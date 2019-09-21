Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 20538

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 18344 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 20538:
  • Changed default HEVC decoder to Built-in FFmpeg HEVC H/W Decoder
  • Added support for YTT subtitles
  • Added support for external chapters files (.chapters.xml)
  • Fixed a problem that occurs when playing certain TS files
  • Fixed a problem that can't play certain FLAC files
  • Fixed a problem that 2nd subtitles were appeared with certain YouTube videos
  • Fixed an issue where the title in the Open URL box was not reflected into playlist when attempt to open the related URL
  • Fixed a problem where settings are lost when switching between storing modes (INI <-> Registry)
Changes in version 1.7 build 19955:
  • Added VP4 codec
  • Added Arabic translation
  • Added Catalan translation
  • Added the ability to set the background color of the video area
  • Fixed an issue where embedded subtitles in certain streams were disappeared quickly
  • Fixed an issue that went beyond the next content in tvingTV playback in certain situations
Changes in version 1.7 build 18958:
  • Added the ability to resize video according to display resolution
  • Fixed a problem that causes buffering when playing tvingTV
  • Fixed a problem that causes the video image to disappear when playing certain MPEG files
  • Fixed a problem where certain CUE files were incorrectly parsed
  • Fixed a problem that causes the program to crash when rendering bitmap-based subtitles in certain situations
  • Fixed a problem where Logitech BRIO webcam did not work in certain situations
  • Fixed a problem that no sound while playing certain MP4 files
  • Fixed an issue that starting playback takes a long time with files that have zero size
  • Improved handling of superEQ
Changes in version 1.7 build 18346:
  • Fixed an issue where web playback was abnormal when broadcasting

Versienummer 1.7 build 20538
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Daum Communications
Download https://potplayer.daum.net/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 21-09-2019 07:58
0 • submitter: pandit

21-09-2019 • 07:58

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: pandit

Bron: Daum Communications

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Daum PotPlayer

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone 11 Nintendo Switch Lite LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 4 FIFA 20 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Elektrisch rijden

'14 '15 '16 '17 2018

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True