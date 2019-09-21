Er is een nieuwe versievan Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. Sinds versie 1.7 build 18344 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Changes in version 1.7 build 20538: Changed default HEVC decoder to Built-in FFmpeg HEVC H/W Decoder

Added support for YTT subtitles

Added support for external chapters files (.chapters.xml)

Fixed a problem that occurs when playing certain TS files

Fixed a problem that can't play certain FLAC files

Fixed a problem that 2nd subtitles were appeared with certain YouTube videos

Fixed an issue where the title in the Open URL box was not reflected into playlist when attempt to open the related URL

Fixed a problem where settings are lost when switching between storing modes (INI <-> Registry) Changes in version 1.7 build 19955: Added VP4 codec

Added Arabic translation

Added Catalan translation

Added the ability to set the background color of the video area

Fixed an issue where embedded subtitles in certain streams were disappeared quickly

Fixed an issue that went beyond the next content in tvingTV playback in certain situations Changes in version 1.7 build 18958: Added the ability to resize video according to display resolution

Fixed a problem that causes buffering when playing tvingTV

Fixed a problem that causes the video image to disappear when playing certain MPEG files

Fixed a problem where certain CUE files were incorrectly parsed

Fixed a problem that causes the program to crash when rendering bitmap-based subtitles in certain situations

Fixed a problem where Logitech BRIO webcam did not work in certain situations

Fixed a problem that no sound while playing certain MP4 files

Fixed an issue that starting playback takes a long time with files that have zero size

Improved handling of superEQ Changes in version 1.7 build 18346: Fixed an issue where web playback was abnormal when broadcasting