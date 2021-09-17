De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.1.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourcecliënt voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native cliënt voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.

Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal die automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht: