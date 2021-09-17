Versie 0.99.0 van XnView MP is uitgekomen. Met dit gratis programma kunnen afbeeldingen worden bekeken en bewerkt. MP staat voor Multi Platform, wat betekent dat er versies zijn voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met elk aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-omgevingen. XnView MP gebruikt dezelfde broncode voor Windows, Linux en macOS; functionaliteit en uiterlijk van de afzonderlijke versies zijn dan ook nagenoeg gelijk. Zo is er onder andere ondersteuning voor unicode, afbeeldingen met full bit depth, een eenvoudigere manier voor vertalingen en een betere database. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:
New:
Fixed:
- 2134: Qt 5.15.6
- 2126: JPEGXL 0.5
- 2095: libwebp 1.2.0
- 2077: LibHeic updated, EXIF-XMP output
- 2076: LibJPEGXL updated
- 2075: Libraw instead of dcraw
- 2132: Batch rename: ignore extension for # - more info.
- 2128: Set DPI - more info.
- 2124: Batch convert: Environment vars - more info.
- 2113: JPEGXL options & export - more info.
- 2112: Setting to hide mouse in fullscreen
- 2102: Search: Dialog is no more modal
- 2090: Option to disable two-pass rendering - more info.
- 2089: Edit XMP: Fotoware custom field support
- 2084: Button to edit text 'Add Text'
- 2138: No undo after saving a screenshot - more info.
- 2137: BLP - more info.
- 2136: Menu items not disabled - more info.
- 2135: Slow startup on Windows - more info.
- 2133: Open second image in fullscreen & one instance - more info.
- 2131: Search similar problems - more info.
- 2130: 'Select first item' not working - more info.
- 2129: Batch convert: FTP + Keep structure
- 2070: Linux: Drag&Drop copy not move - more info.
- 2127: Batch convert: Bad output for NConvert - more info.
- 2125: .clip & temp files - more info.
- 2122: Drag&Drop problem - more info.
- 2123: Lossless transformations disabled - more info.
- 2121: XBS button doesn't work in viewer mode - more info.
- 2120: XMP sidecar attached to RAW - more info.
- 2119: Filtering & open view - more info.
- 2118: PNG: 8bits + transparency - more info.
- 2117: Preview's position - more info.
- 2116: PNG: 24bits + transparency - more info.
- 2115: Folder sorting - more info.
- 2114: 'Rating+Label' thumbnail label
- 2111: Settings>Toolbar - more info.
- 2110: Setting Filelist-Audio - more info.
- 2109: Batch Convert: Export all pages into single page file - more info.
- 2108: IPTC encoding (utf8) - more info.
- 2107: Automatic crop & 32bits picture
- 2106: Write format list - more info.
- 2105: XMP Create Contact - more info.
- 2104: Can't read or write negative altitude value - more info.
- 2103: Resize must remember previous settings - more info.
- 2101: XMP fields in Batch rename - more info.
- 2100: Print in landscape not possible - more info.
- 2099: {ratio} must show aspect ratio when possible - more info.
- 2098: Batch convert: WebP export for NConvert - more info.
- 2096: Edit Mode: Rating hidden when toolbar is on the left
- 2094: White Balance in Edit mode
- 2093: Info text not correctly aligned - more info.
- 2092: GIF pause - more info.
- 2091: Rating-Color label written in sidecar - more info.
- 2088: Theme on startup wizard & better color for dark theme
- 2087: Curve crash
- 2086: Invalid {WidthMm} and {HeightMm}
- 2085: Invisible text in thumbnail's labels when 'Use format color' is disabled
- 2083: Parent category not applied on Enter - more info.
- 2082: Paint: Shortcut for undo/redo - more info.
- 2081: SPACE in category pane - more info.
- 2080: Slideshow: file list is always sorted by filename - more info.
- 2079: No GPS pane if 'Preview' is disabled - more info.
- 2078: Slideshow: no rating/color label - more info.
- 2074: Info not showing on entering fullscreen - more info.
- 2073: Face tags not shown - more info.
- 2072: Numerical sort (by Date) for files with same date - more info.
- 2071: Clipboard corrupted at exit - more info.