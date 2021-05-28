Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
What’s New in 4.4:
Some Issues now addressed:
- Reduced redundancy for Web Blocks when integrated with Browser Guard
- Teams Browser Guard tooltip
- Enhancements for streamlining the WSC integration
- Enhanced update functionality
- Improved detection and remediation
- Improved performance
- Fixed: Issue seen after installer upgrade where mbamservice not updated
- Fixed: We leave crash dump files on disk after uninstall of MBAM
- Fixed: Not able to uninstall MBAM in Safe Mode under certain circumstances
- Fixed: MBAM UI is slow to open
- Fixed: Several UI issues