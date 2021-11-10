De ontwikkelaars achter het Libre Embedded Linux Entertainment Center hebben versie 10.0.1 uitgebracht. LibreELEC is ontstaan nadat een groot aantal ontwikkelaars bij OpenELEC wegens onenigheid vertrokken zijn en voor zichzelf zijn begonnen. Deze Linux-distributie is gebaseerd op Kodi en kan een computer tot een volwaardige htpc omtoveren. Ook kan het op een Raspberry Pi of een aparte mediaspeler worden geïnstalleerd. In LibreELEC versie 10 is de overstap naar Kodi versie 19.1 gemaakt en dat heeft nogal wat haken en ogen. Een automatische upgrade van versie 9.2 naar 10 is daarom niet mogelijk en ook wordt aangeraden om eerst een back-up te maken. De release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

updates:

update Kodi to 19.3

several minor package updates

fixes:

profiles are now useable

powercyling related fixes for CEC

NFS servers are discoverable again

ASS subtitles are not properly shown

RPi4 lockup of playback/kodi after n plays on repeat

RPi4 HDMI screen turns off when sustained high CPU usage

RPi4 “no signal” after bringing TV out of standy in 4kp50/60 mode

Rpi4 crashes at b64 and b65 playback

RPi4 splash is not shown on HDMI0 if HDMI1 is connected

There are no Raspberry Pi 0-3 releases for LE10.0. The RPi graphic drivers are still in progress of a complete rewrite, additionally the current developement is focused on RPi 4.

Support for RPi0-1 is dropped, its unlikely to return (lacking horsepower for the new graphic stack)

Drivers for RPi2 and 3 are currently not yet feature complete and stable

The situation for RPi 4 is different. There is a lot that properly works, but keep in mind this is still brand new. Unlikely bugs are still possible. Overall, the current version is properly useable.

HDMI output up to 4kp30

b64 and b65 HW decoding

NEW: HDR output (HDR10 and HLG)

NEW: HD audio passthrough (Dolby TrueHD, DTS HD)