Software-update: Malwarebytes 4.4.0.117

Malwarebytes 2016 logo (75 pix) Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.4:
  • Reduced redundancy for Web Blocks when integrated with Browser Guard
  • Teams Browser Guard tooltip
  • Enhancements for streamlining the WSC integration
  • Enhanced update functionality
  • Improved detection and remediation
  • Improved performance
Some Issues now addressed:
  • Fixed: Issue seen after installer upgrade where mbamservice not updated
  • Fixed: We leave crash dump files on disk after uninstall of MBAM
  • Fixed: Not able to uninstall MBAM in Safe Mode under certain circumstances
  • Fixed: MBAM UI is slow to open
  • Fixed: Several UI issues

Malwarebytes

Versienummer 4.4.0.117
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Malwarebytes
Download https://downloads.malwarebytes.com/file/mb3/
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 28-05-2021 17:34
16 • submitter: sambalbaj

28-05-2021 • 17:34

16 Linkedin

Submitter: sambalbaj

Bron: Malwarebytes

Update-historie

16-06 Malwarebytes 4.5.10.200 1
10-06 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1699 26
27-05 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1689 0
06-05 Malwarebytes 4.5.9.198 - 1.0.1676 2
19-04 Malwarebytes 4.5.8.191 1
31-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.7.186 9
20-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.6.180 25
03-03 Malwarebytes 4.5.5.175 0
15-02 Malwarebytes 4.5.4.168 5
19-01 Malwarebytes 4.5.2.157 18
Meer historie

Lees meer

Malwarebytes

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

Beveiliging en antivirus

Reacties (16)

-Moderatie-faq
-116015+17+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1gooqla
28 mei 2021 18:02
Is het handig om malwarebytes naast windows defender te runnen of is windows defender zelf al genoeg?
+1Nas T
@gooqla28 mei 2021 18:09
Volgens mij is Microsoft Defender tegenwoordig aardig capabel (dat was in het verleden anders). Ik gebruik zelf al jaren Avast (gratis versie). Belangrijker dan een virusscanner is bewustwording van wat je opent. Niet zomaar dingen uit onbetrouwbare bron openen, al verwacht ik dat de meesten op Tweakers dat wel kunnen/begrijpen.
Je kunt namelijk áltijd een virus installeren als je uiteindelijk je virusscanner negeert.
+1Visgek82
@Nas T28 mei 2021 20:11
"capabel"... wellicht , maar toch was mijn computer geinfecteerd met een Rootkit waar Defender geen weet van had, en Malwarebytes pikte 'm er zo uit. het ging hier om een bitcoin miner.

Ik zou lekker Malwarebytes gebruiken, prima programma.
+1parsa2020
@Visgek8229 mei 2021 14:23
Alleen dat een virusscanner 1 virus doorlaat zegt weinig over het hele programma natuurlijk. Ook Malwarebytes is niet perfect, net zoals ieder stuk software dat ooit geschreven is. Ga je kijken naar objectieve tests dan doet defender echt niet onder voor de andere opties.

