Software-update: Home Assistant Core 2024.11.0

Home Assistant logo (79 pix) Versie 2024.11.0 van Home Assistant Core is uitgebracht. Home Assistant Core is een opensourceplatform voor homeautomation gemaakt in Python 3. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten, zoals Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten, de slimme schakelaars van IKEA en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie over Home Assistant verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons eigen forum. De volledige releasenotes voor deze uitgave zijn hier te vinden; dit is de aankondiging daaruit:

2024.11: Slick dashboards and speedy cameras

It is November already, and we are closing in on the end of the year, but we are not slowing down!Before we dive into what this release has to offer, I want to take a moment to thank everyone who has contributed to the Home Assistant project. You might have heard this already, but going to share it again: We are number one!

GitHub published its annual Octoverse report, highlighting the platform’s biggest trends and projects. It named Home Assistant 2024’s largest open-source project, with over 21,000 contributors over the year. That includes you!

Continuing the festivities, this release is a big one! The new dashboarding system we have been working on all year is now out of its experimental phase and generally available! Exciting, everyone can now create beautiful dashboards with ease!

To top it off, this release also supports faster and lower-latency camera streams using WebRTC, supported by the Open Home Foundation. This is a huge improvement! Enjoy the release!

Home Assistant Core

Versienummer 2024.11.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype GPL

Reacties (73)

hellred666 6 november 2024 22:32
Zit te overwegen om ook maar eens te beginnen, heb nog een pi 3b liggen, hoe goed gaat deze nog kunnen draaien? Komt een volle hue hub op, wat Ikea sensoren. Tado knoppen en als het lukt 3 cameras
Ample Energy @hellred6666 november 2024 22:58
Ze raden het zelf onderhand af. En zelf ben ik recent overgestapt van een Pi 3B naar een NUC en de NUC is veel meer responsief en zo ontzettend veel beter in een stabiel netwerk houden dat ik ook wel begrijp waarom. Het gaat allemaal gerust op een Pi 3B, maar het is behelpen en niet hoe de ervaring hoort te zijn.

Met een knappe SD-kaart hoef je overigens ook niet bang te zijn dat die zomaar kapot gaat. Ik zou wel overbodige logging uitschakelen.

Begin gerust met de Pi om gewoon even te zien hoe simpel het allemaal werkt.
MXMan @Ample Energy7 november 2024 05:51
Je kan ook nog altijd via UI instellen om te werken met een SD kaart voor ROM acties en een USB opslag methode voor alle write acties. Ik heb dit sinds dag 1 en dit werkt prima.

Onder System - Storage - Move Data Disk

[Reactie gewijzigd door MXMan op 7 november 2024 05:55]

sonicboy @MXMan7 november 2024 12:21
Werkt dit ook als je adguard onder docker draait? Ik vind alvast geen optie storage of move data disk.

Ter info: ik draai dit al meer dan een jaar op een rpi3 en daarnaast draait er ook nog grafana op en werkt nog steeds vlot

Edit: compleet verkeerd gelezen. Ik dacht dat dit over adguard ging maar is dus over home assistant O-)

[Reactie gewijzigd door sonicboy op 7 november 2024 12:28]

fenrirs @Ample Energy7 november 2024 07:10
Op een Pi4 met SSD is het bij mij net zo stabiel als een N100 nucje
thespeed @Ample Energy7 november 2024 09:29
Hier dezelfde ervaring.
Met de Raspberry Pi 3B werkte de installatie maar een aantal weken stabiel.
Uiteindelijk de microSD vervangen door een SSD maar nog steeds problemen.
Vervangen door een Intel Nuc en alle stabiliteits problemen waren opeens verdwenen.
FrankRicard @Ample Energy7 november 2024 09:59
Met een SD-kaartje wel eens wat issues gehad, maar sinds ik een usb-ssd aan mijn RPi3b heb hangen heb ik letterlijk 0 issues gehad (in ongeveer 1,5 jaar tijd) Als je een 3b hebt liggen kun je daar gewoon mee beginnen, upgraden kan altijd nog
AJediIAm @Ample Energy7 november 2024 07:46
Dat klopt niet.

Raspberry Pi is en blijft het voorkeursplatorm voor Home Assistant. Hun eigen HA Yellow hardware is op basis van de Raspberry pi 4. De HA Green is wat minder snel.
Het overgrote deel van de gebruiker draait op een Raspberry pi.

Als je veel add-ons draait zou je x86 hardware kunnen overwegen. Tot die tijd is het gemak en efficiëntie van arm/pi niet te evenaren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door AJediIAm op 7 november 2024 07:48]

Ample Energy @AJediIAm7 november 2024 07:57
Wij praatten over de 3B. De 4 heeft 2, 4 of 8 keer meer RAM en de CPU is makkelijk 300% krachtiger…
Hmmbob
@Ample Energy7 november 2024 09:38
De Pi3 wordt nog maar door ~6.5% van de HA gebruikers gebruikt.
De Pi4 zit op 27%.

