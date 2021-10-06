Versie 2021.10.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

October! I love this month! For most of you (just like me), it means winter is coming. We all go back inside. An excellent excuse to spent a bit more time on our smart homes, right?

It is also the month of celebrating open source by joining Hacktoberfest! If you make 4 contributions to any open-source project (Home Assistant, for example), you’ll receive a free t-shirt!

For the Home Assistant project, this means a busy month. However, that doesn’t matter. It is always great to see new people contributing! Meanwhile, Home Assistant turned 8 years old already! Wild! And the birthday announcement was even wilder (more about that below).

Anyways, about this release: Z-Wave JS is stepping up its game! If you have a Z-Wave network and are not using Z-Wave JS yet… well… it might be time to bite the bullet and go for it. You won’t regret it.

This release also brings the new much-talked-about, Tuya integration supported by Tuya themselves! I’m looking forward to how that evolves!