Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: LibreOffice 7.2.1

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft de eerste update voor versie 7.2 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

In versie 7.2 treffen we onder meer verbeterde ondersteuning van Microsoft Office-bestanden aan en zijn er prestatieverbeteringen waar te nemen bij het openen en bewerken van grote bestanden. Verder is er nu ook een versie voor computers uitgerust met een Apple-processor. Versie 7.2.1 kende twee releasecandidates, waarin in totaal 87 verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.1 rc1:
  • rhbz#1996735 [abrt] libreoffice-core: (anonymous namespace)::signalHandlerFunction(): soffice.bin killed by SIGABRT
  • tdf#64703 PRINTING: Problem with page break when autofilter is on
  • tdf#65535 Correcting a misspelled word with a comment in the middle erases the comment (see comment 38)
  • tdf#96561 Fails to import CSV file created with CsvHelper
  • tdf#99932 Anchor "to Character": Anchor changes position to the document when zoom-in or out
  • tdf#102846 CSV import: very long loop in preview's field detection
  • tdf#115520 Define Database Range shouldn't close after having a false name
  • tdf#124983 EDITING Calc: After hiding a column, column breaks and row breaks are inserted
  • tdf#126926 Extra filter icon appears on deleting sheet columns
  • tdf#126961 Cannot link to macOS address book - crashes and restarts
  • tdf#127978 Navigator's tooltip shows URI-encoded URL (with %%%) instead cyrillic path to file
  • tdf#128612 Area Style/Filling dropdown from Image toolbar doesn't work
  • tdf#129270 Chapter Numbering of Heading 1 changes after setting Return, if Next Style is set to Heading 2
  • tdf#131771 TABLE STYLE: Table looses its style setting after cutting/copying and pasting
  • tdf#132696 FILEOPEN PPTX: some rectangular shapes are missing (SmartArt)
  • tdf#132739 HTML Document: Table borders disappear, because multiple style attributes are written within a single tag
  • tdf#134569 FILEOPEN DOCX Paragraph after nested table gets unexpected spacing
  • tdf#135164 FILEOPEN DOCX: Heading get bullets (because num with no symbol doesn't block default style's number everything?)
  • tdf#136610 Clone Button does not exist in LO Draw's Tabbed Interface
  • tdf#137637 Object area for auto-layouts deselected after switching to Animation Sidebar deck
  • tdf#137737 REPLACE not working if there is a footnote or endnote anchor at end of paragraph
  • tdf#137742 Google Docs exports only (ambiguous) "en" language tag text attribute
  • tdf#138960 UI: The file could not be loaded! dialog appears when pressing enter in sidebar/navigatgor with a shape selected
  • tdf#139220 Regression: Selection of elements is very slow
  • tdf#139811 Sidebar Draw Properties deck -> Page -> Background 'Gradient' control needs additional height, the Insert Image dialog button is being clipped
  • tdf#141097 LibreOffice doesn't close when opened through API on Sybase PowerBuilder
  • tdf#142003 FILEOPEN Tracked changes in .doc file footnotes shift to the right
  • tdf#142264 charts lost by calc export to xlsx
  • tdf#142351 FILEOPEN XLSX “Cross other axis” value not imported
  • tdf#142394 Slow drawing of semi-transparent large color object
  • tdf#142436 Linked background image is not read
  • tdf#142648 FILESAVE PPTX Creating hyperlink to a slide with shortened name results in invalid file
  • tdf#142817 UI jumps back to Misc effects after going to Entrance effect and selecting an effect
  • tdf#142845 Caret misplaced after Paste+Undo
  • tdf#142915 FILEOPEN PPTX Slideshow setting “Manual forwarding” not imported
  • tdf#143023 Forms: Event "When losing focus" in tablecontrol appears when receiving focus
  • tdf#143126 FILESAVE PPTX Start from setting is not saved
  • tdf#143129 FILESAVE PPTX Custom slideshow to use setting is not exported
  • tdf#143220 xlsx export: link to sheet not valid
  • tdf#143244 Redo of adding table rows breaks table style after cut/paste action
  • tdf#143295 DateAcceptancePattern is wrong in Korean.
  • tdf#143318 FILEOPEN DOCX Drag and drop change tracked move of table in Word imported incorrectly
  • tdf#143353
  • tdf#143357 FORMCONTROL: Min value, max value and default value dont allow direct input - nearly unusable
  • tdf#143499 Slow response in document with many headings
  • tdf#143515 Memory leak when clearing contents
  • tdf#143534 Crash in Calc NLP Solver when saving a document in Write.
  • tdf#143567 Area Style/Filling from Image toolbar doesn't match with sidebar info for Area
  • tdf#143577 Crash on image delete with "Show outline-folding buttons"
  • tdf#143580 kf5: Combobox only shows entries after second click
  • tdf#143582 The return value of Basic function is not initialized when called by the invoke method
  • tdf#143583 FILEOPEN DOCX Ending empty paragraphs gone from footnotes
  • tdf#143605 Unnumbered Heading1 is numbered
  • tdf#143619 EDITING Validation circles move left/up on deleting a column/row
  • tdf#143624 FILESAVE PPTX Slideshow setting “Manual forwarding” is not saved
  • tdf#143633 Image size set to 0,04 cm after disabling relative image width
  • tdf#143664 sdf date time recognition fails for march ("Mär") in German
  • tdf#143720 UI TOC – Assign Styles dialog contents does not resize with the dialog
  • tdf#143759 Inaccurate results when searching for empty cells with regex ^$
  • tdf#143769 Calc crashes if a background for a sketch is selected
  • tdf#143778 incorrect detection whether document changed
  • tdf#143785 EDITING Opening & closing a drawing shapes Position and Size dialog sets modified status
  • tdf#143795 UI problem in Draw Sidebar's Page properties pane
  • tdf#143809 Err:502 in cells referencing named expressions after save-and-reload
  • tdf#143843 Crash in: weld::CustomWidgetController::SetPointer(PointerStyle)
  • tdf#143858 Outline numbering not showing any number, only the prefix/suffix
  • tdf#143860 FILESAVE DOCX non-primitive custom shape without handle is exported as rect
  • tdf#143895 Mysql MEDIUMINT data type but interpreted correctly by Base table definition
  • tdf#143896 FILESAVE XLSX 1001+ rows are lost after saving new file
  • tdf#143929 FILESAVE ODS Two column shape setting not saved
  • tdf#143957 Crash when switching transitions (kf5)
  • tdf#143959 PDF import do not take embedded fonts
  • tdf#143979 FORMATTING: Date format is mangled when file is closed and reopened
  • tdf#143990 Multilevel outline numbers not showing
  • tdf#144022 Calc crashed in Copy & Paste Special
  • tdf#144089 Find and Replace works incorrectly with regex "^." and selection only
Bugs fixed fixed in 7.2.1 rc2:
  • tdf#36383 EDITING auto row height or change row height removes AutoFilter result
  • tdf#142214 Improve Calc's auto-complete feature
  • tdf#143940 FILESAVE: add a new line in a large spreadsheet and save causes crash
  • tdf#144008 LO crashes when macro tries to start a form document in Base (kf5 only)
  • tdf#144084 FilePicker service does not display Open and Cancel button (gtk3 only)
  • tdf#144105 LO crashes during mail merge wizard when an address block is modified
  • tdf#144155 CALC Row operations over 100 times slower in 7.2 compared to 7.1
  • tdf#144183 Basic IDE hangs after several error messages
  • tdf#144209 Result with "Precision as shown" with custom string+General number format becomes 0
  • tdf#144289 OpenGL transitions not working with GTK3 VCL plugin
  • tdf#144319 Cannot load Formula-14 from ODT with LibreOffice 7.2.0, shown as OLE

