Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 16.0.0

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 16.0 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 16 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11, OpenGL 4.1 en Vulkan, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.

What's New
  • Container and Kubernetes Support
    • Build/run/pull/push container images using the vctl CLI.
    • Supports KIND kubernetes clusters running on top of Workstation Player.
    Note: Windows 10 1809 or higher is required
  • New Guest Operating System Support
    • RHEL 8.2
    • Debian 10.5
    • Fedora 32
    • CentOS 8.2
    • SLE 15 SP2 GA
    • FreeBSD 11.4
    • ESXi 7.0
  • Support for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1 in the Guest
    • Hardware Requirements:
      • For Windows hosts, a native GPU that supports DirectX 11.0 is required.
      • For Linux hosts, latest NVIDIA proprietary drivers are required.
    • Software Requirements:
      • Host Operating System (64-bit):
        • Windows 8 or higher
        • GNU/Linux with NVIDIA drivers that support OpenGL 4.5 and above
      • Guest Operating System
        • Windows 7 or higher
        • GNU/Linux with vmwgfx
  • Vulkan Render Support for Linux Workstation Player
    Workstation 16 Player enables 3D support for Intel GPUs on Linux hosts to deliver DirectX 10.1 and OpenGL 3.3 to VMs using Vulkan Renderer.
    Note: Linux host operating system with a recent Intel/Vulkan driver is needed, Mesa 20.1 or later is recommended.
  • Sandboxed Graphics
    Virtual machine security is enhanced by removing graphics render from vmx and running it as a separate sandbox process.
  • USB 3.1 Controller Support
    The virtual machines virtual XHCI controller is changed from USB 3.0 to USB 3.1 to support 10 Gbps.
  • Larger VM
    • 32 virtual CPUs
    • 128 GB virtual memory
      Note: Running virtual machines with 32 vCPUs requires that your host and guest operating systems both support 32 logical processors.
    • 8 GB virtual graphics memory
  • Dark Mode
    Workstation 16 Player supports Dark Mode for optimized user experience.
    Note: Requires host operating systems to be Windows 10 1809 or higher
  • vSphere 7.0 Support
    In Workstation 16 you can perform the following:
    • Connect to vSphere 7.0.
    • Upload a local virtual machine to vSphere 7.0.
    • Download a remote virtual machine running on vSphere 7.0 to the local desktop.
  • Performance Improvements
    • Improved file transfer speeds (Drag and Drop, Copy and Paste)
    • Improved virtual machine shutdown time.
    • Improved virtual NVMe storage performance.
  • Improved Accessibility Support
    Accessibility improvements have been added so Workstation Player is compliant with WCAG 2.1 criteria.

Versienummer 16.0.0 build 16894299
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website VMware
Download https://my.vmware.com/web/vmware/downloads/details?downloadGroup=PLAYER-1600&productId=1039&rPId=51984
Bestandsgroottes 212,63MB - 160,60MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

15-09-2020 16:33

15-09-2020 • 16:33

Bron: VMware

Bron: VMware

Update-historie

11-03 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.3 4
19-01 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.2 0
10-11 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.1 0
14-10 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.0 2
05-'21 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.2 4
04-'21 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.1 1
11-'20 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.0 3
09-'20 VMware Workstation Player 16.0.0 5
06-'20 VMware Workstation Player 15.5.6 9
05-'20 VMware Workstation Player 15.5.5 0
Meer historie

VMware Workstation Player

geen prijs bekend

Score: 3.5

System en netwerk utilities

+1Orion64
15 september 2020 16:36
Gebruik 'm voor slechts één (onmisbaar) ding, Civnet op Win2K. Dank Vmware!
+1Henkje.doc
15 september 2020 16:39
benieuwd naar de container support. Klinkt in ieder geval leuk om mee te stoeien.
+1Franckey
15 september 2020 20:38
VMware werkt helaas niet als Hyper-V aanstaat. Ik gebruik steeds dit om te switchen:
Start a command prompt with administrator rights and execute the following command:

// to disable hyper-v
bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype off

// to enable hyper-v
bcdedit /set hypervisorlaunchtype auto
En daarna nog rebooten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Franckey op 15 september 2020 20:39]

0beerse

@Franckey18 september 2020 11:53
VMware naast Hyper-V is inderdaad een uitdaging, ze gebruiken veel de zelfde features. Heb je er een speciale use-case voor?

Voor de goede orde, voor zover ik weet kan je VMware Workstation wel draaien in een gast die op Hyper-V draait. Dat kon in ieder geval met oudere versies wel.

Enneh, ff gegogeld: https://blogs.vmware.com/...upports-hyper-v-mode.html
Als ik dit lees, dan moet je msWindows host wel up-to-date zijn EN de instellingen moeten overal perfect zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 18 september 2020 11:57]

0Franckey
@beerse18 september 2020 17:57
VMware naast Hyper-V is inderdaad een uitdaging, ze gebruiken veel de zelfde features. Heb je er een speciale use-case voor?
Ik heb Hyper-V nodig voor de emulators van Visual Studio en VMware gebruik ik voor gewone virtual machines. Dus ik moet af en toe switchen.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