Natuurlijk kun je nog steeds een voorkeur hebben, maar doen alsof het een slecht stuk software is en malwarebytes de redding, nee zeker niet.
0Visgek82
@parsa202029 mei 2021 17:22
Tsja, ik zeg ook niet dat defender niet goed is of Malwarebytes perfect is. Dat zijn jouw woorden. Ik weet iig wel wat nu mijn voorkeur heeft.
0foxathome
@Visgek8229 mei 2021 15:35
Dus jouw PC was geïnfecteerd? Dan was Malwarebytes dus ook te laat, dus geen van 2 was goed genoeg of op tijd...
0Visgek82
@foxathome29 mei 2021 17:21
Malwarebytes was niet geïnstalleerd op dat moment, omdat ik dacht dat ik wel af kon met defender. Boy was I wrong :)
+1fm77
@Nas T28 mei 2021 18:13
Tegenwoordig is het bewust zijn van dingen openen niet meer genoeg.
Ook buiten je weten om kan iets al ongewenst op je systeem komen.
Dus naast verstandig op het web zitten en een virusscanner draaien, kan het geen kwaad (af en toe) een tool als malware bytes te draaien....
Niet alles wordt door je scanner opgepikt als kwaadaardig.
0EmptyVase
@gooqla28 mei 2021 18:11
Over het algemeen is windows defender tegewoordig meer dan genoeg. Je kan af en toe malwarebytes een keer downloaden en scannen en daarna gewoon weer verwijderen.
0da_PSI
28 mei 2021 18:07
Ik ben klaar met Malwarebytes...., Had 4 lifetime licenses voor de hele familie, helaas door Malwarebytes geblokt. Meerdere keren contact gehad en iedere keer genegeerd. Heb het email adres niet meer welke is gebruikt, echter wel de licentie sleutel. Maar ze vinden dat dus niet genoeg en willen dat ik een email moet openen op een email adres dat ik niet meer heb.
+1DarkShaDows
@da_PSI28 mei 2021 20:09
Ik heb 3 lifetime licenses en gebruik inmiddels ook een ander email adres, na contact met Malwarebytes en de situatie te hebben uitgelegd kreeg ik nieuwe licentiesleutels. Ik kon uit mijn backup de oude email produceren en dat was voor hen voldoende.
+1foxathome
@da_PSI29 mei 2021 15:38
Tja, dat is ook bij heel veel andere bedrijven, je had gewoon op tijd je mailadres moeten aanpassen, niet Malwarebytes de schuld geven, maar zelf bedenken dat je fout zit.
Hoe kan Malwarebytes 100% zeker weten dat jij het bent? Precies, niet, dus ik geef ze groot gelijk!
0Midnight4u
@da_PSI28 mei 2021 18:13
Daar ben ik ooit ook tegenaan gelopen en terecht. Ooit een key gekregen via V&A, maar de aanhangende email adres was niet van mij. Hun aangeschreven en kreeg voor een Key een jaar lang gratis toegang. Wel heb ik inderdaad moeten bewijzen dat ik een key had.
0skanderbeg
28 mei 2021 21:23
Weer een geval van een tool die heel licht was en met bloat volgegooid is
0Jiggaman
29 mei 2021 21:01
En de belangrijke opties worden er dan weer uit gehaald. Bijvoorbeeld een false positive kunnen aanklikken en in de lijst van bekende items zetten moet nu opnieuw via de filebrowser. Super omslachtig.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies

Tweakers plaatst functionele en analytische cookies voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk. Om op Tweakers relevantere advertenties te tonen en om ingesloten content van derden te tonen (bijvoorbeeld video's), vragen we je toestemming. Via ingesloten content kunnen derde partijen diensten leveren en verbeteren, bezoekersstatistieken bijhouden, gepersonaliseerde content tonen, gerichte advertenties tonen en gebruikersprofielen opbouwen. Hiervoor worden apparaatgegevens, IP-adres, geolocatie en surfgedrag vastgelegd.

Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Sluiten

Toestemming beheren

Hieronder kun je per doeleinde of partij toestemming geven of intrekken. Meer informatie vind je in ons cookiebeleid.

Functioneel en analytisch

Deze cookies zijn noodzakelijk voor het functioneren van de website en het verbeteren van de website-ervaring. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie. Meer details

janee

    Relevantere advertenties

    Dit beperkt het aantal keer dat dezelfde advertentie getoond wordt (frequency capping) en maakt het mogelijk om binnen Tweakers contextuele advertenties te tonen op basis van pagina's die je hebt bezocht. Meer details

    Tweakers genereert een willekeurige unieke code als identifier. Deze data wordt niet gedeeld met adverteerders of andere derde partijen en je kunt niet buiten Tweakers gevolgd worden. Indien je bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je account. Indien je niet bent ingelogd, wordt deze identifier gekoppeld aan je sessie die maximaal 4 maanden actief blijft. Je kunt deze toestemming te allen tijde intrekken.

    Ingesloten content van derden

    Deze cookies kunnen door derde partijen geplaatst worden via ingesloten content. Klik op het informatie-icoon voor meer informatie over de verwerkingsdoeleinden. Meer details

    janee