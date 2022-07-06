Mozilla heeft een update voor versie 102 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 102 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft Mozilla onder meer ondersteuning voor ondertiteling van diverse streamingdiensten bij gebruik van picture-in-picture. Verder vervangt versie 102 versie 91 als de nieuwe Extended Support Release. In versie 102.0.1 zijn verder nog de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Fixed Fixed bookmark shortcut creation by dragging to Windows File Explorer and dropping partially broken (bug 1774683)

Fixed bookmarks sidebar flashing white when opened in dark mode (bug 1776157)

Fixed multilingual spell checking not working with content in both English and a non-Latin alphabet (bug 1773802)

Developer tools: Fixed an issue where the console output keep getting scrolled to the bottom when the last visible message is an evaluation result (bug 1776262)

Fixed Delete cookies and site data when Firefox is closed checkbox getting disabled on startup (bug 1777419)

Various stability fixes

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 102.0.1 voor macOS (Fries)