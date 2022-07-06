Er is een nieuwe versie van Daum PotPlayer verschenen. Deze mediaspeler voor Windows wordt ontwikkeld door de Koreaan die ooit is begonnen met KMPlayer, dat nu door Pandora TV wordt uitgegeven. Daum PotPlayer heeft ingebakken ondersteuning voor een groot aantal formaten en is dus niet afhankelijk van los geïnstalleerde codecs. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

New: Added the ability to save translation when saving subtitles

Added SDR <-> HDR conversion function to H/W HDR function

Added the ability to play pes files

Added HEVC 420P12, 422P10, 422P12, 444P8, 444P10, 444P10 DXVA features (Intel only)

Added the ability to exclude the download if the subtitle download contains a certain string Fixed: Fixed a problem that was captured strangely when capturing a video with rotation applied in a specific video

Fixed an error that occurred when playing certain videos

Fixed a problem that certain menu items were not registered in shortcut keys

Fixed a problem that certain subtitles did not appear

Fixed a problem that black screen appeared when playing av1 with dxva copyback

Fixed an issue where random playback did not occur on first playback

Improved processing speed of internal color space

Fixed an issue that caused slow navigation with DXVA copyback