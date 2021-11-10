Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.17

Media Player Classic logo (75 pix)In juli 2017 is versie 1.7.13 van Media Player Classic - Home Cinema uitgekomen en gaven de ontwikkelaars aan dat zij verder geen nieuwe versies meer uit zouden brengen. De broncode is echter open source en een ontwikkelaar die onder de naam clsid bij de website Doom9 bekendstaat en zelf lange tijd bij mpc-hc betrokken was, brengt nu af en toe nieuwe 'onofficiële' versies uit. Deze bevatten voornamelijk kleine verbeteringen en ook worden altijd de laatste versies van de LAV Filters en MediaInfo meegeleverd. De changelog voor versie 1.9.17 is hieronder te vinden.

Updates:

  • Updated LAV Filters to version 0.75.1-10-g75744

Changes/additions/improvements:

  • Added support for System Media Transport Controls in Windows 8.1/10/11. This displays playback controls for the player when adjusting volume in Windows. You can enable this functionality through: Options > Advanced > UseSMTC
  • Some improvements to SaneAR Audio Renderer: It now automatically falls back to shared mode when exclusive mode is enabled but unsupported. Exclusive mode option no longer needs to be enabled for bitstreaming, instead it is used implicitly when bitstreaming.
  • Generating a thumbnail sheet is now faster. It now seeks to keyframes as much as possible.
  • Added an advanced option to disable automatic pause when locking the screen in Windows.
  • You can now use "off" as a value in the subtitle track preference setting. It may follow language codes that you do prefer to use. In that case it will disable subtitles only if no preceding language code has matched.
  • Some visual improvements to playlist numbering and title editing.
  • Some improvements for subtitle selection and language name display for the rare situation where a language does not have a LCID.
  • Some optimizations to the filter graph builder. This should speed up file loading in some situations.
  • The player now reloads the video file when resumed after hibernate or very long pause (> 30 min). This is done as a workaround for driver bugs. It will remember playback position and track selection.
  • DVB improvement: It now stores the symbol rate for scanned channels.
  • Added support for wildcards in filenames in M3U playlists.

Fixes:

  • Fixed subtitles being early by a few frames with VMR9 renderer.
  • Fixed a subtitle parsing issue for files that contained 4-byte UTF-8 characters (such as emojis). Those are handled properly now.
  • Fixed an issue with drag&drop of a folder onto the playlist window.
  • Several other small fixes

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.9.17
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Doom9
Download https://github.com/clsid2/mpc-hc/releases/tag/1.9.17
Bestandsgrootte 17,04MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-11-2021 11:22
6 • submitter: Wiethoofd

10-11-2021 • 11:22

6 Linkedin

Submitter: Wiethoofd

Bron: Doom9

Update-historie

16-04 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.21.2 2
17-03 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.20 0
31-01 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.19 6
14-12 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.18 14
10-11 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.17 6
22-09 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.16 0
08-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.15 1
07-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.14 17
06-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.13 22
05-'21 Media Player Classic - Home Cinema 1.9.12.4 hotfix 35
Meer historie

Lees meer

Media Player Classic - Home Cinema

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Design en multimedia

Reacties (6)

-Moderatie-faq
-1606+16+21+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1prodesk
10 november 2021 11:30
Wat is het verschil met MPC-BE dan?
+2Turismo
@prodesk10 november 2021 11:41
Weinig verschil, MPC-BE is een fork/afsplitsing van het originele project en actief ondersteund.
MPC-HC is in principe abandoned, maar dus nog steeds onofficieel bijgehouden.
Voorkeur van smaak, beiden doen hetzelfde uiteindelijk.
+1guillaume
@Turismo10 november 2021 21:06
Bij mij is het met MPC-BE onmogelijk om fatsoenlijk YouTube-video's af te spelen (zie https://sourceforge.net/p/mpcbe/tickets/835/), maar met MPC-HC gaat 't prima.

De interface is gedateerder, maar gezien de crashes die ik regelmatig had met MPC-BE lijkt de code base van MPC-HC een stuk stabieler.
+1bl0m5t3r
@guillaume10 november 2021 22:46
Dit herken ik wel.

Ik vind interface van BE een stukje fijner, en gebruik hem dan ook bij voorkeur. De playbar & controls zijn beter vorm gegeven, de info in de playbar is een mooie oplossing, de menus zijn in mijn ogen beter gestructureerd en ik vind de darkmode van HC slecht er uit zien (BE is altijd dark). Ook de sluitknop over de video in compact/minimal mode mis ik erg bij HC.

Daar staat tegenover als je 'exotische' en pro formaten probeert af te spelen trekt BE dat geregeld slecht. Zoals guillaume aangeeft bij youtube, maar ook formaten als Prores 4444 waar ik veel mee werk of direct-uit-camera (sony/blackmagic/panasonic/arri/etc.) formaten en broadcast formaten als MXF laten BE vaak crashen of willen niet afspelen. Dan val ik altijd terug op HC die er over het algemeen geen problemen mee heeft.

Beide hebben in die zin sterke punten, zou mooi zijn als ik ooit op 1 player kan landen maar ik heb nog niks beters gevonden wat alles combineert.
+1suprairc
10 november 2021 11:56
Ik gebruik deze player bijna overal voor. Werkt super, ook geluid bitstreamen naar de receiver werkt perfect. Helaas geen Dolby Vision ondersteuning, maar dit heeft geloof ik te maken met licenties. Misschien dat iemand hier het werkend weet te krijgen?
+1computerjunky
10 november 2021 13:47
Zag deze download en dacht misschien moet ik maar eens updaten. Ging dus kijken naar de build date van mijn huidige versie : Juli 2017.
Wel verrassend dat hij nog steeds overal voor werkt en ik nooit een probleem gehad heb. Al die nieuwe features zijn dus niet op min video's van toepassing geweest.

Anyway solide Media player die ik al sinds het begin gebruik en werkt altijd goed. Ook als je niet update dus ;)

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True