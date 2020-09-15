Versie 2.27.1 van ScreenToGif is uitgekomen. Met deze opensourceapplicatie kunnen de handelingen op het scherm of de beelden van de webcam worden opgenomen. Het resultaat kan eventueel worden bewerkt met de ingebakken editor en vervolgens worden opgeslagen als een geanimeerde gif-afbeelding of filmbestand. Het programma is afhankelijk van .Net 4.8 en de download is dan ook minimaal. Ook kan het worden gebruikt zonder het eerst te hoeven installeren. ScreenToGif wordt actief ontwikkeld en regelmatig verschijnen er nieuwe versies. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What's new? Updated the Korean, Russian, Hungarian, French, Dutch, and Chinese (Simplified) translations. Bug fixes: Using non-supported shortcut keys (Shift + [non-function key] or just [non-function key]) as the recorder shortcuts (record, pause, stop) was crashing the app.

The 'interaction' capture frequency was not working with clicks on fullscreen mode.

After opening and closing the options window while on fullscreen mode, the recorder was displaying the guidelines.

The 'Pause' button on the taskbar preview was using the 'Stop' icon (also, two Stop buttons were being displayed).

The window icons (minimize and close) were not being updated to match the selected theme (dark vs light).

The updater window was clipping outside of the screen (when the text inside was too big).

The screen recorders were not working on Windows 7.

Some texts were not translatable.