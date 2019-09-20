Apple heeft versie 13 van iOS uitgebracht. Apple iOS is het besturingssysteem voor de iPhone. De iPads krijgen vanaf nu een eigen OS. Versie 13 van iOS kan alleen op de iPhone modellen vanaf de 6s-modellen en de SE of nieuwer worden geïnstalleerd. In versie 13 heeft Apple onder meer een donkere modus toegevoegd, kunnen gebruikers op apps en sites van derden met hun Apple ID kunnen inloggen via Sign in en ondersteunt het toetsenbord typen door te vegen. Over enkele dagen volgt overigens alweer versie 13.1 met daarin functionaliteit die oorspronkelijk voor 13.0 bedoeld was en natuurlijk de nodige bugfixes. Tegen die tijd moet ook iPadOS beschikbaar komen. Hieronder zijn de verbeteringen uit iOS neg even voor je op een rijthe gezet.

Dark Mode A beautiful new dark color scheme that delivers a great viewing experience especially in low-light environments

Can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset, at a certain time, or turned on from Control Center

Four new system wallpapers that automatically switch appearances with Light and Dark Mode Camera & Photos An all-new Photos tab with a curated view of your library making it easy to find, relive, and share your photos and videos

Powerful new photo editing tools that make it easier to edit, adjust, and review photos at a glance

Video editing with over 30 new tools, including Rotate, Crop, and Enhance

The ability to increase or decrease Portrait Lighting intensity on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

High-Key Light Mono, a new Portrait Lighting effect, for a monochromatic portrait with a white background on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Sign in with Apple A private way to sign in to participating apps and websites with the Apple ID you already have

Simple account setup with only your name and email address

Hide My Email to share a unique email address that is automatically forwarded to you

Built-in two-factor authentication to protect your account

No tracking or profiling by Apple as you use your favorite apps App Store with Arcade Unlimited access to groundbreaking new games with one subscription, no ads or additional purchases

An all-new Arcade tab in the App Store to browse the latest games, personalized recommendations, and exclusive editorial content

Available to play across iPhone, iPod touch, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV

Option to download large apps over your cellular connection

Ability to view available app updates or delete apps from the Account page

Support for Arabic and Hebrew Maps An all-new map rolling out in the US featuring broader road coverage, improved address precision, better support for pedestrians, and more detailed land cover

Look Around to explore cities in a high-resolution, interactive 3D experience

Collections for the lists of places you love and can easily share with friends and family

Favorites for quick and easy navigation to the places you visit daily

Real-time transit, real-time flight updates and more natural spoken turn-by-turn directions Reminders All-new design with more powerful and intelligent ways to create and organize reminders

Quick toolbar to add dates, locations, flags, attachments and more to reminders

New smart lists—Today, Scheduled, Flagged and All—to easily keep track of upcoming reminders

Subtasks and grouped lists to organize your reminders Siri More natural Siri voice, particularly while speaking longer phrases

Personalized Siri Suggestions in Apple Podcasts, Safari, and Maps

Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world available with Siri

Shortcuts app now built-in Memoji and Messages New Memoji customization options including new hairstyles, headwear, makeup, and piercings

Memoji sticker packs in Messages, Mail, and third‑party apps and available on all iPhone models

Your name and photo, or even Memoji, now optionally shared with your friends

Search enhancements to easily find messages with intelligent suggestions and categorization of results CarPlay All-new CarPlay Dashboard with your tunes, turns, and smart Siri suggestions on one screen

All-new Calendar app with a view of your day, option to drive to or dial in to meetings, and contact meeting organizers

Apple Maps redesign with Favorites, Collections, and Junction View for China

Apple Music album art to easily find your favorite song

Do Not Disturb while driving now available in CarPlay Augmented Reality People Occlusion for apps to place virtual objects naturally in front or behind people using iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Motion Capture for apps to understand the body position and movement of a person so you can animate a character or interact with virtual objects using iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

Multiple face tracking for AR content on up to 3 faces at a time so you can have fun with your friends using iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max

AR Quick Look to view and interact with multiple AR objects at the same time Mail Block sender to move all email messages from a blocked sender directly to the trash

Mute thread to stop notifications from an overly active email thread

Format bar with easy access to rich text formatting tools and attachments of all kinds

Font support for all system fonts, as well as new fonts you download from the App Store Notes Gallery view with your notes as visual thumbnails helping you find the note you need

Shared folders to collaborate with others giving them access to entire folders of notes

More powerful search for visual recognition of images inside your notes and text in items you’ve scanned

New checklist options to easily reorder checklist items, indent them, or move checked items to the bottom of the list automatically Safari Updated start page with favorites, frequently visited, most recently visited websites, and Siri suggestions

View options in the Smart Search field for quick access to text size controls, Reader view, and per‑site settings

Per‑site settings to choose Reader view, and enable content blockers, camera, microphone, and location access for individual websites

Download manager QuickPath Slide to type on the keyboard for easier one-handed typing when you’re on the go

