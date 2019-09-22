Versie 4.1.7 van OpenOffice is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-officepakket is in 1984 begonnen als StarOffice. In 1999 is het in handen van Sun Microsystems gekomen en vervolgens is het in 2010 bij Oracle terechtgekomen. Nadat een aantal ontwikkelaars uit onvrede over hoe Oracle dit project aanstuurde naar LibreOffice is overgestapt, is uiteindelijk de broncode aan de Apache Software Foundation gedoneerd. OpenOffice wordt geleverd met een tekstverwerker (Writer), een spreadsheetprogramma (Calc), een presentatieprogramma (Impress), een tekenprogramma (Draw), een databaseprogramma (Base) en een programma om wetenschappelijke notaties te maken (Formula). De release notes voor versie 4.1.7 zien er als volgt uit:

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 is a Maintenance release incorporating important bug fixes and one new feature. All users of Apache OpenOffice 4.1.6 or earlier are advised to upgrade. You can download Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 here.

Please review these Release Notes to learn what is new in this version as well as important remarks concerning known issues and their workarounds.

Only use the original website "https://www.openoffice.org/download/" to download. The installed software can be verified with the About box (see menu "Help - About OpenOffice) by comparing the numbers with the reference data on the download webpage (see the text in the light green box). For Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 it has be to be "AOO417m1 | Build ID 9800 | Git hash 46059c9192".

Adds support for AdoptOpenJDK as well as Oracle Java

Possible crash in Freetype code

Crash in Writer when linking frames on OS/2

Apache OpenOffice TM in Splash screen has different background

For a complete overview of all resolved issues please see the see the list in Bugzilla.