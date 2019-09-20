VMware heeft versie 15.5 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 275 euro. Hieronder is te vinden welke verbeteringen VMWare in versie 15.5 heeft doorgevoerd:

What's New Support for new guest operating systems: Windows 10 19H2 Debian 10.0/10.1 Debian 9.11 Oracle Linux 8.0 SLE 15 SP1 FreeBSD 12.0 PhotonOS 3.0

Jumbo frame support: Virtual networks can now be configured with MTU size of up to 9000 bytes.

Preserve Network Configuration: Network settings are now preserved after upgrades. You can also import and export your network configurations.

Multiple display shortcut key: You can now quickly adjust the VM display layout with a new keyboard shortcut.

PVSCI device support: PVSCSI adapter is now officially supported by Workstation, which enhances the compatibility for VMs migration between Workstation and vSphere.

Open VM Tools is the default VMware Tools for applicable Linux virtual machine.

For more information, see Workstation 15.5 Pro product documentation.

VMware Workstation 15.5 Pro also contains performance improvements, bug fixes and security updates. Important Fixes Workstation 15.5 Player addresses the use-after-free and denial-of-service vulnerabilities. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project (cve.mitre.org) has assigned the following IDs to these issues : CVE-2019-5527 (use-after-free ) CVE-2019-5535 (denial-of-service)

For more information, see VMSA-2019-0014. Implemented DLL loading security improvements, suggested by Peleg Hadar of Safebreach.