Versienummer 7.2.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Document Foundation
Download https://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86_64&version=7.2.1&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 323,29MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-09-2021 16:0211

16-09-2021 • 16:02

11 Linkedin

Bron: Document Foundation

Update-historie

03-03 LibreOffice 7.3.1 3
02-02 LibreOffice 7.3.0 45
06-01 LibreOffice 7.2.5 7
27-12 LibreOffice 7.3.0 RC 1 21
07-12 LibreOffice 7.1.8 / 7.2.4 48
26-11 LibreOffice 7.2.3 9
14-10 LibreOffice 7.2.2 20
16-09 LibreOffice 7.2.1 11
19-08 LibreOffice 7.2.0 78
23-07 LibreOffice 7.1.5 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

LibreOffice

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (11)

-Moderatie-faq
-111011+16+20+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+1HaerdenCliff
16 september 2021 16:49
Dat is een behoorlijk uitgebreide! Direct installeren want 2 dingen al tegenaan gelopen!
+1Jerie
@HaerdenCliff16 september 2021 18:18
Je kunt ook bij de huidige stable branch (7.1.x) blijven. Hierbij is de laatste versie 7.1.5
+1Qalo

@Jerie16 september 2021 22:18
Correctie: in de "still" branche is op dit moment 7.1.6 de laatste versie. Zie HIER. Die is trouwens ook het meest aan te raden, want de 7.2 versie heeft wat regressie bugs die er in versie 7.1.5 ook in zaten, maar in versie 7.1.6 eruit zijn gehaald (heb ik ondervonden de afgelopen dagen). Ik vermoed dan ook dat de 7.2 versie voort geborduurd is op de master van 7.1.5., gezien de typisch vergelijkbare bugs die op beide versies aanwezig waren.

