VMware heeft versie 11.5 van Fusion uitgebracht. Fusion is voor macOS wat Workstation Pro en Workstation Player zijn voor Windows en Linux. Het programma maakt het mogelijk om virtuele machines aan te maken op een met een Intel-processor uitgeruste macOS-machine. Op die manier is het mogelijk om bijvoorbeeld Windows, Linux of Solaris naast het bestaande besturingssysteem te draaien. In versie 11 is onder meer ondersteuning voor de Windows 10 1803, macOS Sierra 10.14 en Ubuntu 18.04 toegevoegd. In deze update, die gratis is voor iedereen die een licentie voor 11 heeft, treffen we onder meer ondersteuning voor Catalina aan, is er een dDark mode, en ondersteuning voor Sidecar en Jumbo Frames.

What's New Support for new guest operating systems: Windows 10 19H2 Debian 10.0/10.1 Debian 9.11 Oracle Linux 8.0 SLE 15 SP1 FreeBSD 12.0 PhotonOS 3.0

Dark Mode: Fusion changes to a dark theme when Dark mode is enabled on your Mac. When Dark Mode Synchronization is enabled, the Light mode/Dark mode settings on the host system is synchronized automatically to the guest operating system.

Sidecar support: You can use iPad as a second display for your virtual machine. For more information about macOS Sidecar, see Apple.

Jumbo frame support: Virtual networks can now be configured with MTU size of up to 9194 bytes (Fusion Pro only).

PVSCI device support: PVSCSI adapter is now officially supported by Fusion, which enhances the compatibility for virtual machine migration between Fusion and vSphere.

Open VM Tools is the default VMware Tools for applicable Linux virtual machine: For more information, see Fusion 11.5 product documentation.

Performance improvements, bug fixes and security updates. Important Fixes Workstation 15.5 Player addresses the use-after-free and denial-of-service vulnerabilities. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the following IDs to these issues : CVE-2019-5527 (use-after-free ) CVE-2019-5535 (denial-of-service) For more information, see VMSA-2019-0014.

For more information, see VMSA-2019-0014. Implemented DLL loading security improvements, suggested by Peleg Hadar of Safebreach.