Slide or tap to type interchangeably, even mid‑sentence

Alternate word options in the predictive bar Text Editing Scrollbar scrubbing to directly drag the scrollbar for quickly navigating long documents, web pages, and email conversations

Faster and more precise cursor navigation—just pick it up and move it to where you want

Text selection improvements for easier selection by just tapping and swiping on the text Fonts Custom fonts are available from the App Store for use in your favorite apps

Font management in Settings Files External drives supported in Files to access and manage files on a USB drive, SD card, or hard drive

SMB support to connect to a server at work or a home PC

Local storage for creating folders on the local drive and adding your favorite files

Zip and Unzip support for creating and expanding Zip files Health New Summary view of personalized data, including alerts, favorites, and relevant highlights from frequently used apps and devices

Highlights of health data from frequently used apps and devices showing trends over time in helpful charts and graphs

Cycle Tracking feature to log information about your menstrual cycle including flow level, symptoms, and fertility metrics

Hearing health data types for environmental audio levels from the Noise app on Apple Watch, headphone audio levels, and audiograms from hearing tests Apple Music Time-synced lyrics make listening more fun with perfectly timed lyrics

Over 100,000 live radio stations from around the world Screen Time 30-day usage data to compare Screen Time numbers over the previous weeks

Combined limits to include multiple app categories, specific apps, or websites in one limit

“One more minute” option to quickly save your work or log out of a game when a Screen Time limit is met Privacy and Security Allow Once location permission with the option to share your locations with apps only once

Background tracking alerts now notify you when an app is using your location in the background

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enhancements help prevent apps from accessing your location without your consent

Location sharing controls give you the option to easily omit location data when sharing photos System Experience Wi‑Fi networks and Bluetooth accessories selection in Control Center

A redesigned, unobtrusive volume control in the upper-left corner

Full-page screenshots for web pages, Mail messages, iWork documents, and Maps

Redesigned share sheet with intelligent suggestions to share content with just a few taps

Dolby Atmos playback for a thrilling surround sound experience from content with Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, or Dolby Digital Plus soundtracks on iPhone XR, iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max Language support Support for 38 new keyboard languages

Predictive input in Cantonese, Dutch, Hindi (Devanagari), Hindi (Latin), Najdi Arabic, Swedish, and Vietnamese keyboards

Separate emoji and globe keys make it easier to quickly switch between languages and select emoji on iPhone X and later

Automatic language detection for dictation

Bilingual dictionary support in Thai and English and Vietnamese and English China A dedicated QR code mode in Camera, accessible from the Control Center, for improved QR code performance, a flashlight option, and enhanced privacy

Junction View in Maps for drivers in China to more easily navigate complex roadways

Adjustable handwriting area on the Chinese keyboard

Cantonese predictions on the Cangjie, Sucheng, Stroke, and Handwriting keyboards India All‑new Indian English male and female Siri voices

Support for all 22 official Indian languages with the addition of 15 new keyboard languages

Bilingual keyboard for Hindi (Latin) and English keyboard, including typing predictions

Typing predictions on the Hindi (Devanagari) keyboard

New Indian language system fonts for Gujarati, Gurmukhi, Kannada, and Odia for greater clarity and ease when reading in apps

30 new document fonts for Assamese, Bangla, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu

Contacts with hundreds of new relationship labels to help more accurately label your contacts Voice Control A new way to control your iOS devices, entirely with your voice

Comprehensive navigation with just your voice to open apps, search the web, tap, swipe, pinch, zoom, press the Home button and more

Accurate dictation using the Siri speech recognition engine

Rich text editing to make corrections using just your voice, or select from word and emoji suggestions

Custom words, such as legal or medical terms, to ensure Voice Control recognizes words you commonly use

Seamless transitions from text dictation to voice commands

Attention Awareness to keep Voice Control off when you turn your head away from True Depth camera on supported iPhone models

On‑device processing so your personal data is kept private Performance Up to 2x faster app launch*

Up to 30 percent faster Face ID unlocking on iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max**

60 percent smaller app updates on average*

Up to 50 percent smaller apps from the App Store* Other features and improvements Silence unknown callers to get calls from known numbers in Contacts, Mail, and Messages, while sending all other calls to voicemail

Optimized battery charging to slow the rate of battery aging by reducing the time your iPhone spends fully charged

Low Data Mode to reduce your data usage over your cellular network or specific Wi-Fi networks you select

PlayStation 4 and Xbox Wireless Controller support

Find My iPhone and Find My Friends combined into a single app with the ability to locate a missing device even if it can't connect to a Wi-Fi or cellular network

Apple Books reading goals help make reading a daily habit

Apple News+ options to remove downloaded issues, follow a title, or browse the back catalog from the More button in the My Magazines section

Stocks app with business stories from Apple News+

Calendar supports adding attachments to events

Family sharing hotspot for your family's devices to automatically connect to your nearby iPhone personal hotspot

Home app redesigned controls for HomeKit accessories with a combined view for ones with multiple services