Wat ik altijd aanraad bij mensen die Windows draaien en LibreOffice willen gebruiken: installeer standaard de stabiele tak van de software. Wil je toch de laatste versie checken, neem dan de portable versie, te downloaden via deze site (kan soms even duren voordat 'ie daar beschikbaar komt). Daarin kun je kijken of bij de nieuwe versie alles naar wens draait. Werk daar even een poosje mee, zodat je kunt uitvogelen of daar gekke bugs in zitten. Draait het goed en kom je niks geks tegen, dan pak je alsnog de installeerbare versie en installeer je dat over de oude heen. Zo ben je altijd "veilig". :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 16 september 2021 22:26]

+1Jerie
@Qalo17 september 2021 00:30
Ah sorry, had letterlijk gisteren Libreoffice geïnstalleerd via Scoop en dat was nog 7.1.5.

Ik zou altijd de stabiele versie draaien, tenzij je een goede reden hebt om dat niet te doen. 'Even proberen' is meestal geen goede reden. Een portable versie is handig om te gebruiken.
+1Mitsuko
16 september 2021 19:36
Laatst nog terug moeten gaan naar 7.1.5 bij mijn moeder omdat 7.2.0 crashte als je hem via de hoofdsnelkoppeling opent (dus niet direct naar Writer/Calc/etc. maar de startpagina). Iemand dat toevallig ook tegen gekomen? Mijn ouders wonen ver weg dus ik kan het niet makkelijk onderzoeken.
+1Qalo

@Mitsuko16 september 2021 22:21
Nee, hier heb ik dat gedrag niet gezien op mijn eigen machines. Uitgebreid getest op zowel diverse Linux distro's als op Windows 7, Windows 8.1 en Windows 10. ;)
0Jerie
@Mitsuko17 september 2021 00:30
Mijn ouders wonen ver weg dus ik kan het niet makkelijk onderzoeken.
Iets als RDP?
0beerse

@Mitsuko17 september 2021 08:32
Mogelijk niet een issue van Libre Office zelf, maar van de update/installatie.
Kijk om te beginnen eens of er een onderdeel op de achtergrond draait, de zogenaamde 'quick-start'. Als libre-office zichtbaar is afgesloten, dan ook dat process, die service, afbreken, des noods via de taskmanager.
Daarna de update nog een keer proberen uit te voeren, dan zou het wel goed moeten gaan.

De achtergrond is dat er bij de vorige update nog een ander process draaide en dat die de update van die executable heeft tegengehouden.

De update van 7.x naar 7.2 heeft in de regel geen haast, dus het hoeft niet per-se direct. Laat het een reden zijn om weer eens bij je ouders langs te gaan O-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 17 september 2021 08:34]

0Mitsuko
@beerse17 september 2021 10:55
Nee helaas hielp zelfs een volledige herinstallatie niet (inclusief verwijderen van het profiel van LibreOffice). Kwam overigens vanaf versie 6, maar goed, 7.1.5 werkt dus wel.

Ik hoop in november naar mijn ouders toe te kunnen, dan kan ik het misschien wat meer onderzoeken. Tot die tijd kan e.e.a. via teamviewer maar dat werkt niet echt lekker :)
0Peetke
20 september 2021 10:17
Weet iemand of alle JAVA (meuk) er inmidels uitgesloopt is? Dit was altijd een flinke dependency, maar had je meer recent alleen voor heel specifieke zaken nodig. Ze waren het aan het uitfaseren, maar ik vraag me af wat hiervan de status is.

De auto-update functie (leentjebuurt van Firefox) is nog AWOL? Zou fijn zijn dat hij (optioneel) op de achtergrond update en bij een herstart vernieuwd is. Veel gebruikers (eigenlijk iedereen op ons Tweakers na) zijn niet zo van het handmatig updaten.
0beerse

@Peetke28 september 2021 12:34
Over het gebruik van java kan ik vertellen dat het vele versies geleden vanuit LibreOffice zelf stevig verminderd is. Zelf installeer ik de java runtime omgeving al lang niet meer op mijn machines en LibreOffice gebruikt ik als standaard office applicatie. De melding dat ergens java voor nodig is heb ik al jaren niet meer gezien bij het gebruik van LibreOffice.

Wel is Java altijd nog als script-taal in LibreOffice beschikbaar, mits je daarvoor een runtime omgeving (JRE) installeert. En er zijn dus ook nog altijd extenties, add-ons en dergelijke die wel gebaseerd zijn op java, die hebben ook een rumtime omgeving (jre) nodig. Zie ook https://wiki.documentfoundation.org/Faq/General/015.

AutoUpdate van LibreOffice is er formeel niet: https://ask.libreoffice.o...automatically-still/58786.
Praktisch kan je gebruik maken van de diverse pakket diensten die het wel netjes doen. De meeste linux distributies doen het standaard. Voor msWindows zou je kunnen overwegen om chocolatey.org te gebruiken. Chocolatey gebruik ik zelf wel maar juist niet voor LibreOffice omdat de maintainer van LibreOffice bij Chocolatey een wat creative (eigenzinnige) update filosofie heeft.

[Reactie gewijzigd door beerse op 28 september 2021 12:41]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True