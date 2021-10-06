Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2021.10.0

Home Assistant logo (75 pix) Versie 2021.10.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het mqtt-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen Forum. De volledige release notes zijn hier te vinden, dit is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave:

2021.10.0: Z-Wave S2 support, Tuya, secure ESPHome and 400 new icons

October! I love this month! For most of you (just like me), it means winter is coming. We all go back inside. An excellent excuse to spent a bit more time on our smart homes, right?

It is also the month of celebrating open source by joining Hacktoberfest! If you make 4 contributions to any open-source project (Home Assistant, for example), you’ll receive a free t-shirt!

For the Home Assistant project, this means a busy month. However, that doesn’t matter. It is always great to see new people contributing! Meanwhile, Home Assistant turned 8 years old already! Wild! And the birthday announcement was even wilder (more about that below).

Anyways, about this release: Z-Wave JS is stepping up its game! If you have a Z-Wave network and are not using Z-Wave JS yet… well… it might be time to bite the bullet and go for it. You won’t regret it.

This release also brings the new much-talked-about, Tuya integration supported by Tuya themselves! I’m looking forward to how that evolves!

Home Assistant

Versienummer 2021.10.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

06-10-2021 19:38
submitter: Frenck

06-10-2021 • 19:38

9 Linkedin

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Reacties (9)

+2bartje
6 oktober 2021 20:08
ik had een tijdje veel stabiliteits issues met HA.
na wat onderzoek op het internet kwam ik er achter dat het issue uiteindelijk het geheugen was.
een uitbreiding van de swap file zoals hier beschreven
https://github.com/home-a...68#issuecomment-768711839
verhielp al mijn issues.

Ik hoop dat iemand anders hier ook wat aan heeft.
0AJediIAm
@bartje7 oktober 2021 09:51
Hoe veel geheugen heb je beschikbaar? Ik ben naar Home Assistant Amber aan het kijken en vraag me af of 2gb genoeg is of dat ik toch beter 4gb kan nemen.
0bartje
@AJediIAm7 oktober 2021 20:38
Ik heb 512mb geheugen. Dat is gewoon te weinig en ik moet een nieuw systeem. Ben eigenlijk wel benieuwd naar Amber.

Op het internet vind je ook mensen met 1gb geheugen met dezelfde issues. Bij veel gebruik zou ik minimaal voor 2gb gaan. Misschien wel voor 4
0AJediIAm
@bartje7 oktober 2021 20:45
Ja, dat is wel wat krap. In een VM met niet te veel plugins en addons gaat 1gb prima. Denk dat 2 wel voldoende is. Zo veel addons heb ik niet.

Een (tweede hands) Intel nuc werkt prima. Dat heb ik nu, maar het dingetje is erg oud en versleten.
+1dycell
6 oktober 2021 19:42
Op YouTube om 21:00 vanavond: Home Assistant 2021.10 Release Party

Home Assistant 2021.10 is out and Home Assistant core developers celebrate this by hanging out with… YOU. Let's discuss the brand new Tuya integration and all the cool stuff arriving for Z-Wave JS and so much more.
+1maomanna
6 oktober 2021 20:01
kreeg net de update voor 2021.10.7.. is die anders?
0jimzz
@maomanna7 oktober 2021 03:03
Ik denk dat je 2021.9.7 bedoelt?
0MikeOO
@jimzz7 oktober 2021 07:52
en ik krijg 2021.10.0 :)
0maomanna
7 oktober 2021 15:55
na update staat er idd 2021.10.0, maar op moment van updaten stond er 2021.10.7.
anyways, het updaten ging goed.

