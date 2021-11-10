Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: TeamViewer 15.23.9

TeamViewer logo (75 pix) Versie 15.23 van TeamViewer is verschenen. Met dit programma kunnen andere computers via een veilige vpn-verbinding op afstand worden beheerd. Die verbinding loopt via de servers van TeamViewer, dus er hoeven geen instellingen op de router aangepast te worden om het allemaal te laten werken. TeamViewer is gratis voor niet-commercieel gebruik en wordt ontwikkeld voor Windows, Linux, macOS, iOS en Android. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • User interface improvements in the navigation, status bar and for remote control.
  • The profile and account information can be found in the top right corner.
  • The navigation bar on the left has a slim mode. Once you make the TeamViewer application window smaller the navigation bar will automatically adjust.
  • We added a shortcut with quick access to the options in the top area.
  • Notifications are accessible via a bell icon in the top area.
  • The menu entries can be found via the three stripes in the top left corner.
  • The instant connect button in the top part of the UI moved to the center.
  • In Remote Control the connections can be selected via a dropdown option.
  • Your TeamViewer ID area is now more prominent.
Improvements
  • Multiple resolutions are now supported for smart focus, to allow improved experience in bad network conditions.
Bugfixes
  • Fixed a bug for Remote Scripting that the script execution had to be accepted on the remote side although the access control was set to always allow the execution. This only happened in combination with the setting to allow full access control on the Windows logon screen.
  • Fixed a bug in password-protected meetings that could cause screen-sharing to fail.
  • Fixed a bug in Meeting that caused smart focus not to work properly for certain cameras.
  • Fixed a bug in Meeting which could cause high CPU and memory consumption.

+2robbinkg
10 november 2021 12:37
De UI is geüpdatet, dus de screenshot is niet meer correct. ;)
+1Terrestrial
10 november 2021 13:15
Teamviewer wordt steeds meer bloated en achterlijke beperkingen dat je maar 1 minuut kunt verbinden en dan zgn 5 minuten moet wachten waarna je weer niet verder dan 1 minuut komt omdat ze je verdenken van commercieel gebruik.

Ik gebruik het nog omdat ik een oplossing heb, maar Anydesk werkt net zo goed en daar heb je dat gezeur niet.
+1Rataplan_
@Terrestrial10 november 2021 13:30
Ik neem aan dat de software die jij op je werkt schrijft ook door de hele wereld gratis gebruikt mag worden?

Het is juist de bedoeling dat het irritant is. Want ze willen dat je een licentie koopt. Ze toch moeten verkopen om te kunnen bestaan. Het is geen open-source pakket.

Dat gezegd hebbende, ik heb echt een enorme hekel aan Teamviewer. Het begint al met het niet backwards compatible zijn. Dus je blijft maar aan het updaten als er ergens een leverancier tussen zit die nog een oudere versie gebruikt. Voorts is het 150+MB geïnstalleerd, traag en vol met bloat, tegenover Anydesk die nog geen 4MB groot is, en (voor ons) functioneel hetzelfde doet. Daar kwam nog bij dat we bij Teamviewer méér moesten betalen voor het verlengen van onze licentie met 3 simulataneous connecties voor één jaar, dan we bij Anydesk voor 6 jaar afkopen moesten betalen.

Teamviewer out, Anydesk in. Maar ook Anydesk is geen filantropische instelling, en ook zij maken een hoop kosten om de infra te draaien die alles mogelijk maakt. Dus ook die zullen steeds meer willen verkopen. Maar Anydesk gun ik mijn (onze) centen wel. Teamviewer niet sinds ze op de verpakking van Lewis Hamilton staan.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Rataplan_ op 10 november 2021 13:31]

+2bytemaster460
@Rataplan_10 november 2021 13:50
Het is juist de bedoeling dat het irritant is. Want ze willen dat je een licentie koopt. Ze toch moeten verkopen om te kunnen bestaan. Het is geen open-source pakket.
Nee, bij Teamviewer is thuisgebruik gratis. Probleem is echter dan hun detectiesysteem veel te strikt is afgesteld waardoor een groot deel van de thuisgebruikers constant de verbinding verliest en de melding krijgt dat ze verdacht worden van commercieel gebruik. Wat jij bedoelt is een soort trial waarna je het product moet aanschaffen. Dat is niet het geval.
+1Terrestrial
@bytemaster46010 november 2021 14:39
Helemaal mee eens. Het is een doelgroep die ze kiezen om aan te spreken.
0zx9r_mario
@Rataplan_10 november 2021 14:19
Teamviewer niet sinds ze op de verpakking van Lewis Hamilton staan.
Beiden zijn tanende. AnyDesk zou Max moeten sponsoren :+
+1Rofdof
@Terrestrial10 november 2021 13:18
totdat anydesk ook groot word. Dan zal dat prive gebruik ook aangepakt worden.

