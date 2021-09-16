MultiPar is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden met bijbehorende parchive-bestanden gecontroleerd kunnen worden op corruptie. Zonodig kan het de data reconstrureren. Dit wordt onder andere gebruikt voor het uitwisselen van bestanden via usenet, aangezien deze in verschillende delen worden opgeknipt en niet alle delen op alle usenetservers beschikbaar zijn. MultiPar 1.3.1.9 is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

This is the final release of v1.3.1 tree. There would be no serious problem. While I fixed some rare bugs and improved a bit, it's hard to test all possible cases. When you see a bug, odd incident, or strange behavior, please let me know. I will fix as possible as I can.

I tested verification of multiple source files on my new PC. From the result, I set max number of threads for NVMe SSD to 4 threads, when CPU has 6 or more logical cores. This will improve speed at verifying complete source files. (It doesn't affect for PAR files nor damaged files.)

SATA SSD : It will verify max 2 files at once.

NVMe SSD : It will verify max 3 or 4 files at once.

When many input file slices are same, their checksums become same, too. There was a bug in my sorting function. Nobody found the error for over than 10 years, and I solved this problem at last. Thanks NilEinne for reporting the very rare incident.

When a file includes duplicated data, it's difficult to find slices in proper position. In old versions, it might ignore overlap of slices for speed. Then, it happend to fail finding some slices. I implemented more complex method, and it will work well in most cases. Thanks swarup459 for bug report, offering samples, and many tests.

It's possible to add PAR2 recovery record to a ZIP file. When I wrote the instructions ago, 4 GB over ZIP file was not common so much. Because recent Windows OS supports ZIP64 format, I updated the text for compatibility. You may read the "Add recovery record" page of MultiPar's Help documents. Or, you may read the article on my web-site. Now, MultiPar supports large ZIP file with ZIP64 format. Thanks Dwaine Gonyier for noticing the potential problem.

Installer update

Inno Setup was updated from v6.1.2 to v6.2.0.

GUI update

Change Clickable link to access author's page becomes SSL. Appending recovery record supports 2 GB over file size.



PAR2 clients update

Change When source files are on NVMe SSD, verification may become faster. Appending recovery record supports ZIP64 format.

Improvement Simple verification will find a short slice in a tiny file.

Bug fix A stack overflow problem in quick sort function was removed. A bug of searching slices in a file with repeated content was fixed.



