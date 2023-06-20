MultiPar is een opensourceprogramma waarmee bestanden met bijbehorende parchive-bestanden gecontroleerd kunnen worden op corruptie. Zonodig kan het de data reconstrureren. Dit wordt onder andere gebruikt voor het uitwisselen van bestanden via usenet, aangezien deze in verschillende delen worden opgeknipt en niet alle delen op alle usenetservers beschikbaar zijn. MultiPar 1.3.2.8 bèta is eerder deze maand uitgekomen met de volgende lijst van aanpassingen:

v1.3.2.8 beta



This is a minor update version to fix some bugs in rare cases. Most users don't see difference. If there is no serious problem in this version, next version will be the last of v1.3.2 tree.



I fixed a problem of MultiPar shell extension, when UAC (User Account Control on Windows Vista or later) is disabled. Thanks whulkhulk and Slava46 for test and confirm. If other users could not "Integrate MultiPar into Shell" ago, he may try this new version.



I added a confirm dialog at closing MultiPar, when it's creating or repairing. This change may reduce accidental loss of working data. Though MultiPar inherits most usage and behavior of QuickPar, I would improve a bit.



I fixed small bugs in my OpenCL code for GPU. Though I'm not sure the incident, it might not work rarely. Because I don't use a graphics board on my PC, I didn't test myself. Thanks apprehensivemom for test. Even when you checked "Enable GPU acceleration", it may not use GPU for small data. It's because starting GPU is slow. If calculation finishes in a few seconds, using CPU only may be faster. GPU may require at least a few minutes task to see speed difference. As a note, I write its threshold below.



Threshold to use GPU: Data size must be larger than 512 MB.

Block size must be larger than 64 KB.

Number of source blocks must be more than 256.

Number of recovery blocks must be more than 32. Changes from 1.3.2.7 to 1.3.2.8



GUI update Change It won't erase Zone.Identifier flag of MultiPar.exe automatically. It shows confirm dialog before close, when it's creating or repairing.

Improvement It will show error, when calling PAR client doesn't exist.

Bug fix When UAC is disabled, Shell Extesnion DLL uses HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE.

PAR2 client update Bug fix It will show correct efficiency for over than TB size files. GPU function works with MMX, when all SSE2, SSSE3, AVX2 are disabled.

All clients update Change It will search hidden files, when Windows Explorer shows them.

