Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: LibreELEC 10.0.1

LibreELEC logo (75 pix) De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10.0.1 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Changes Since 10.0.0

updates:

  • update Kodi to 19.3
  • several minor package updates

fixes:

  • profiles are now useable
  • powercyling related fixes for CEC
  • NFS servers are discoverable again
  • ASS subtitles are not properly shown
  • RPi4 lockup of playback/kodi after n plays on repeat
  • RPi4 HDMI screen turns off when sustained high CPU usage
  • RPi4 “no signal” after bringing TV out of standy in 4kp50/60 mode
  • Rpi4 crashes at b64 and b65 playback
  • RPi4 splash is not shown on HDMI0 if HDMI1 is connected
Raspberry PI 0-3

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-3 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

  • Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)
  • Drivers for RPi2 and 3 are currently not yet feature complete and stable
Raspberry PI 4

The situation for RPi 4 is different. There is a lot that properly works, but keep in mind this is still brand new. Unlikely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

Working
  • HDMI output up to 4kp30
  • b64 and b65 HW decoding
  • NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)
  • NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)
Known Issues:
  • No deinterlacing with HW video decoders. Possible workaround: disable HW video decoding (“DRM PRIME decoder” in player settings), this works mostly fine for SD content (eg DVDs)
  • 4K50/60 output is supported by the driver, but has some known issues (eg “no signal” when TV is put into standby and back on)
  • 50/60fps b64 HW decoding may need force_turbo=1 or core_freq_min=500 in config.txt to avoid AV-sync-issues/skipping
  • 10/12-bit video output isn’t implemented yet, 10-bit video is displayed in 8 bits
  • Kodi runs in 4096x2160 instead of 3840x2160 on 4k TVs after fresh installation
    Solution: Change resolution in system settings (1920x1080 50 or 60Hz plus setting up whitelist and enabling “Adjust display refresh rate” in player settings is recommended)
  • Hyperion Add-on no longer works
    No solution for now, Hyperion doesn’t support the new graphics driver stack yet
  • The additional DVB drivers are not present.

LibreELEC

Versienummer 10.0.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Android, Linux, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website LibreELEC
Download https://libreelec.tv/downloads_new/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 10-11-2021 06:02
24 • submitter: terradrone

10-11-2021 • 06:02

24 Linkedin

Submitter: terradrone

Bron: LibreELEC

Update-historie

13-03 LibreELEC 10.0.2 19
10-11 LibreELEC 10.0.1 24
27-08 LibreELEC 10.0.0 16
07-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.8 14
05-'21 LibreELEC 9.2.7 13
11-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.6 46
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.5 12
08-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.4 9
06-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.3 29
03-'20 LibreELEC 9.2.1 17
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreELEC

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties (24)

-Moderatie-faq
-124024+116+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1Jensw19
10 november 2021 10:00
Dus zo ver ik lees kan het bugs hebben op de Pi 4? Ik heb zelf een Pi 3 en Pi 4, op de Pi 3 heb ik nergens last van. Hoe zou dit dan gaan bij de Pi 4?
+1TyKH
@Jensw1910 november 2021 10:43
Er is op dit moment toch geen release voor rpi 3? Ik mis dit want nu kan ik geen gebruik maken van een gedeelde database. Mijn media pc runt 19.x en mijn rpi 3 op 18.x.
+1Klojum

@TyKH10 november 2021 12:14
Er zijn nightly builds voor de RPi3, maar die hebben wel beperkingen. Als grootste euvel is de HEVC-ondersteuning kaduuk, en dat wordt zeer waarschijnlijk niet meer gefixt. De gestandaardiseerde graphics-oplossingen met DRM/GBM hebben minstens 2GB intern geheugen nodig om prettig te werken. Dus, "time to move on" wordt het nieuwe motto. Of je houdt je PC ook nog effekens op v18.
+1TyKH
@Klojum11 november 2021 10:17
Mmm.. ik speel voornamelijk Anime af op mijn raspberry en die veelal zit nog op 264 dus dat zou geen probleem moeten zijn. Toch maar ff kijken dan, thx voor de info!
+1Jensw19
@TyKH10 november 2021 10:55
Zo ver ik weet werkt mijn Pi 3 op Kodi 19.3
+1Wildfire
@Jensw1910 november 2021 20:55
Op de Pi 4 heb ik ondertussen al zo'n 4K HDR films afgespeeld, tot nu toe geen issues tegen gekomen.
+1tdn135
10 november 2021 06:28
Ik verwacht binnenkort een bugfix release. In het forum lees ik wat problemen met de kleuren via HDMI.

