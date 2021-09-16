Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: MultiPar 1.3.1.9

MultiPar logo (79 pix)MultiPar is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden met bijbehorende parchive-bestanden gecontroleerd kunnen worden op corruptie. Zonodig kan het de data reconstrureren. Dit wordt onder andere gebruikt voor het uitwisselen van bestanden via usenet, aangezien deze in verschillende delen worden opgeknipt en niet alle delen op alle usenetservers beschikbaar zijn. MultiPar 1.3.1.9 is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen en de release notes voor die uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

MultiPar version 1.3.1.9

This is the final release of v1.3.1 tree. There would be no serious problem. While I fixed some rare bugs and improved a bit, it's hard to test all possible cases. When you see a bug, odd incident, or strange behavior, please let me know. I will fix as possible as I can.

I tested verification of multiple source files on my new PC. From the result, I set max number of threads for NVMe SSD to 4 threads, when CPU has 6 or more logical cores. This will improve speed at verifying complete source files. (It doesn't affect for PAR files nor damaged files.)
SATA SSD : It will verify max 2 files at once.
NVMe SSD : It will verify max 3 or 4 files at once.

When many input file slices are same, their checksums become same, too. There was a bug in my sorting function. Nobody found the error for over than 10 years, and I solved this problem at last. Thanks NilEinne for reporting the very rare incident.

When a file includes duplicated data, it's difficult to find slices in proper position. In old versions, it might ignore overlap of slices for speed. Then, it happend to fail finding some slices. I implemented more complex method, and it will work well in most cases. Thanks swarup459 for bug report, offering samples, and many tests.

It's possible to add PAR2 recovery record to a ZIP file. When I wrote the instructions ago, 4 GB over ZIP file was not common so much. Because recent Windows OS supports ZIP64 format, I updated the text for compatibility. You may read the "Add recovery record" page of MultiPar's Help documents. Or, you may read the article on my web-site. Now, MultiPar supports large ZIP file with ZIP64 format. Thanks Dwaine Gonyier for noticing the potential problem.

Installer update

  • Inno Setup was updated from v6.1.2 to v6.2.0.

GUI update

  • Change
    • Clickable link to access author's page becomes SSL.
    • Appending recovery record supports 2 GB over file size.

PAR2 clients update

  • Change

    • When source files are on NVMe SSD, verification may become faster.
    • Appending recovery record supports ZIP64 format.

  • Improvement

    • Simple verification will find a short slice in a tiny file.

  • Bug fix

    • A stack overflow problem in quick sort function was removed.
    • A bug of searching slices in a file with repeated content was fixed.
Versienummer 1.3.1.9
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MultiPar
Download https://github.com/Yutaka-Sawada/MultiPar/releases/tag/v1.3.1.9
Bestandsgrootte 2,27MB
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

16-09-2021 • 16:11

16-09-2021 • 16:11

16 Linkedin

Bron: MultiPar

Update-historie

16-09 MultiPar 1.3.1.9 16
05-'21 MultiPar 1.3.1.8 bèta 0
12-'20 MultiPar 1.3.1.3 5
07-'20 MultiPar 1.3.1.0 6
05-'19 MultiPar 1.3.0.5 26
03-'19 MultiPar 1.3.0.4 7

Reacties (16)

Wijzig sortering
-116016+17+20+30Ongemodereerd8
Wijzig sortering
+1Huupie0172
16 september 2021 21:40
Ik zoek eigenijk zoiets voor de iMac, weet iemand daar iets voor?
+1HSG
16 september 2021 23:01
Is dit hetzelfde als Quickpar?
+1Harper
@HSG16 september 2021 23:04
Zo ongeveer wel, alleen kan multipar meerdere threads gebruiken in tegenstelling tot Quickpar.
0HSG
@Harper17 september 2021 17:23
Dus eigenlijk beter dan Quickpar? :)
0Harper
@HSG17 september 2021 17:29
Wel sneller, maar persoonlijk gebruik ik toch liever Quickpar.
+1The Incantation
16 september 2021 17:17
Mijn nummer één reparatieprogramma! Usenet wordt als voorbeeld genoemd maar ik heb het gebruikt voor onze CD(jawel!)-verzameling die in zijn geheel is omgezet naar FLAC en voor elk album staat 25% PAR-bestanden klaar.
+1stresstak
16 september 2021 17:57
Door middel van Quickpar en/of phpPar check ik ook mijn bestanden (en niet alleen cd/dvd files). Quickpar gebruik ik al sinds Windows XP, op plekken waar andere veiligheden en controles niet beschikbaar zijn.
ZFS en STorage Spaces kunnen het zelf wel, daar 'par' ik niet.

Niet alleen menugestuurd maar vooral via de opdrachtregels.

[Reactie gewijzigd door stresstak op 16 september 2021 17:58]

+1Raymond Deen
16 september 2021 20:59
In m’n usenet tijd veel gebruik van gemaakt!
Altijd eerst de par bestanden en dan zoveel mogelijk archief delen zodat ik zo weinig mogelijk hoefde te downloaden om het te kunnen repareren.
0martinr
17 september 2021 20:33
Multipar heb ik wel eens moeten gebruiken vanwege een par-set die in meer blokken was ingedeeld dan Quickpar aan kan (controleren lukte wel, maar repareren niet), Multipar heeft daar blijkbaar een ruimere limiet voor. Maar Quickpar heeft ook mijn voorkeur.
0HSG
@martinr17 september 2021 22:10
Is dat omdat Quickpar eenvoudiger te gebruiken i?
0martinr
17 september 2021 22:38
@HSG Quickpar start lekker snel op en is inderdaad eenvoudiger in gebruik. Het helpt natuurlijk ook als je er aan gewend bent (en de voorkeuren ook al naar je zin hebt ingesteld). Bij Multipar was het even zoeken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door martinr op 17 september 2021 22:39]

0HSG
@martinr17 september 2021 23:25
ah oke. Dat is voor mij duidelijk. Dan hoef ik het ook niet te vervangen.

Dank :)
0zaadstra
23 september 2021 21:28
Een voordeel van MultiPar is dat het een hele foldertree kan beschermen, Quickpar kan alleen de bestanden in een map doen.

