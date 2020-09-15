Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: ScreenToGif 2.27.1

ScreenToGif logo (79 pix)Versie 2.27.1 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new?
  • Updated the Korean, Russian, Hungarian, French, Dutch, and Chinese (Simplified) translations.
Bug fixes:
  • Using non-supported shortcut keys (Shift + [non-function key] or just [non-function key]) as the recorder shortcuts (record, pause, stop) was crashing the app.
  • The 'interaction' capture frequency was not working with clicks on fullscreen mode.
  • After opening and closing the options window while on fullscreen mode, the recorder was displaying the guidelines.
  • The 'Pause' button on the taskbar preview was using the 'Stop' icon (also, two Stop buttons were being displayed).
  • The window icons (minimize and close) were not being updated to match the selected theme (dark vs light).
  • The updater window was clipping outside of the screen (when the text inside was too big).
  • The screen recorders were not working on Windows 7.
  • Some texts were not translatable.

ScreenToGif

Versienummer 2.27.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website ScreenToGif
Download https://www.screentogif.com/downloads
Bestandsgrootte 3,24MB
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (7)

-Moderatie-faq
Ongemodereerd
Wijzig sortering
+1Keerzijde
15 september 2020 09:17
Naar aanleiding van de vorige sw update heb ik ScreenToGif eens uitgeprobeerd.
Ik vond het (voor mijn doeleinden, als screen-recorder) een sub-optimaal programma:
Misschien dat het voor bepaalde workflows een handig programma is, maar als
je een (deel van) een webcam meeting wil opnemen, is het programma na afloop van de
opname nog echt een hele tijd aan het ratelen.
Waarchijnlijk omdat hij allemaal losse plaatjes opslaat en er later pas een filmpje of gifje van maakt.
Erg onhandig omdat hij in de tussentijd dus niet beschikbaar is voor nieuwe opnames.

Nee, snel overgeschakeld op ShareX, dat snel en soepel opnames kan maken van je teams meetings.

Als je alleen even snel een gifje wil maken van een deel van een filmpje, is het best een handig programma. Dat wel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Keerzijde op 15 september 2020 11:58]

+1sIRwa3
@Keerzijde15 september 2020 09:52
is idd goed voorbeeld waar dit programma NIET voor bedoeld is.. Gifs zijn geen filmpjes.. ik zelf gebruik nvidia shadowplay, maar je kan ook even googlen op screenrecorders.. ik weet dat OBS ook een goed alternatief kan zijn.

jammer dat er het oordeel "waardeloos" aan geeft terwijl de oorzaak; verkeerde toepassing van gebruiker, is
+1Keerzijde
@sIRwa315 september 2020 10:18
Vandaar ook mijn disclaimer "(voor mijn doeleinden)".
Bovendien wordt het aangeprezen als 'screen-recorder' en daarvoor vond ik het sub-optimaal.
Voor een enkel plaatje, of een gifje van max 10 sec is het misschien bruikbaar.
Voor alle andere toepassingen: Niet.
+1Jogai
@Keerzijde15 september 2020 11:01
Dan nog, je geeft een erg sterk waardeoordeel, dan doet zo'n disclaimer er niet zo veel toe. De eerste indruk van bezoekers is behoorlijk negatief.
Wel fijn dat je beschrijft wat je hebt gedaan zodat andere gebruikers zien dat je een buitengewone use-case hebt.

> Voor alle andere toepassingen: Niet.

Weer een te sterk waardeoordeel. Ik heb het vaker gebruikt, ook gifs en andere opnames meer dan 10 seconden en dat werkte uitstekend.

> Bovendien wordt het aangeprezen als 'screen-recorder' en daarvoor vond ik het sub-optimaal.
Mee eens, en dat vindt ik beter gezegd.
0ToolBee
@Keerzijde15 september 2020 22:02
Heb je Snagit al eens geprobeerd? Ik vond deze ooit als editor die 4 kanten op kon croppen, iets wat paint niet kon(kan?). :)

Maakt perfecte captures in plaatjes scrollend en al, maar ook screencapture. Met alle opties die je (hopelijk) wilt.
Dan maakt hij er een .mov of iets dergelijks van en geen .gif.
(laat die maar aan de "pro" over...)
https://cheezburger.com/6685105920/fall
+1skunkopaat
@Keerzijde15 september 2020 09:22
Voor jou doeleinde zijn er inderdaad betere alternatieven. Hoe dit programma op mij overkomt is eventjes snel van je scherm of een filmpje een gif knipsel maken.

Wat dat betreft doet (of deed, niet recent gebruikt) het dat ook uitstekend. Wel herken ik het 'Door blijven ratelen' bij het maken van een lange gif.
+1Eonfge
15 september 2020 10:34
Voor Linux is er Peek:
https://www.flathub.org/a.../com.uploadedlobster.peek

Neem eenvoudig je scherm op in gif, apng, webm(vp9) of mp4(h264) formaat

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

