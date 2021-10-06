Versie 4.1.11 van OpenOffice is uitgekomen. Dit opensource-officepakket is in 1984 begonnen als StarOffice. In 1999 is het in handen van Sun Microsystems gekomen en vervolgens is het in 2010 bij Oracle terechtgekomen. Nadat een aantal ontwikkelaars uit onvrede over hoe Oracle dit project aanstuurde naar LibreOffice is overgestapt, is uiteindelijk de broncode aan de Apache Software Foundation gedoneerd. OpenOffice wordt geleverd met een tekstverwerker (Writer), een spreadsheetprogramma (Calc), een presentatieprogramma (Impress), een tekenprogramma (Draw), een databaseprogramma (Base) en een programma om wetenschappelijke notaties te maken (Formula). De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Security CVE-2021-33035 - Buffer overflow from a crafted DBF file

CVE-2021-40439 - Billion Laughs

CVE-2021-28129 - DEB packaging for Apache OpenOffice 4.1.8 installed with a non-root userid and groupid

CVE-2021-41830 - Double Certificate Attack

CVE-2021-41831 - Timestamp Manipulation with Signature Wrapping

CVE-2021-41832 - Content Manipulation with Certificate Validation Attack Improvements/Enhancements Help text font size is small (hard to read) and not adjustable persistently

Add Fontwork to Insert menu

PDF export icon missing in File menu Bug Fixes New security warning introduce with AOO 4.1.10 blocks useful functions

The Windows installation file has missing properties and lacks a code signature

Windows installation: Lost adapted texts after switch to NSIS 3.x

Chart lost when saving in .ODS format For a complete overview of all resolved issues, please see the list in Bugzilla. Updated Dictionaries English (en-GB)