGFS) Improved virtual machine shutdown time. Improved container performance.

In Fusion 12 you can perform the following: Connect to vSphere 7.0. Upload a local virtual machine to vSphere 7.0. Download a remote virtual machine running on vSphere 7.0 to the local desktop.

Ability to login to a container image registry with the vctl login command has been added.

Fusion 12 now supports KIND kubernetes clusters.

Accessibility improvements have been added so Fusion is compliant with WCAG 2.1 criteria.