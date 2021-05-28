Malwarebytes heeft versie 4.4 van zijn gelijknamige antivirusprogramma uitgebracht. Dit programma is gericht op het bestrijden van malware, zoals bijvoorbeeld kwaadaardige software die zich als bonafide antivirus- of antispywareoplossing voordoet, maar in werkelijkheid minder goede bedoelingen heeft, zoals ransom- of scareware. Naast de gratis uitvoering is er een betaalde variant, die extra functionaliteit biedt, waaronder realtime-bescherming. de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

What’s New in 4.4: Reduced redundancy for Web Blocks when integrated with Browser Guard

Teams Browser Guard tooltip

Enhancements for streamlining the WSC integration

Enhanced update functionality

Improved detection and remediation

Improved performance Some Issues now addressed: Fixed: Issue seen after installer upgrade where mbamservice not updated

Fixed: We leave crash dump files on disk after uninstall of MBAM

Fixed: Not able to uninstall MBAM in Safe Mode under certain circumstances

Fixed: MBAM UI is slow to open

Fixed: Several UI issues