De Mozilla Foundation heeft versie 91.1.1 van Thunderbird uitgebracht. Thunderbird is een opensourcecliënt voor e-mail en nieuwsgroepen, met features als ondersteuning voor verschillende mail- en newsaccounts, een spamfilter, spellingscontrole en een aanpasbaar uiterlijk. In versie 91 is onder meer een waarschuwing toegevoegd wanneer er een e-mail naar een mogelijk niet bestaand adres wordt gestuurd, of als er te veel adressen op de publieke adresregel staan. Verder is er ondersteuning voor CardDAV en is er een native cliënt voor een Mac uitgerust met een Apple Silicon-processor.
Op dit moment is het nog niet mogelijk om automatisch een update van versie 78 naar 91 te doen. Door het installatiebestand handmatig te downloaden en uit te voeren kan een bestaande installatie wel worden bijgewerkt. In een toekomstige versie zal die automatische migratie alsnog worden toegevoegd. In deze uitgave zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
What’s New
Changes
- Menu item for disabling subject encryption for a single message added
Fixes
- Printing messages that are not currently displayed is no longer supported, including printing multiple messages at once
- Buttons on compose window dialogs did not have a visual indication of focus
- Dropdown fields in message compose window were unreadable on Windows 7 with a dark theme
- Multiple bulk mail notification warnings were displayed
- Enabled/Disabled state of message filters did not persist as expected
- Printing a message did not print a list of its attachments
- Images attached from a web page were not sent as expected
- OpenPGP public key was attached multiple times when forwading a message
- Windows tray icon disappeared if Thunderbird was started by a shortcut with "Run" set to "Minimized"
- Windows tray message count badge displayed the "unread" count instead of the "new" message count
- Some downstream Thunderbird builds were incorrectly checking addons for a signature, causing all addons to be disabled
- Addressbooks set up with autoconfig showed no search results
- Various CardDAV setup and auto-detection fixes
- Dates (such as birthday) stored in contacts may display the wrong date; a one-time manual fix may be needed for dates that are incorrect.
- Attached VCards displayed as plain text when an email was HTML formatted
- Mailing list names with non-ASCII characters incorrectly displayed with an error
- LDAP directories were not searched for matches when adding recipients to an email
- Clicking "Connect to an LDAP address book" in account setup opened CardDAV setup dialog
- LDAP address books using Kerberos/GSS-API authentication did not authenticate
- LDAP search queries containing non-ASCII characters produced no results
- IRC server connections did not automatically retry after a timeout
- Calendar event editor did not honor
mail.spellcheck.inline