Zelf statistieken bekijken kan hier: https://analytics.home-assistant.io/
haling @hellred6666 november 2024 22:46
Zolang je je backup elders opslaat is dat geen probleem; mocht hij falen kun je op een willekeurig systeem je backup restoren.

Tip: https://community.home-as...oogle-drive-backup/107928
Ryen @haling6 november 2024 23:56
Inderdaad. Vorige week is mijn home assistant NUC'je overleden. Met de backup op google drive had ik HA snel en probleemloos weer aan de praat op een vervangend computertje.

Nu nog uitzoeken wat er met het oude exemplaar aan de hand is. Hij start niet meer op. :(
RoRoo @Ryen7 november 2024 09:26
Misschien is ie wel stuk :+
Ryen @RoRoo7 november 2024 10:05
Wat is dat nou weer voor een non-tweakerig antwoord :+

Natuurlijk is hij stuk. Maar hij moet het weer gaan doen :)
RoRoo @Ryen7 november 2024 10:56
oooooohhhh bedoelde je dát!! :D
MsG @Ryen7 november 2024 21:43
Andere voeding al geprobeerd?
Ryen @MsG7 november 2024 21:47
Ik heb er nog niet naar gekeken, geen tijd. Maar andere voeding is inderdaad wel een goed idee om te proberen.
Vorkie @hellred6666 november 2024 22:33
Zou niet op een Pi gaan runnen, mocht je toch doen, neem dan geen SDKaartjes.
JeroenD92 @Vorkie6 november 2024 22:47
Wat is een goed alternatief indien je binnenshuis wat zaken wilt automatiseren (mbv Home Assistant)?

Ik zat er zelf namelijk ook aan te denken om een pi aan te schaffen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door JeroenD92 op 6 november 2024 22:47]

don_jorg @JeroenD926 november 2024 22:54
Gezien de prijzen van de Pi tegenwoordig, kun je ook prima een N100 mini-PC kopen. Ik zie ze nieuw voor minder dan 200 euro staan, op Marktplaats zie ik er genoeg rond de 125. Meer dan voldoende voor een gemiddelde HA-installatie. Ik heb het daar ook op gedraaid, werkte prima. Later die N100 ingezet als retrogame-systeem en toch weer naar de Pi gegaan. Maar niet omdat die N100 het niet goed deed.

Grote voordeel: je hoeft niet moeilijk te doen om een SSD te installeren, meestal full-size HDMI. Nadeel: groter dan een Pi. En de Pi ziet er schattiger uit :)

Snelheid heb ik weinig verschil gemerkt.
AJediIAm @don_jorg7 november 2024 07:50
Stroomverbruik van N100 is aanzienlijk hoger. Een pi 4 (HA Yellow) verbruikt 2-3 Watt
don_jorg @AJediIAm7 november 2024 12:29
Daar heb je wel een heel goed punt, ja. Ik gebruikte m'n N100 tegelijkertijd ook voor andere dingen, dus mijn verbruik zal zeker hoger zijn geweest dan nu m'n Pi5 met alleen HA. Eens kijken wat'ie verbruikt bij het gamen :)
haling @AJediIAm12 november 2024 14:24
Een pi 4 (HA Yellow) verbruikt 2-3 Watt
Is dat met een SSD? Anders is het appels/peren.
AJediIAm @haling13 november 2024 10:51
Verbruik van mijn Yellow met SSD en onboard Zigbee is op dit moment 2.7W
Tarax @don_jorg7 november 2024 08:02
Ik heb, na een hele tijd op een Pi4 gedraaid te hebben, gewoon een HP Thinclient op Marktplaats besteld (link naar de verkoper die me door anderen aangeraden werd).

Veel goedkoper, werkt prima en verbruik is niet veel meer als met de Pi, volgens mij.
don_jorg @Tarax7 november 2024 12:30
Da's inderdaad best goedkoop. Ik heb een 512GB SSD in m'n Pi5 zitten, maar die is nu 3% vol. Dan is die versie van 32GB al meer dan voldoende.
JeroenD92 @Tarax7 november 2024 20:44
Bedankt! Ik ga hier eens naar kijken :) Lijkt me een prima alternatief voor een Raspberry :)
Timmoz @Tarax8 november 2024 09:09
Ik heb eveneens van dezelfde verkoper een thin client, die al fijn HA OS erop had gezet. Werkt uitstekend!
r03n_d @JeroenD926 november 2024 23:00
Ik heb gewoon een oude HP mini-pc gekocht. Die extra rekenkracht en SSD maken een groot verschil. Daarnaast falen SD-kaartjes icm. Home Assistant met grote regelmaat.
fenrirs @r03n_d7 november 2024 07:13
Heb ik ook overwogen, maar zodra ze wat moeten gaan doen gaat ie naar de 35-45 watt waar de pi4 netjes op 6 watt blijft onder load. Een N100 is geen slecht idee overigens
_Richie_ @fenrirs7 november 2024 08:04
Ik zou nu ook voor 120 Euro voor een n100 kiezen. 6-7 watt en je kan de nuc ook voor andere zaken gebruiken.
Het is aan te raden om home assistant dan via proxmox te installeren.
Voor camera s zou je naar scrypted kunnen kijken.
Zigbee via een netwerk stick (slzb-06).