Ik heb zelf een business license voor het werk. Is wel ideaal programma.
Nadeel is alleen dat ze voor kleine bedrijven geen mooie maatwerk oplossingen hebben.
+1bytemaster460
@Terrestrial10 november 2021 13:52
Het gekke is dat ik in Windows hetzelfde probleem als jij heb maar wanneer ik Teamviewer in Linux Mint gebruik (vanaf hetzelfde IP-adres) men mij niet meer verdenkt van commercieel gebruik. Ben erg benieuwd hoe men dat bepaalt.
+1hierden
@Terrestrial10 november 2021 13:55
Teamviewer wordt steeds meer bloated en achterlijke beperkingen dat je maar 1 minuut kunt verbinden en dan zgn 5 minuten moet wachten waarna je weer niet verder dan 1 minuut komt omdat ze je verdenken van commercieel gebruik.
Ik gebruik Teamviewer thuis echt al een hele tijd. Toen ze met deze regel kwamen in 2019 heb ik ze een bericht gestuurd en het gehele verhaal uitgelegd. Hierop hebben ze mijn teamviewer ID op 'free' gezet met als rede dat ik hem persoonlijk gebruik. Ze willen idd voor commercieel gebruik licenties zien.

Ik had graag wat willen doneren, maar die optie hadden ze niet.


zie ook: https://www.teamviewer.com/nl/info/free-for-personal-use/

[Reactie gewijzigd door hierden op 10 november 2021 14:00]

+1Roel1966
@Terrestrial10 november 2021 23:29
Vreemd, ik gebruik Teamviewer al lange tijd om b.v. vrienden, fam, kennissen etc.. op afstand te kunnen helpen met pc problemen. Maar ook met de laatste versie nooit gehad dat ik maar 1 min kan verbinden en vaak wel meer dan 1 uur bezig ben via Teamviewer, zonder problemen. Wel kies ik altijd voor prive gebruik en installeer Teamviewer verder niet, dus ik laat Teamviewer alleen starten.
+1s0larus
10 november 2021 13:04
M'n pc heeft een issue met Teamviewer. Ik kan max 1 minuut verbinden en daarna niet meer. Ook als ik de benodigde tijd wacht. Zelfs met Revo Uninstaller alles verwijderen van TV werkt niet. Zo'n fijn programma, zo'n irritante push om licenties te kopen zelfs al gebruikten ik het maar 1-2x per 2-3 maanden.

Fijn dat ze het nog blijven updaten omdat het een zeer handig tooltje is

[Reactie gewijzigd door s0larus op 10 november 2021 13:05]

+1sweetdude
@s0larus10 november 2021 15:48
Ik heb hetzelfde probleem gehad. Maar je kunt contact opnemen met ze door een zogenaamde "self-declaration of private use" in te vullen resetten ze je ID.

Of je moet overstappen naar anydesk of als het in het eigen netwerk blijft, werkt VNC ook goed.
+1s0larus
@sweetdude10 november 2021 16:50
Dank je. Zal kijken waar ik dat moet invullen. Als ik in m'n eigen netwerk zit gebruikt ik remote desktop.
+1bytemaster460
@s0larus10 november 2021 13:54
Daar hebben velen last van. Men verdenkt je dan van commercieel gebruik. Hun detectiesysteem staat veel te gevoelig afgesteld.
+1Hakker
10 november 2021 13:45
Ik ben naar RDP en Guacamole gegaan. Met anydesk als een backup want ook daar zijn ze meer aan het naggen gegaan.
0sjun
11 november 2021 00:09
Binnenkort zal het wel in het besturingssysteem worden ingebouwd of komt het met tools als Teams mee.

