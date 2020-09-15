Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Workstation Pro 16.0.0

VMWare Workstation logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 16.0.0 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 220 euro. In versie 16 treffen we onder meer ondersteuning aan voor containers, diverse nieuwe gastbesturingssystemen, DirectX 11, OpenGL 4.1 en Vulkan, usb 3.1 en vSphere 7.0.

What's New
  • Container and Kubernetes Support
    • Build/run/pull/push container images using the vctl CLI.
    • Supports KIND kubernetes clusters running on top of Workstation Player.
    Note: Windows 10 1809 or higher is required
  • New Guest Operating System Support
    • RHEL 8.2
    • Debian 10.5
    • Fedora 32
    • CentOS 8.2
    • SLE 15 SP2 GA
    • FreeBSD 11.4
    • ESXi 7.0
  • Support for DirectX 11 and OpenGL 4.1 in the Guest
    • Hardware Requirements:
      • For Windows hosts, a native GPU that supports DirectX 11.0 is required.
      • For Linux hosts, latest NVIDIA proprietary drivers are required.
    • Software Requirements:
      • Host Operating System (64-bit):
        • Windows 8 or higher
        • GNU/Linux with NVIDIA drivers that support OpenGL 4.5 and above
      • Guest Operating System
        • Windows 7 or higher
        • GNU/Linux with vmwgfx
  • Vulkan Render Support for Linux Workstation Player
    Workstation 16 Player enables 3D support for Intel GPUs on Linux hosts to deliver DirectX 10.1 and OpenGL 3.3 to VMs using Vulkan Renderer.
    Note: Linux host operating system with a recent Intel/Vulkan driver is needed, Mesa 20.1 or later is recommended.
  • Sandboxed Graphics
    Virtual machine security is enhanced by removing graphics render from vmx and running it as a separate sandbox process.
  • USB 3.1 Controller Support
    The virtual machines virtual XHCI controller is changed from USB 3.0 to USB 3.1 to support 10 Gbps.
  • Larger VM
    • 32 virtual CPUs
    • 128 GB virtual memory
      Note: Running virtual machines with 32 vCPUs requires that your host and guest operating systems both support 32 logical processors.
    • 8 GB virtual graphics memory
  • Dark Mode
    Workstation 16 Player supports Dark Mode for optimized user experience.
    Note: Requires host operating systems to be Windows 10 1809 or higher
  • vSphere 7.0 Support
    In Workstation 16 you can perform the following:
    • Connect to vSphere 7.0.
    • Upload a local virtual machine to vSphere 7.0.
    • Download a remote virtual machine running on vSphere 7.0 to the local desktop.
  • Performance Improvements
    • Improved file transfer speeds (Drag and Drop, Copy and Paste)
    • Improved virtual machine shutdown time.
    • Improved virtual NVMe storage performance.
  • Improved Accessibility Support
    Accessibility improvements have been added so Workstation Player is compliant with WCAG 2.1 criteria.

VMware Workstation 12.0 screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 16.0.0 build 16894299
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019
Website VMware
Download https://www.vmware.com/products/workstation-pro/workstation-pro-evaluation.html
Licentietype Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Reacties (9)

+1Raven
15 september 2020 17:13
"Note: Windows 10 1809 or higher is required"
Blijkbaar is de updater van 15.5.6 daar niet van op de hoogte, op W10 1607 LTSB wordt gewoon v16 aangeboden als update :S
+1Kaalus
@Raven15 september 2020 17:30
Dat slaat toch alleen op de functionaliteit om containers te draaien? Staat daarbij vermeld en niet bij andere functies.
+1Marctraider
@Kaalus15 september 2020 17:32
Jawel, Dark mode is bv. ook niet van toepassing op 1607.

Zit zelf op 1809 LTSC dus zou er geen last van moeten hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Marctraider op 15 september 2020 17:34]

+1Raven
@Kaalus15 september 2020 17:36
... ik had die opmerking opgevat als dat als je v16 wilt draaien, je minimaal 1809 moet hebben. Had niet gedacht dat het over specifiek die functie zou kunnen gaan :P
+1springtouwtje
16 september 2020 09:28
Ik ben vooral benieuwd naar die "NVMe performance improvement", die is tot nu toe echt beroerd geweest. Het maakte niet uit of je de SCSI of NVMer driver gebruikte, de performance was een fractie van een niet-VM

Op VMware release blog:
Actually we made some strides in that particular area. (...)
It’s a little early to publish benchmarks, but it’s something the team is working to do.

[Reactie gewijzigd door springtouwtje op 16 september 2020 10:21]

0beerse
@springtouwtje18 september 2020 11:46
Er staat "Improved virtual NVMe storage performance". Daar lees ik dat als je op een virtueel systeem een NVMe interface gebruikt, dat daar de performance is verbeterd. Dat ga je zelf pas merken als die virtuele NVMe interface ook de bottleneck is.

Welke storage-performance parameter is bij jou zo slecht? De i/o bandbreedte? Of de acess-tijd? of het aantal transacties? En welke opslag methode gebruik je er onder?

Voor de goede orde: Ik heb in een ESX omgeving gezien dat, mits perfect geconfigureerd, 1 van die 3 parameters in een virtuele omgeving beter kan zijn dan fysiek op het zelfde systeem. Maar welk op kosten van andere parameters en met andere beperkingen.
0springtouwtje
@beerse19 september 2020 17:37
ik heb een dedicated NVMe drive, en de performance is beroerd, in MB/s. Ik vermoed latency, maar er nog niet naar gekeken
0beerse
@springtouwtje21 september 2020 08:27
Als je er dan naar gaat kijken, hoop ik dat je eerst de standaard (ge-emuleerde) disk interface omzet naar een paravirtualized interface, dat kan zeker de latency verhelpen. Ge-emuleerde interfaces kopieren de gegevens 1 of 2 keer meer dan ge-paravirtualiseerde interfaces doen. Vooral bij disk en netwerk interfaces kan dat heel veel schelen.