Heb overigens hier home assistant draaien op een rasp pi 4 met een ssd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Richie_ op 7 november 2024 08:05]

mbosma @_Richie_7 november 2024 10:30
Die slzb-06 ziet er wel interessant uit. Heb je er toevallig ervaring mee?
Zigbee is natuurlijk wel een core component van een smarthome setup als je verlichting erop werkt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mbosma op 7 november 2024 10:30]

DaMook @mbosma7 november 2024 14:09
Sinds vorige week heb ik die in gebruik, het zigbee netwerk is veel stabieler nu heb ik het idee. Een sensor buiten die weleens wegviel valt sindsdien niet meer weg, de deurcontacten lijken ook wat minder vaak moeilijk te doen. En het grote voordeel is ook dat het usb stickje in de pi zat in de netwerk hoek met wifi en nog een hue hub. De slzb kun je overal neerhangen, dus ook meer centraal in huis, of zelfs meerdere heb ik begrepen. Al ligt ie bij mij voor nu alsnog in hetzelfde hoekje.
_Richie_ @mbosma7 november 2024 14:47
ik heb deze sinds een paar maanden in gebruik, hiervoor een skyconnect.
Qua gebruik weinig verschil maar ik ben tevreden.
Betrouwbaarheid heeft wrs. meer te maken met de zigbee chipset die je gebruikt.
Voordeel van de slzb-06 is inderdaad dat je wat flexibeler bent in plaatsing (+ POE)
mbosma @_Richie_7 november 2024 16:25
Was een beetje skeptisch om een los component toe te voegen voor Zigbee, achteraf gezien is dit hetzelfde als het draaien van een Hue bridge over ethernet. Zie dit wel als mogelijke optie voor een volgende setup!
Ik zie meerdere varianten te koop met andere zigbee chips, kan je mij vertellen welke versie van de slzb-06 jij gebruikt?
_Richie_ @mbosma7 november 2024 23:05
Ik heb de ‘gewone’ met de CC2652P Texas Instruments. Maar ik gebruik zigbee2mqtt (losse instance met docker, niet als add-on). De andere versie (m) wordt aangeraden als je zha gebruikt maar kan ook prima met zigbee2mqtt tegenwoordig.
Ik wilde eigenlijk mijn raspberry pi 4 zoveel mogelijk ontlasten dus heb ik bv ook esphome los draaien.
To_Tall @Vorkie6 november 2024 22:43
Om er mee te beginnen prima toch. Wat kleine dingen doen werkt goed.

Denk aan buiten verlichting automatiseren. Daar heb je geen ander paraat voor nodig. Wordt het langzaam groter. Dan zou je op een gegeven moment moeten overstappen.
don_jorg @Vorkie6 november 2024 22:50
Ik zou niet weten waarom niet. Je opmerking over SD-kaartjes: eens. HA maakt nogal wat logs aan en SD-kaarten staan erom bekend geregeld kapot te gaan door het vele schrijven.

Maar waarom niet op een Pi? Ik heb het op een 3, later op een 4 en nu op een 5 draaiend gehad. Ging altijd als een tierelier. Zeker als @hellred666 wil gaan beginnen, lijkt het mij een prima idee om dat te doen met iets wat je nog hebt liggen.

Ik vraag me af of de 3 camera's gaan werken op een 3, maar je kunt het altijd proberen :). De rest moet geen probleem zijn.
DaMook @don_jorg7 november 2024 14:11
Idd, bebinnen met de pi3, als het bevalt kun je de instalatie middels een backup zo overzetten naar een nuc opf pi5 of VM in proxmox of wat je maar wil.

