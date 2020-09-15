Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Fusion 12.0

VMware Fusion logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 12.0 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. Nieuw in versie 12 is dat het programma nu gratis mag worden gebruikt in een privésituatie en treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor macOS 11, containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11 en OpenGL 4.1, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.

What's New
  • Free Product for Personal Non-Commercial Use
    Fusion Player (previously Fusion Standard) is now free for personal non-commercial use.
  • Support macOS 11 Big Sur
    • Run macOS 11 Big Sur as a host operating system.
    • Run macOS 11 Big Sur as a virtual machine.
  • DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1 Support
    • Support has been added for DirectX 11 (DX11) and OpenGL 4.1 in the guest operating system.
    • Hardware requirements for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1:
      • MacPro 2013 and later
      • iMac 27-inch 2014 and later
      • MacBook Pro 13-inch 2015 and later
      • MacBook Pro 15-inch 2015 with dual graphics and later
      • MacBook Air 2015 and later
      • MacBook 2015 and later
      • iMac 21-inch 2015 and later
      • iMac Pro 2017 and later
      • MacMini 2018 and later
    • Software requirements for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1:
      • Guest OS: Windows 7 or higher, or Linux with vmwgfx.
  • External GPU support
    Fusion provides support for external GPU when an external GPU is connected to the host. Choose the Prefer External GPU option from the Fusion UI.
  • Sandboxed Graphics
    Virtual machine security is enhanced by removing graphics render from vmx and running it as a separate sandbox process.
  • New Guest Operating Systems Support
    • RHEL 8.2
    • Debian 10.5
    • Fedora 32
    • CentOS 8.2
    • SLE 15 SP2
    • FreeBSD 11.4
    • ESXi 7.0
  • USB 3.1 Controller Support
    The virtual machine's virtual XHCI controller is changed from USB 3.0 to USB 3.1 to support 10 Gbps.
  • Larger Scale VM
    • 32 virtual CPUs
    • 128 GB virtual memory
      Note: Running virtual machines with 32 vCPUs requires that your host and guest operating systems both support 32 logical processors.
    • 8 GB virtual graphics memory
  • Create VM from APFS Recovery Partition (Now limited to macOS 10.15 host)
  • Performance Improvements
    • Improved file transfer speeds (Drag and Drop, Copy and Paste, HGFS)
    • Improved virtual machine shutdown time.
    • Improved container performance.
  • vSphere 7.0 Support
    In Fusion 12 you can perform the following:
    • Connect to vSphere 7.0.
    • Upload a local virtual machine to vSphere 7.0.
    • Download a remote virtual machine running on vSphere 7.0 to the local desktop.
  • Login to Container Image Registry
    Ability to login to a container image registry with the vctl login command has been added.
  • Kubernetes Support
    Fusion 12 now supports KIND kubernetes clusters.
  • Improved Accessibility Support
    Accessibility improvements have been added so Fusion is compliant with WCAG 2.1 criteria.

Versienummer 12.0 build 16880131
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen macOS
Website VMware
Download https://www.vmware.com/products/fusion/fusion-evaluation.html
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren



15-09-2020 17:01
submitter: back_space

15-09-2020 • 17:01



Submitter: back_space

Bron: VMware



VMWare Fusion

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities VMWare

Reacties (14)




+1faim
15 september 2020 17:20
Ik had begrepen dat Fusion 12 gratis zou worden voor persoonlijk gebruik, ik kan echter nergens de download link hiervoor vinden op de website?
+1Pimorez
@faim15 september 2020 17:22
Op https://www.vmware.com/nl/products/fusion.html staat gewoon een 'Download now' knop.
+1Vorkie
@Pimorez15 september 2020 17:23
https://www.vmware.com/go/getfusionplayer

En dan weer op die drukken :)

Dan krijg je:
Register to download your 0 day trial
:+
VMware Fusion Player – Personal Use License

Fusion Player offers a Personal Use License, available for free with a valid MyVMware account. Home users, Open Source contributors, students, and anyone else can use Fusion Player Free for Non-Commercial activity.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Vorkie op 15 september 2020 17:24]

+1Pimorez
@Vorkie15 september 2020 17:27
Als ik op de Download Now link (rechts bovenin) klik, krijg ik twee grote knoppen te zien onderin; grijs en blauw. Als ik op de blauw klik begint de dmg meteen met downloaden.

