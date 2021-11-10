De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10.0.1 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.
Changes Since 10.0.0
updates:
- update Kodi to 19.3
- several minor package updates
fixes:
Raspberry PI 0-3
- profiles are now useable
- powercyling related fixes for CEC
- NFS servers are discoverable again
- ASS subtitles are not properly shown
- RPi4 lockup of playback/kodi after n plays on repeat
- RPi4 HDMI screen turns off when sustained high CPU usage
- RPi4 “no signal” after bringing TV out of standy in 4kp50/60 mode
- Rpi4 crashes at b64 and b65 playback
- RPi4 splash is not shown on HDMI0 if HDMI1 is connected
There are no Raspberry Pi 0-3 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.
Raspberry PI 4
- Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
- Drivers for RPi2 and 3 are currently not yet feature complete and stable
The situation for RPi 4 is different. There is a lot that properly works, but keep in mind this is still brand new. Unlikely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.Working
Known Issues:
- HDMI output up to 4kp30
- b64 and b65 HW decoding
- NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
- NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
- No deinterlacing with HW video decoders. Possible workaround: disable HW video decoding (“DRM PRIME decoder” in player settings), this works mostly fine for SD content (eg DVDs)
- 4K50/60 output is supported by the driver, but has some known issues (eg “no signal” when TV is put into standby and back on)
- 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need
force_turbo=1or
core_freq_min=500in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
- 10/12-bit video output isn’t implemented yet, 10-bit video is displayed in 8 bits
- Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
- Hyperion Add-on no longer works
No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
- The additional DVB drivers are not present.