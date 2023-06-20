Software-update: MultiPar 1.3.2.8 bèta

MultiPar logo (79 pix)MultiPar is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden met bijbehorende parchive-bestanden gecontroleerd kunnen worden op corruptie. Zonodig kan het de data reconstrureren. Dit wordt onder andere gebruikt voor het uitwisselen van bestanden via usenet, aangezien deze in verschillende delen worden opgeknipt en niet alle delen op alle usenetservers beschikbaar zijn. MultiPar 1.3.2.8 bèta is eerder deze maand uitgekomen met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

v1.3.2.8 beta

This is a minor update version to fix some bugs in rare cases. Most users don't see difference. If there is no serious problem in this version, next version will be the last of v1.3.2 tree.

I fixed a problem of MultiPar shell extension, when UAC (User Account Control on Windows Vista or later) is disabled. Thanks whulkhulk and Slava46 for test and confirm. If other users could not "Integrate MultiPar into Shell" ago, he may try this new version.

I added a confirm dialog at closing MultiPar, when it's creating or repairing. This change may reduce accidental loss of working data. Though MultiPar inherits most usage and behavior of QuickPar, I would improve a bit.

I fixed small bugs in my OpenCL code for GPU. Though I'm not sure the incident, it might not work rarely. Because I don't use a graphics board on my PC, I didn't test myself. Thanks apprehensivemom for test. Even when you checked "Enable GPU acceleration", it may not use GPU for small data. It's because starting GPU is slow. If calculation finishes in a few seconds, using CPU only may be faster. GPU may require at least a few minutes task to see speed difference. As a note, I write its threshold below.

Threshold to use GPU:
  • Data size must be larger than 512 MB.
  • Block size must be larger than 64 KB.
  • Number of source blocks must be more than 256.
  • Number of recovery blocks must be more than 32.
Changes from 1.3.2.7 to 1.3.2.8

GUI update
  • Change
    • It won't erase Zone.Identifier flag of MultiPar.exe automatically.
    • It shows confirm dialog before close, when it's creating or repairing.
  • Improvement
    • It will show error, when calling PAR client doesn't exist.
  • Bug fix
    • When UAC is disabled, Shell Extesnion DLL uses HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE.
PAR2 client update
  • Bug fix
    • It will show correct efficiency for over than TB size files.
    • GPU function works with MMX, when all SSE2, SSSE3, AVX2 are disabled.
All clients update
  • Change
    • It will search hidden files, when Windows Explorer shows them.
Versienummer 1.3.2.8 bèta
Releasestatus Beta
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website MultiPar
Download https://github.com/Yutaka-Sawada/MultiPar/releases
Licentietype GPL

Door Japke Rosink

Meukposter

Feedback • 20-06-2023 01:20 9

20-06-2023 • 01:20

9

Bron: MultiPar

Update-historie

01-03 MultiPar 1.3.3.6 bèta 0
06-'23 MultiPar 1.3.2.8 bèta 9
09-'21 MultiPar 1.3.1.9 16
05-'21 MultiPar 1.3.1.8 bèta 0
12-'20 MultiPar 1.3.1.3 5
07-'20 MultiPar 1.3.1.0 6
05-'19 MultiPar 1.3.0.5 26
03-'19 MultiPar 1.3.0.4 7
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mark.waarden 20 juni 2023 13:07
Kan iemand mij vertellen of deze beter functioneert dan Quickpar ? ik gebruik quickpar in combinatie met newsleecher al jaren. Moet ik over stappen ?
The Incantation @mark.waarden20 juni 2023 17:15
Ja. Quickpar wordt al jaren niet meer ondersteund en maakt geen gebruik van de mogelijkheden die er vandaag de dag zijn.
Robertdw @mark.waarden20 juni 2023 18:07
Als je newsleecher voor downloaden gebruikt repareert en pakt die zelf alles uit. Heb je quickpar niet bij nodig. Uploaden heb ik geen ervaring mee.
The Incantation 20 juni 2023 07:44
Ik gebruik het nog steeds. 700+ CD's met EAC omgezet naar FLAC met 25% PAR en alle digitale albums die we hebben ook van 25% PAR voorzien - je weet ten slotte maar nooit.
Sledge HaMMeR @The Incantation20 juni 2023 07:47
Hier ook, maar dan anders. Gebruik het inderdaad nog om mijn cloud back-ups te voorzien van wat reparatie blocks.
mark.waarden 20 juni 2023 21:52
Blijkbaar gebruik je geen newsleecher ! de uitpak functie van newsleecher is niet je van het.
Robertdw @mark.waarden20 juni 2023 23:12
Ja ik gebruik newsleecher 8 b4 en die pakt prima uit. Gewoon middels de meegeleverde unrar dll. Die je ook gewoon telkens met de nieuwste versie kunt vervangen.
theduke1989 20 juni 2023 06:16
Leuke programma, heb dit vroeger gebruikt toen FTD nog bestond.

Hedendaags niet meer, alles is wel beschikbaar op Netflix of amazon.prime
stresstak 20 juni 2023 13:58
Eigenlijk is Quickpar mij te veel geklik. Ik gebruik phpar32 (gevonden via Spotnet).
Via de cli/opdrachtregel kan deze eventueel hele groepen van mn geripte cd's van par2 voorzien. Per album afzonderlijk, uiteraaard.

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