Edit: Ah ik zie het, dat is ook de trial versie die 30 dagen geldig is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Pimorez op 15 september 2020 17:28]

0faim
@Pimorez15 september 2020 17:28
Ja ik heb em al inderdaad, maar duidelijk is anders 😅. Bedankt!
+1CopyCatz
15 september 2020 17:34
Icm met big sur beta 6 werken helaas de virtuele netwerk adapters niet meer, nog steeds onopgelost door vmware ook in de release.
+1Marctraider
@CopyCatz15 september 2020 17:39
Modificeer de vmx files en verander van adapter type?
0Single Core
@CopyCatz15 september 2020 17:40
Het is beta voor een reden he :)
+1ShellGhost
15 september 2020 18:04
Je kan de upgrade beter in de US kopen met dollars. Scheelt weer. :)
99 dollar tegenover € 109,99 incl. btw
Is trouwens de Pro versie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ShellGhost op 15 september 2020 18:04]

+1Exirion
15 september 2020 17:48
Ben benieuwd wat je aan privacy inlevert in ruil voor gratis gebruik. Ik heb al ruim 10 jaar een Fusion licentie en zou niet graag hebben dat het nou een soort spyware gaat worden.
+1ppl

@Exirion15 september 2020 18:11
Wat een rare reactie. Het enige wat er is gewijzigd is dat dat de standaard Fusion versie nu een andere naam heeft en dat deze voor niet-commercieel gebruik gratis is. Gebruik je hem voor je eigen bedrijf en is dat geen stichting dan zul je gewoon een licentie moeten kopen. Dit is een model die ze al heel wat jaren hanteren voor Workstation Player (voordat Fusion bestond was dit zelfs een apart product). Daar is geen spyware aangetroffen en ook geen privacy zaken die je inlevert.

Bovendien verkopen ze ook een Pro versie en heel wat meer producten. Het verdienmodel lijkt me vrij duidelijk: het verkopen van licenties. Gezien het feit dat het gros zakelijk gebruik is kunnen ze het zich ook prima veroorloven om het voor thuisgebruikers, studenten, stichtingen, etc. gratis te maken. Dat doen heel veel meer bedrijven. Als je naar de Pro versie kijkt dan zie je dat je standaard 30 dagen support krijgt. Als je die naar 1 of 3 jaar wil hebben dan zul je 1 van de andere supportopties moeten kiezen. Kijk dan eens heel goed naar de prijs: die wordt hoger. Driemaal raden waar de echte kosten dan liggen en waarom die prijs ineens hoger wordt ;)

Let wel: er zit ook al weer sinds jaar en dag een functie in Fusion die in meer software zit: de optie om mee te helpen met productverbetering. Deze kun je in de instellingen gewoon uit zetten zodat er ook geen informatie over het gebruik van de app naar VMware wordt gestuurd. In de voorwaarden (lees ze eens, zo erg veel is het niet bij Fusion) staan dit soort zaken ook netjes vermeld.

Btw, als we het hebben over gratis gebruik ben ik wel benieuwd naar wat je vindt van zaken als Linux en FreeBSD. Wijdverspreid gebruikt en tot zelfs de broncode aan toe nog gratis (dus ook geen constructie om te betalen wanneer je de broncode in wil zien). Red Hat, SUSE, etc. zijn er zeer groot mee geworden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door ppl op 15 september 2020 18:14]

+1jurroen
@Exirion15 september 2020 18:15
Zou niet graag hebben dat het nou een soort spyware gaat worden.
Persoonlijk acht ik de kans daarop nihil. Het gros van VMware klanten is het enterprise segment en grote bedrijven die hun eigen private cloud hebben draaien. Dat ze bijvoorbeeld Fusion gratis ter beschikking stellen zorgt hooguit eerder voor meer gebruik en een semi vendor-lockin. Spyware toevoegen zie ik ze niet snel doen.
+1Unimproved
@Exirion15 september 2020 20:08
Niets. Je leert er thuis mee omgaan waardoor je misschien later dezelfde software zakelijk aanschaft. Denk dat er momenteel ook erg weinig betalende thuisgebruikers zijn.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

