VMware heeft versie 16.2 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 220 euro. Versie 16.2 bevat diverse bugfixes en beveiligingsverbeteringen, en is er ondersteuning voor de Vulkan-renderer onder Linux toegevoegd.

What's New This release contains security updates and bug fixes.

Vulkan Renderer Support for Intel, AMD, and Nvidia GPUs on Linux

Workstation 16.2.0 Pro supports Vulkan renderer on a Linux host with Intel, Nvidia, and AMD GPUs. Vulkan renderer provides support for Direct3D 11 (and earlier) and OpenGL 4.1 (and earlier) in the guest.

The Vulkan renderer support is limited to the following GPUs: Intel Skylake and later GPUs (for example, Kaby Lake and Ice Lake) AMD RDNA/NAVI14 and later GPUs (for example, the Radeon RX/Pro 5300 and 5500 series)

Note: Presently, for AMD GPUs, use the AMDVLK driver. You can download the AMDVLK driver from here. Nvidia Turing and later GPUs (for example, the RTX series)

Note: For pre-Turing GPUs, Workstation will use the legacy OpenGL renderer.

