Versie 29.1.3 van OBS Studio is uitgekomen. Open Broadcaster Software Studio is opensource- en crossplatformsoftware bedoeld voor het opnemen en streamen van videobeelden van een of meer bronnen, zoals een webcam, microfoon, mediabestanden en de desktop. In versie 29 is onder meer ondersteuning voor Intels hevc-encoder onder Windows en macOS toegevoegd. In deze update zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:

29.1.3 Hotfix Changes Fixed service selection resetting for services that are not shown by default

Fixed crash when properties are deleted in callback, e.g. with the Source Record plugin

Fixed keyboard shortcuts not being displayed for some context menu items

Fixed crash with Freetype 2 text sources with non-ASCII text

Fixed AMF encoder reconfiguration and dynamic bitrate not working

Fixed AMF preset fallback not taking the GPUs reported throughput into account

Fixed a bug preventing properties dialogs from being closed with the “Cancel” button

Fixed window capture/game capture compatibility notices being displayed erroneously

Fixed potential crash on exit with obs-websockets

Fixed a crash when unloading Lua scripts

Fixed unnecessary undo/redo entries being created for text sources

Fixed macOS capture showing a white background on macOS 14 Beta

Fixed macOS graphics thread timer accuracy

Fixed a bug where the checkable "Source Toolbar" menu item in the View menu wouldn't update when you used the "Show Source Toolbar" and "Hide Source Toolbar" hotkeys

Fixed a bug where switching between "Fade" and "Fade to Black" for a quick transition would not work properly

Fixed a bug in audio settings where Audio Channels, Sample Rate, and Low Latency Audio Buffer Mode would sometimes not save properly

Fixed a bug where the placeholder text for "Group" when adding a new group wouldn't be properly localized