Ik lees ook mensen die de ene HDMI gebruiken voor output video in 4K met eventueel HDR en de andere HDMI direct naar de receiver met HD audio. Dit zou bij mij ook een ideale situatie zijn. Mijn receiver ondersteunt max 1080p non HDR input en mijn TV ondersteunt via ARC non HD codecs. Het zou nog mooier zijn als Dolby Vision (oude versie) ook er in de toekomst bij zou komen.

@P1nGu1n Ik heb het zelf nog niet geprobeerd. Ik denk dat je bij de instellingen bij geluid kunt kiezen voor HDMI0 (of 1) en bij video voor HDMI1 (of 0).

[Reactie gewijzigd door tdn135 op 10 november 2021 08:13]

+1The Zep Man
@tdn13510 november 2021 07:25
Mijn receiver ondersteunt max 1080p non HDR input en mijn TV ondersteunt via ARC non HD codecs. Het zou nog mooier zijn als Dolby Visioen (oude versie) ook er in de toekomst bij zou komen.
Het is prijzig, maar HDFury heeft splitters die dit kunnen doen voor als je apparaten anders dan iets met enkel Kodi erop wil gebruiken.
+1Heidistein
@The Zep Man10 november 2021 08:49
Niet alleen HDFury heeft ze niet alleen. Goedkoper kan ook, ik heb zo'n kastje (niet van deze verkoper) als link hieronder, er zijn er legio te koop gewoon in Nederland als van ome Ali. Werkt perfect om die euvel op te lossen. Gaat dan wel toslink naar de amp. Echter die wat oudere versterket van mij (zonder hdmi) ziet wel keurig de HD codecs binnenkomen, en maakt er dan geluid van.

https://www.ebay.nl/itm/H...ut-Converter/181348075747
+1The Zep Man
@Heidistein10 november 2021 08:50
Niet alleen HDFury heeft ze niet alleen. Goedkoper kan ook, ik heb zo'n kastje (niet van deze verkoper) als link hieronder, er zijn er legio te koop gewoon in Nederland als van ome Ali. Werkt perfect om die euvel op te lossen. Gaat dan wel toslink naar de amp.
Dat is geen oplossing voor HD audioformaten. @tdn135 schreef:
Ik lees ook mensen die de ene HDMI gebruiken voor output video in 4K met eventueel HDR en de andere HDMI direct naar de receiver met HD audio.
Via TOSLINK (S/PDIF) heb je enkel ondersteuning voor stereo PCM, en Dolby Digital en DTS tot en met 5.1. Met Kodi kan je HD streams hercoderen naar Dolby Digital, maar het is niet ideaal qua geluidskwaliteit en aantal ondersteunde kanalen.

Oudere HDMI receivers kan je soms ook een duwtje in de rug geven door Kodi nieuwe HD geluidsformaten te laten decoderen en als PCM aan te laten bieden, maar voor meer dan twee kanalen PCM heb je toch echt HDMI nodig.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 10 november 2021 08:56]

0Heidistein
@The Zep Man10 november 2021 09:14
Right. Dankje, wat geleerd vandaag. Ik zat fout. Dank voor de uitleg.
0The Zep Man
@Heidistein10 november 2021 09:28
Right. Dankje, wat geleerd vandaag. Ik zat fout.
Je zat niet fout, maar je oplossing is bedoeld voor een andere doelgroep. Jouw oplossing is juist ideaal voor oudere (vaak non-HDMI) receivers, die geen HD formaten ondersteunen. Ik heb daar zelf jarenlang met plezier gebruik van gemaakt. :)
+1P1nGu1n
@tdn13510 november 2021 08:09
Ik lees ook mensen die de ene HDMI gebruiken voor output video in 4K met eventueel HDR en de andere HDMI direct naar de receiver met HD audio. Dit zou bij mij ook een ideale situatie zijn. Mijn receiver ondersteunt max 1080p non HDR input en mijn TV ondersteunt via ARC non HD codecs. Het zou nog mooier zijn als Dolby Visioen (oude versie) ook er in de toekomst bij zou komen.
Ik heb precies dezelfde situatie! Weet je hoe je dit in kunt stellen, of heb je een linkje?
0mindcrimemike
@tdn13516 november 2021 14:23
@tdn135 & @P1nGu1n ...net het extra micro HDMI kabeltje binnen 😋. 4K TV op Pi4's HDMI0 en de receiver (Denon met max 1080p ondersteuning) op Pi4's HDMI1 aangesloten. Discovery vindt plaats bij reboot dus dat even doen na het aansluiten van de kabels.
Bij de video instellingen heb ik HDMI0 2160P geselecteerd en 'Stop doorgifte videosignaal aan andere beeldschermen' (default) aan gelaten.
Bij Audio HDMI1 geselecteerd. Er zijn verschillende HDMI1 opties (bv PMC) maar de Denon gaf keurig zijn naam terug aan de Pi4 dus die heb ik gekozen.
Even zeker stellen dat alle ondersteunde formaten ook aan zijn gezet (wat verder naar beneden scrollen).
Resultaat is super. De Pi4 trekt 2160P/30 prima wat mij betreft. En ik heb de indruk dat het beeld 'frisser' oogt. Kan suggestie zijn. Maar ik heb het gevoel dat het beeld levendiger is nu het in 1 keer in 4K naar de TV gaat ipv via de Denon die het beeld toch opnieuw codeert (om bv volumebalk in te mixen). Ook hoeft de TV zelf nu niet op te schalen hoewel deze Philips OLED dat dacht ik wel prima kan.
Audio/Video is nagenoeg synchroon (maar niet helemaal in mijn setup dus die moest minimaal vertragen).
Hoop dat dit helpt.
0tdn135
@mindcrimemike16 november 2021 15:00
Top dat je even terugkomt met jouw ervaring. Klinkt goed. Dat audio/video niet synchroon loopt zou niet moeten. Je wilt voorkomen dat de Pi de audio of video handmatig op elkaar gaat afstemmen. Mogelijk komt dit door jouw 2160P/30hz i.p.v. 23,98 hz.

