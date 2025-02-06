Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2025.2.0

Home Assistant logo Versie 2025.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2025.2: Iterating on backups

In the previous release, we overhauled our backup system, and the response was overwhelming! Tons of suggestions and feature requests came in, so this release is—once again—focused on backups. Based on this community feedback, we’ve added loads of improvements, including the first integrations to store your backups in Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive!

This release also brings exciting new features to Voice! Home Assistant can now call your analog phone, and when dinner is ready, you can broadcast that message to all voice assistants in your home! But wait… there’s more! On February 12, 2025, we’re streaming live on YouTube all about Voice: Voice - Chapter 9!

Before diving into the release notes, I also want to give a shoutout to our friends at ESPHome powering so much of the Home Assistant ecosystem, including Home Assistant Voice PE! And on February 19th, they’ll be hosting a live release party for ESPHome 2025.2!

Home Assistant Core

Versienummer 2025.2.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

06-02-2025 • 13:30
19 • submitter: Frenck

06-02-2025 • 13:30

19

Submitter: Frenck

Bron: Home Assistant

Update-historie

08-05 Home Assistant Core 2025.5.0 22
03-04 Home Assistant Core 2025.4.0 26
05-03 Home Assistant Core 2025.3.0 8
06-02 Home Assistant Core 2025.2.0 19
03-01 Home Assistant Core 2025.1.0 71
04-12 Home Assistant Core 2024.12.0 50
06-11 Home Assistant Core 2024.11.0 73
02-10 Home Assistant Core 2024.10.0 12
05-09 Home Assistant Core 2024.9.0 26
08-'24 Home Assistant Core 2024.8.0 63
Home Assistant Core

Reacties (19)

micnocom 6 februari 2025 15:36
Ik draai HA op een NuC maar zie geen extra backup mogelijkheden behalve lokale opslag. Doe ik iets verkeerd?

HAOS is geen Core… 🤗

[Reactie gewijzigd door micnocom op 6 februari 2025 15:47]

NKR @micnocom6 februari 2025 15:58
HassOS draait core. Als je daar update naar 2025.2 krijg je ook de extra opties. Je moet die wel eerst als integraite toevoegen (google drive of onedrive)
PSGHGV @micnocom6 februari 2025 16:38
https://github.com/sabeec...rive-backup#configuration Hiermee kun je ook met HAOS een backup maken op een Google drive.
Squixx @micnocom6 februari 2025 17:00
Je moet een netwerk storage toevoegen, of drive/OneDrive

https://www.home-assistan...add-a-new-network-storage
Llopigat 6 februari 2025 13:37
Nu alleen nog plugins voor lokale backups. Samba, FTP of rsync ofzo. Ik heb wel OneDrive maar dat is de zakelijke versie (Microsoft ondersteunt geen eigen domeinen op consumenten accounts) en daarom werkte dat ook niet voor mij. De plugin ondersteunt alleen de consumenten OneDrive (die is nogal radicaal anders onder de motorkap omdat de business versie eigenlijk maar een schil om sharepoint is).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Llopigat op 6 februari 2025 13:38]

Christoxz @Llopigat6 februari 2025 13:41
Kan toch al via Samba?

https://www.home-assistan...add-a-new-network-storage

Verder is het nieuwe backup systeem heel modulair opgebouwd waarbij makkelijk is gemaakt om nieuwe locaties toetevoegen, het is kwestie van tijd voor meer native locaties.
vlijmen @Christoxz6 februari 2025 14:00
Eigenlijk enig idee waarom deze optie er niet als je HA via Docker draait (dus niet core). Zou toch eigenlijk gewoon moeten kunnen, of mis ik iets?
Soepstengel @vlijmen6 februari 2025 15:26
Volgens mij omdat die addons zelf docker containers zijn wat lastig zou draaien in een docker container. Maar het is al een tijdje geleden dat ik dit uigezocht had, dus ik kan me vergissen.
vlijmen @Soepstengel6 februari 2025 15:48
Voor addons snap ik die logica wel. Maar het toevoegen van een network storage zou toch geen apparte addon/Docker nodig moeten hebben lijkt me.
Voor media gebruik ik de dlna integratie als alternatief. Maar smb toegang zou beter zijn, zeker voor backups. (Hoewel ik die toch maak van de container data, maar toch).
Christoxz @vlijmen6 februari 2025 14:18
Geen idee, wellicht zitten de vereiste packages niet ingebakken in de docker image.

Volgens mij kan je wel een share mounten als volume, waardoor de lokale backups direct op het netwerk staan.
xFeverr @vlijmen6 februari 2025 16:53
Ik denk dat je hiervoor zelf de netwerkkoppeling op je hostmachine moet aanmaken, en die dan moet mounten aan je docker-image. Dat is iets wat in HA OS voor je gedaan wordt (het host OS legt de verbinding, HA zelf draait ook maar gewoon in een container)
Llopigat @Christoxz6 februari 2025 13:42
Oh cool, ik dacht dat daar een plugin voor moest komen. Dan heb ik het verkeerd begrepen. Bedankt!
CAP-Team @Christoxz6 februari 2025 22:01
Zo doe ik dat al tijden (inmiddels) ;)
Pilovali 6 februari 2025 13:36
Ondersteuning voor de plug-in battery van HomeWizard zit hier ook in verwerkt.
IJsbeer @Pilovali6 februari 2025 14:11
Wat voegt dat toe? Als in: alleen uitlezen wat de status is? Of ook echt de aansturing?
De aansturing verloopt toch via HW zelf?
Christoxz @IJsbeer6 februari 2025 14:14
Gaat inderdaad alleen maar om data (sensoren)
https://www.home-assistan...omewizard#plug-in-battery
Christoxz 6 februari 2025 13:33
Fijn dat het team de kritiek betreft de backups snel opgepakt heeft en veel verbeteringen hebben door gevoerd in een korte tijd.
Begonnen met een eigen visie, maar open voor feedback en doen hier ook iets mee. Hulde.

Native support voor externe backup locaties is zeer fijn, scheelt weer een plugin van een externe ontwikkelaar.
Sharky @Christoxz6 februari 2025 14:29
Ik gebruik nu een paar jaar HA en alhoewel ik verre van een poweruser ben, ben ik wel onder de indruk van de stabiele en continue updates om het beter en sneller te maken. Je moet nog steeds een bepaalde handigheid hebben om ermee te beginnen, maar ze maken het wel steeds vriendelijker voor de minder ervaren gebruiker.
Hkuit 7 februari 2025 12:50
Ik moet even over een drempel heen:
heb vorig jaar geprobeerd om HA op een oude NUC te installeren, dat lukte maar, maar vervolgens kreeg ik de Zigbee-dongle niet gekoppeld oid. En als ik het dan druk krijg met andere dingen, dan verdwijnt zo'n project naar de achtergrond...
Ben toch wel erg onder de indruk van de vele mogelijkheden van Home Assistent en van de goede support via fora enz., dus ik wil het zeker nog eens proberen.

