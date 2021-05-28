MultiPar is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden met bijbehorende parchive-bestanden gecontroleerd kunnen worden op corruptie. Zonodig kan het de data reconstrureren. Dit wordt onder andere gebruikt voor het uitwisselen van bestanden via usenet, aangezien deze in verschillende delen worden opgeknipt en niet alle delen op alle usenetservers beschikbaar zijn. MultiPar 1.3.1.8 is enkele dagen geleden uitgekomen met de volgende lijst veranderingen:

This is minor bug fix version. Though I updated many files, most users don't see the difference. Because there may be a problem still, I didn't set this version as stable yet. When I cannot re-produce a problem nor test a behavior myself, it's difficult to solve. If there is no serious problem, next version will be the last of v1.3.1 tree. When you see a bug, odd incident, or strange behavior, please let me know. I will fix as possible as I can.

I changed the order of files in Windows 10 style. It treats digits as numbers in filenames. Though the method was introduced from Windows 7, I didn't change for compatibility.

Windows 10 supports multiple monitors with different DPI. The method is called as PerMonitorV2 in application manifest. I implemented the way, and MultiPar would be less blurry on a secondary monitor now. Because I cannot test the behavior myself, I'm not sure it works on each user's case. If someone sees a problem on his PC, please report the incident with a screen-shot. Thanks John L. Galt for many tests on multiple monitors.

New An option for file access mode was added.

Change It uses digits as numbers in sorting filenames. .EXE file's path may contain Unicode characters.

Improvement On Windows 10, it supports multiple monitors with different DPI.



All clients update