Software-update: Wireshark 3.0.5

Wireshark logo (75 pix) Versie 3.0.4 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

What’s New
  • The Windows installers now ship with Qt 5.12.5. They previously shipped with Qt 5.12.4.
  • If you have Npcap 0.994 or 0.995 installed, your system might crash when upgrading. We recommend that you uninstall these versions manually prior to installing Wireshark. See Npcap bugs 1591 and 1675 for more details.
    You can uninstall either version manually by doing the following:
    1. Open a command or PowerShell prompt as Administrator and run sc.exe config npcap start=disabled.
    2. Run sc.exe config npf start=disabled. This will fail if WinPcap compatibility mode isn’t enabled, but is otherwise harmless.
    3. Reboot (optional).
    4. Open “Programs and Features” in the Control Panel or “Apps & features” in Settings and uninstall Npcap.
    5. Open “Device Manager” (devmgmt.msc) in the Control Panel and expand the “Network adapters” section. Uninstall each “Npcap Loopback Adapter” that you find.
The following bugs have been fixed:
  • Qt interface crashes on a profile with packet list only. Bug 16048.
  • Wireshark 3.0.4 does not start on macOS 10.13 after an upgrade from 3.0.3. Bug 16050.
  • NET-SNMP EngineID Length handling Warning. Bug 16051.
  • Upgrade from Wireshark 3.0.2/3.0.3 to 3.0.4/later is confusing and may not complete properly. Bug 16052.
  • Crash SIGSEGV when decrypting IEEE 802.11 EAP re-authentications. Bug 16058.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Wireshark 3.0.5 voor Windows (32bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.5 voor Windows (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.5 voor PortableApps
*Wireshark 3.0.5 voor macOS 10.6 en hoger (64bit)
*Wireshark 3.0.5 broncode voor onder andere Linux, Solaris en *BSD

Wireshark 3.0.0

Versienummer 3.0.5
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, macOS, Solaris, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016
Website Wireshark Foundation
Download https://www.wireshark.org/download.html
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

21-09-2019 • 08:04

21-09-2019 • 08:04

Bron: Wireshark Foundation

