Versie 2025.2.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden. Dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

In the previous release, we overhauled our backup system, and the response was overwhelming! Tons of suggestions and feature requests came in, so this release is—once again—focused on backups. Based on this community feedback, we’ve added loads of improvements, including the first integrations to store your backups in Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive!

This release also brings exciting new features to Voice! Home Assistant can now call your analog phone, and when dinner is ready, you can broadcast that message to all voice assistants in your home! But wait… there’s more! On February 12, 2025, we’re streaming live on YouTube all about Voice: Voice - Chapter 9!

Before diving into the release notes, I also want to give a shoutout to our friends at ESPHome powering so much of the Home Assistant ecosystem, including Home Assistant Voice PE! And on February 19th, they’ll be hosting a live release party for ESPHome 2025.2!