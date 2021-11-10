Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: VMware Workstation Player 16.2.1

VMware Player logo (75 pix) VMware heeft versie 16.2.1 van Workstation Player uitgebracht. Player is gratis software waarmee virtuele machines kunnen worden gemaakt en gedraaid. Voor commercieel gebruik wordt echter wel een vergoeding gevraagd. Het is simpel gezegd een vereenvoudigde uitvoering van andere VMware-producten, zoals Workstation Pro, Server en ESX Server. Ook de virtual machines van Microsoft Virtual PC en Symantec LiveState Recovery-disks worden ondersteund. Daarnaast kunnen verschillende voorgeïnstalleerde virtual machines via deze pagina worden binnengehaald, zoals Debian, Ubuntu en Fedora. In versie 16.2.1 zijn de volgende twee problemen verholpen:

Resolved Issues
  • The Color Theme option is not visible in the VMware Workstation preferences.
    The color theme is not visible in the VMware Workstation preferences because the feature is now deactivated by default. To use the color theme feature, the user must activate the feature manually.
  • The Custom Hardware button in the New Virtual Machine wizard is not working.
    While creating a virtual machine, if you click the Customize Hardware button on the New Virtual Machine Wizard, the wizard crashes.

Versienummer 16.2.1 buiild 18811642
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website VMware
Download https://customerconnect.vmware.com/downloads/details?downloadGroup=WKST-PLAYER-1621&productId=1039&rPId=75725
Bestandsgroottes 508,49MB - 584,27MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Update-historie

11-03 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.3 4
19-01 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.2 0
10-11 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.1 0
14-10 VMware Workstation Player 16.2.0 2
05-'21 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.2 4
04-'21 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.1 1
11-'20 VMware Workstation Player 16.1.0 3
09-'20 VMware Workstation Player 16.0.0 5
06-'20 VMware Workstation Player 15.5.6 9
05-'20 VMware Workstation Player 15.5.5 0
