VMware heeft versie 16.2.1 van zijn virtualisatiesoftware Workstation Pro uitgebracht. Met dit programma is het mogelijk om een of meer virtuele computers aan te maken, waarop een groot aantal verschillende besturingssystemen kan worden geïnstalleerd. Op die manier kunnen ze naast elkaar worden gebruikt, in tegenstelling tot een dualbootopstelling, waarbij voor het ene of het andere OS moet worden gekozen. VMware Workstation is beschikbaar voor Windows en Linux, en licenties beginnen bij zo'n 220 euro. In versie 16.2.1 zijn de volgende twee problemen verholpen:

Resolved Issues The Color Theme option is not visible in the VMware Workstation preferences.

The color theme is not visible in the VMware Workstation preferences because the feature is now deactivated by default. To use the color theme feature, the user must activate the feature manually. The Custom Hardware button in the New Virtual Machine wizard is not working.

While creating a virtual machine, if you click the Customize Hardware button on the New Virtual Machine Wizard, the wizard crashes.