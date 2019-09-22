Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7

OpenOffice logo (75 pix) Versie 4.1.7 van OpenOffice is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-officepakket is in 1984 begonnen als StarOffice. In 1999 is het in handen van Sun Microsystems gekomen en vervolgens is het in 2010 bij Oracle terechtgekomen. Nadat een aantal ontwikkelaars uit onvrede over hoe Oracle dit project aanstuurde naar LibreOffice is overgestapt, is uiteindelijk de broncode aan de Apache Software Foundation gedoneerd. OpenOffice wordt geleverd met een tekstverwerker (Writer), een spreadsheetprogramma (Calc), een presentatieprogramma (Impress), een tekenprogramma (Draw), een databaseprogramma (Base) en een programma om wetenschappelijke notaties te maken (Formula). De release notes voor versie 4.1.7 zien er als volgt uit:

General Remarks

Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 is a Maintenance release incorporating important bug fixes and one new feature. All users of Apache OpenOffice 4.1.6 or earlier are advised to upgrade. You can download Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 here.

Please review these Release Notes to learn what is new in this version as well as important remarks concerning known issues and their workarounds.

Only use the original website "https://www.openoffice.org/download/" to download. The installed software can be verified with the About box (see menu "Help - About OpenOffice) by comparing the numbers with the reference data on the download webpage (see the text in the light green box). For Apache OpenOffice 4.1.7 it has be to be "AOO417m1 | Build ID 9800 | Git hash 46059c9192".

Improvements/Enhancements Bug Fixes
  • Possible crash in Freetype code
  • Crash in Writer when linking frames on OS/2
  • Apache OpenOffice TM in Splash screen has different background

For a complete overview of all resolved issues please see the see the list in Bugzilla.

Updated Dictionaries
  • Asturian (ast)
  • English (en-GB)
Versienummer 4.1.7
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Apache Software Foundation
Download https://www.openoffice.org/download
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

22-09-2019

Reacties (3)

+2sus
22 september 2019 11:21
Wat heeft OO nu nog als voordeel tov LO? Die laatste is volgens mij al veel verder in de ontwikkeling en ook actiever met updates.
+2sympa
@sus22 september 2019 11:29
OpenOffice is een dood project. Gebruik LibreOffice. Nieuwsberichten wijden aan OpenOffice stuwt dat maar omhoog qua 'belangrijkheid' terwijl LibreOffice echt de (helaas onderbelichte, want nieuwere) opvolger is.
Edit: LibreOffice is de echte update van OpenOffice!

[Reactie gewijzigd door sympa op 22 september 2019 11:29]

+22green
@sus22 september 2019 11:38
De enige voordelen die ik kan bedenken zijn:
- minder updates en daardoor mogelijk stabieler.
- Installatie bestand is significant kleiner dan oo.
- ander licentie model, dat mogelijk beter aansluit bij je wensen

Verder zie ik alleen nadelen:
- ouderwetse ui
- kan geen code overnemen van oo, opgekeerd wel
- minder updates
- minder features
- ondersteund de laatste ms doc formats niet (oo wel)
- etc.
