Software-update: OBS Studio 29.1.3

OBS Studio logo (79 pix)Versie 29.1.3 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

29.1.3 Hotfix Changes
  • Fixed service selection resetting for services that are not shown by default
  • Fixed crash when properties are deleted in callback, e.g. with the Source Record plugin
  • Fixed keyboard shortcuts not being displayed for some context menu items
  • Fixed crash with Freetype 2 text sources with non-ASCII text
  • Fixed AMF encoder reconfiguration and dynamic bitrate not working
  • Fixed AMF preset fallback not taking the GPUs reported throughput into account
  • Fixed a bug preventing properties dialogs from being closed with the “Cancel” button
  • Fixed window capture/game capture compatibility notices being displayed erroneously
  • Fixed potential crash on exit with obs-websockets
  • Fixed a crash when unloading Lua scripts
  • Fixed unnecessary undo/redo entries being created for text sources
  • Fixed macOS capture showing a white background on macOS 14 Beta
  • Fixed macOS graphics thread timer accuracy
  • Fixed a bug where the checkable "Source Toolbar" menu item in the View menu wouldn't update when you used the "Show Source Toolbar" and "Hide Source Toolbar" hotkeys
  • Fixed a bug where switching between "Fade" and "Fade to Black" for a quick transition would not work properly
  • Fixed a bug in audio settings where Audio Channels, Sample Rate, and Low Latency Audio Buffer Mode would sometimes not save properly
  • Fixed a bug where the placeholder text for "Group" when adding a new group wouldn't be properly localized

OBS Studio

Versienummer 29.1.3
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux, macOS, Windows 10, Windows 11
Website OBS Studio
Download https://github.com/obsproject/obs-studio/releases/tag/29.1.3
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 20-06-2023 06:51
1 • submitter: 1DMKIIN

20-06-2023 • 06:51

1

Submitter: 1DMKIIN

Bron: OBS Studio

Update-historie

22-07 OBS Studio 32.2.0 0
22-04 OBS Studio 32.1.2 0
03-04 OBS Studio 32.1.1 4
12-03 OBS Studio 32.1.0 6
14-12 OBS Studio 32.0.4 4
06-12 OBS Studio 32.0.3 0
10-'25 OBS Studio 32.0.2 1
09-'25 OBS Studio 32.0.1 0
09-'25 OBS Studio 32.0.0 2
07-'25 OBS Studio 31.1.2 0
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BlackEasterEgg 21 juni 2023 21:41
Is het al opgelost dat als je iets wil streamen in preview mode je wél geluid hebt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door BlackEasterEgg op 23 juli 2024 07:35]


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