Ik stel bij audio in:
1.3 Output configuration: Best match
1.7 Resample quality: High
3.1/3.2 Allow passthrough: alle opties aan.
Zie https://kodi.wiki/view/Settings/System/Audio

En bij video:
2.1 Adjust display refresh rate: On start/stop.
2.2 Sync playback to display: uit.
Zie https://kodi.wiki/view/Settings/Player/Videos
0mindcrimemike
@tdn13516 november 2021 16:19
Thx! Overgenomen. Ik denk toch dat de TV er iets langer voor nodig heeft een plaatje te toveren dan de versterker nodig heeft het geluid er uit te persen. Ik zie het eigenlijk alleen bij muziek video's en dan met name bij drums. We hebben het over 50ms oid (nog ff mee pielen).
Ik ga even kijken of 23,98 door de bank beter bevalt. Een echte filmliefhebber zal hier vast niet aan twijfelen. We gaan het even zien :-)
+1MazDaMan1970
10 november 2021 10:53
Ik had Kodi al een lange tijd niet meer gebruikt, maar het valt mij op dat het er niet stabieler/beter op geworden is, sinds men het XBMC-verleden achter zich gelaten heeft. Ik had het laatst eens geprobeerd op mijn TV, die op Android TV draait, maar ik werd er niet enthousiast van. VLC werkt vele malen beter, naar mijn mening. Dat is weliswaar niet zo flexibel als Kodi, maar wel stabieler.
+1Klojum

@MazDaMan197010 november 2021 12:19
Team Kodi heeft al een tijdje geen ontwikkelaar voor specifiek Android. Dus zaken als Android TV of Google TV op Chromecast wordt een steeds grotere uitdaging. Kodi gebruikt de standaard Android API waar mogelijk, maar soms vinden TV-fabrikanten het nodig om eigen oplossingen toe te voegen. Dat alles kan soms tot instabiliteit van Kodi leiden.
+1MazDaMan1970
@Klojum10 november 2021 12:45
Ja, dat zal ongetwijfeld 1 vd. redenen zijn. Is natuurlijk ook lastig om meerdere platforms goed te blijven ondersteunen. Wat dat betreft had men het in het XMBC-tijdperk heel wat makkelijker!
+1D-Three
10 november 2021 07:56
@terradrone
De download link verwijst nu naar https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
0terradrone
@D-Three10 november 2021 14:11
Ik heb hier niets in te willen noch kan ik hier iets aan veranderen. Het artikel en ook de downloadlink word door de auteur ervan samengesteld. Voor fouten op de frontpage kan je terecht in Geachte Redactie
0D-Three
@terradrone11 november 2021 14:32
Foutje, ik wou Bart taggen ;)
+1Bliksem B
10 november 2021 10:28
Duurde ff, maar dan heb je ook wat. Spijtig dat Netflix, Disney+ waarschijnlijk nooit 4K HDR zullen afspelen op een Raspberry.

Echter, er nog wel 1 groot minpunt:
10/12-bit video output isn’t implemented yet, 10-bit video is displayed in 8 bits

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bliksem B op 10 november 2021 10:30]

0bezeria
10 november 2021 09:19
LibreELEC and CoreELEC are amazing! I use them on my radxa zero.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True