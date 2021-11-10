Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Kdenlive 21.08.3

Kdenlive logo (79 pix)Versie 21.08.3 van Kdenlive is uitgekomen. Kdenlive, een afkorting voor KDE Non-Linear Video Editor, is een geavanceerd niet-lineair videobewerkingsprogramma en wordt voornamelijk ontworpen voor Linux, maar heeft ook versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt. Het maakt gebruik van diverse andere opensourceprojecten, zoals FFmpeg en het MLT video framework. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

Kdenlive 21.08.3 is out

The last maintenance release of the 21.08 series is out fixing many same track transition issues. Other noteworthy improvements include loop zones don’t stop playback when adding effects, added ability to set clip thumbnails when hover seeking clips in the Project Bin and proxies can now be automatically generated for .mlt files.

Full log

  • Update catch.hpp. Commit. See bug #440867
  • Timeline clip drop: add id to each drag operation to avoid incorrectly interpreting a new drag operation as the continuation of a previous one. Commit.
  • Fix muting audio master broken. Commit.
  • Fix various mix resize/align issues. Commit.
  • Fix proxy clips not archived when requested. Commit.
  • Fix wipe and slide transition incorrect behavior on resize, and incorrectly detecting “reverse” state. Commit.
  • Fix same track transition if one clip has no frame at its end. Commit.
  • Fix crash and incorrect resize with same track transitions. Commit.
  • Fix mix cut position lost on paste. Commit.
  • Fix one cause of crash related to multiple keyframes move. Commit.
  • Fix proxying of playlist clips. Commit.
  • When a clip job creates an mlt playlist, check if the file is already in project to avoid double insertion. Commit.
  • Fix clip with mix cannot be moved back in place. Commit.
  • Fix loop mode broken on add effect. Commit.
  • Fix replacing AV clip with playlist clip broken. Commit.
  • Fix export frame broken for title clips. Commit.
  • Fix bin thumbnail hover seek not reset when leaving thumb area. Commit.
  • Project bin:when hover seek is enabled, restore thumb after seeking, set thumb with shift+seek. Commit.
  • Fix “adjustcenter” asset param in case where the frame size is empty. Commit.
  • Fix crash loading project with incorrectly detected same track transition. Commit.
  • Fix install path of frei0r effect UI’s. Commit.

Kdenlive

Versienummer 21.08.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Kdenlive
Download https://kdenlive.org/en/download/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Kdenlive

Reacties (4)

+1gsmolders
10 november 2021 14:34
versies voor Windows, BSD en macOS, hoewel die laatste niet meer actief ontwikkeld wordt.
Gelukkig is er wel een nightly beschikbaar voor macOS. Er wordt zeker actief aan ontwikkeld en in recente versies wordt ook de M1-soc ondersteund. En dat werkt heel aardig, moet ik zeggen.
+1GekkePrutser
10 november 2021 17:06
Kdenlive is behoorlijk goed tot mijn verbazing. Ik had er nooit van gehoord maar sinds ik op KDE was overgestapt was het voorgeinstalleerd.
0martijnmaas
10 november 2021 17:59
Mmmmm, lijkt verdacht veel op Jahsjaka !!!

Lees maar eens...

https://download.cnet.com/Jahshaka/3000-2169_4-10542308.html
0Jogai
@martijnmaas11 november 2021 08:37
Misschien als je vergelijkt met 13 jaar geleden, maar nu lijken de producten toch totaal verschillend

