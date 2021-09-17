Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Thunderbird 91.1.1

Mozilla Thunderbird 60 logo (80 pix) De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.1.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourcecliënt voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native cliënt voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.

Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal die automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

What’s New
  • Menu item for disabling subject encryption for a single message added
Changes
  • Printing messages that are not currently displayed is no longer supported, including printing multiple messages at once
Fixes
  • Buttons on compose window dialogs did not have a visual indication of focus
  • Dropdown fields in message compose window were unreadable on Windows 7 with a dark theme
  • Multiple bulk mail notification warnings were displayed
  • Enabled/Disabled state of message filters did not persist as expected
  • Printing a message did not print a list of its attachments
  • Images attached from a web page were not sent as expected
  • OpenPGP public key was attached multiple times when forwading a message
  • Windows tray icon disappeared if Thunderbird was started by a shortcut with "Run" set to "Minimized"
  • Windows tray message count badge displayed the "unread" count instead of the "new" message count
  • Some downstream Thunderbird builds were incorrectly checking addons for a signature, causing all addons to be disabled
  • Addressbooks set up with autoconfig showed no search results
  • Various CardDAV setup and auto-detection fixes
  • Dates (such as birthday) stored in contacts may display the wrong date; a one-time manual fix may be needed for dates that are incorrect.
  • Attached VCards displayed as plain text when an email was HTML formatted
  • Mailing list names with non-ASCII characters incorrectly displayed with an error
  • LDAP directories were not searched for matches when adding recipients to an email
  • Clicking "Connect to an LDAP address book" in account setup opened CardDAV setup dialog
  • LDAP address books using Kerberos/GSS-API authentication did not authenticate
  • LDAP search queries containing non-ASCII characters produced no results
  • IRC server connections did not automatically retry after a timeout
  • Calendar event editor did not honor mail.spellcheck.inline

Versienummer 91.1.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.thunderbird.net/en-US/thunderbird/all/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Feedback • 17-09-2021 13:15
3 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

17-09-2021 • 13:15

3 Linkedin

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

+1ODF
17 september 2021 21:04
Het is nog even wachten op de versie die uitgerold wordt via het update kanaal maar dan stap ik ook over van versie 78 naar 91. Kan wat langer duren als nog niet alle add-ons die ik gebruik werkzaam zijn in versie 91.
0Compunologist
@ODF27 september 2021 23:04
Ik heb de update naar v91.1.1 uitgevoerd maar heb er spijt van. Op de een of andere manier is font rendering veranderd in de folder en message list pane waardoor de letters wazig zijn geworden. Ik heb zitten spelen met de config editor maar ik krijg het niet gecorrigeerd. In de message pane ziet de tekst er gelukkig nog wèl goed uit. Bij de release notes heb ik niks gelezen over veranderingen mbt font rendering dus ik werd onaangenaam verrast.
0ari2asem
26 september 2021 08:32
ik heb 3 keer moeten updaten vanuit versie 78.x om uiteindelijk versie 91.x geïinstalleerd te krijgen.
ik gebruik portable versie.

mijn belangrijkste add-on die volledig mailadres in het beginscherm laat zien (en dus niet alleen alleen aliassen als namen), werkt goed in deze versie

[Reactie gewijzigd door ari2asem op 26 september 2021 08:32]

