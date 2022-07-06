Software-update: Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 211759

Daum PotPlayer logo (75 pix) Er is een nieuwe versie van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New:
  • Added the ability to save translation when saving subtitles
  • Added SDR <-> HDR conversion function to H/W HDR function
  • Added the ability to play pes files
  • Added HEVC 420P12, 422P10, 422P12, 444P8, 444P10, 444P10 DXVA features (Intel only)
  • Added the ability to exclude the download if the subtitle download contains a certain string
Fixed:
  • Fixed a problem that was captured strangely when capturing a video with rotation applied in a specific video
  • Fixed an error that occurred when playing certain videos
  • Fixed a problem that certain menu items were not registered in shortcut keys
  • Fixed a problem that certain subtitles did not appear
  • Fixed a problem that black screen appeared when playing av1 with dxva copyback
  • Fixed an issue where random playback did not occur on first playback
  • Improved processing speed of internal color space
  • Fixed an issue that caused slow navigation with DXVA copyback

Versienummer 1.7 build 211759
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Daum Communications
Download https://potplayer.daum.net/
Bestandsgrootte 30,89MB
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-07-2022 16:58
0 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

06-07-2022 • 16:58

0 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Daum Communications

Update-historie

16:58 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 211759 0
20-04 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21625 0
04-03 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21612 3
07-01 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21589 16
18-11 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21563 6
09-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21557 1
07-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21523 4
04-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21482 0
03-'21 Daum Potplayer 1.7 build 21466 0
01-'21 Daum PotPlayer 1.7 build 21419 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Daum PotPlayer

geen prijs bekend

Design en multimedia

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
-1000+10+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee