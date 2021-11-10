In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.17 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates: Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1-10-g75744 Changes/additions/improvements: Added support for System Media Transport Controls in Windows 8.1/10/11. This displays playback controls for the player when adjusting volume in Windows. You can enable this functionality through: Options > Advanced > UseSMTC

Some improvements to SaneAR Audio Renderer: It now automatically falls back to shared mode when exclusive mode is enabled but unsupported. Exclusive mode option no longer needs to be enabled for bitstreaming, instead it is used implicitly when bitstreaming.

Generating a thumbnail sheet is now faster. It now seeks to keyframes as much as possible.

Added an advanced option to disable automatic pause when locking the screen in Windows.

You can now use "off" as a value in the subtitle track preference setting. It may follow language codes that you do prefer to use. In that case it will disable subtitles only if no preceding language code has matched.

Some visual improvements to playlist numbering and title editing.

Some improvements for subtitle selection and language name display for the rare situation where a language does not have a LCID.

Some optimizations to the filter graph builder. This should speed up file loading in some situations.

The player now reloads the video file when resumed after hibernate or very long pause (> 30 min). This is done as a workaround for driver bugs. It will remember playback position and track selection.

DVB improvement: It now stores the symbol rate for scanned channels.

Added support for wildcards in filenames in M3U playlists. Fixes: Fixed subtitles being early by a few frames with VMR9 renderer.

Fixed a subtitle parsing issue for files that contained 4-byte UTF-8 characters (such as emojis). Those are handled properly now.

Fixed an issue with drag&drop of a folder onto the playlist window.

Several other small fixes