Ik heb het gehad op een 3B daarna een nuc, nu op een pi5 en is de nuc een mediaserver geworden.
drakiesoft @Vorkie8 november 2024 08:58
Beter een odroid (N2+) nemen als je van kleine bordjes houdt. Daar kan wel een kleine ssd op. Is ook te krijgen met home assistant voor geïnstalleerd voor de beginners.
Een sonof zigbee stick is ook een aanrader aangezien je daar eenvoudig de antenne kan vervangen en dat scheelt in bereik is mijn ervaring. Ik heb er een van een oude asus router op gedraaid en dat was direct te merken.
Klippy @hellred6666 november 2024 22:53
Ik heb het jaren lang probleemloos op een 3b gehad.
Was toen ook al wat onder de minimale specs, maar dat is geen probleem. De meeste tijd zit toch alles rond idle te draaien. Af en toe wat load als er wat events afgaan, maar dan heb je het over 3% CPU ofzo.
Dashboards draaien ook prima. Dus om te starten is het zeker mogelijk.
Ik had wel de storage op een USB SSD. Niet omdat dat zoveel sneller is, maar wel wat stabieler. HASS is vrij goed te draaien op een SD kaart, de database schrijft niet constant, maar het blijven veel kleine writes. Dus koop minimaal een SD kaart die aan Application Performance Class A2 voldoet.

Ik zit inmiddels sinds een paar maanden op een Pi5, die kan met NVMe SSD's overweg via de PCIe interface en dat is wel een heel groot verschil in opstarttijd van HASS (van 30 sec naar 2 sec), maar verder merk je er weinig van in dagelijks gebruik en ook tijdens het opstarten kan je HASS gewoon al gebruiken.

Dus ik zou zeggen, gewoon doen, als het bevalt kan je altijd nog upgraden.

Overigens draai ik HASS in Docker, er draaien nog andere zaken naast, ook op de 3B. Maar ik heb dan weer geen ervaringen met camera's.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Klippy op 6 november 2024 22:54]

System @hellred6666 november 2024 23:11
Zal prima werken. Maar gebruik een SSD via USB.
Ghannes @hellred6667 november 2024 06:45
Gewoon doen. Kan nog altijd upgraden
SMGGM @hellred6667 november 2024 07:22
Ik heb jaren lang gewerkt met een Pi3. Dat werkt al moet je niet al te zware elementen op je dashboard hebben of zware integraties.
Enkele IKEA/Hue lampen zal prima gaan, net als de Tado. Met cameras heb ik geen ervaring, maar vermoed dat de feed niet op HA zal staan. Lijkt me dan prima te doen.

Wat ik wel zal aanraden, koop een SD kaart van echt goede kwaliteit en denk eens goed na waar je de geschiedenis van wil bijhouden. Via de Recorder (https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/recorder/) kan je tracking van allerlei entiteiten uitzetten. Ik heb gewerkt met “alle tracking uit tenzij x en y”. Wat boeit het mij om te weten dat mijn lamp van het toilet op 5 april om 10u licht gaf. Zeker eenmaal je automatisaties stabiel zijn is het loggen van alles nutteloos naar mijn mening. Het zal wel het aantal schrijfbewegingen reduceren, wat dan positief is voor het SD kaartje.

[Reactie gewijzigd door SMGGM op 7 november 2024 07:23]

AJediIAm @hellred6667 november 2024 07:53
Veel Tweakers spelen graag met een home server, maar het overgrote deel van de Home Assistant gebruikers hebben een Raspberry pi. Het gemak, ondersteuning en stroomverbruik van de pi is het allerbeste.
Laat je niet gek maken.
DaMook @AJediIAm7 november 2024 14:13
Ik hou HA graag gescheiden op de pi omdat de home server regelmatig down is als ik weer eens wat probeer, test of vern##k :D :P . Zo weet ik iig zeker dat HA dan altijd nog gewoon werkt.
coolgooseman @hellred6667 november 2024 11:12
Ik draai zelf nog HA op een oude pi 2b.
Dit draait aardig snel, maar ik heb er ook nog niet zoveel aanhangen.
Om te testen is het natuurlijk altijd goed.
Witte @hellred6667 november 2024 12:06
Ikzelf heb hiervoor een ThinkCentre M910q op de kop getikt met een ssd en voldoende geheugen. Hierop proxmox, en daarbinnen mijn 'losse' virtual machines voor HomeAssistant, MQTT (zigbee), DNS-server (pihole). Alles op basis van Debian Bookworm. Dit werkt als een zonnetje! Pas op, je hebt er wel een hobby bij.
sircampalot @hellred6667 november 2024 13:36
Als je 3B wilt inzetten, kan je beter kiezen voor lichter pakket zoals Domoticz.
nielskool @hellred6667 november 2024 14:25
Ik zelf draai al een aantal maanden HAOS op een pi3B. In het begin crashte hij wel eens of was hij traag.
Toen een externe USB stick voor opslag er aan gehangen en het swap file van de pi vergroot met een addon.
Denk dat ik deze heb: https://github.com/TazzerMAN/increase_swap_addon

Sindsdien stabiel. Niet altijd de snelste als ik veel historie laad. Grafan is sneller met history laden dan HA eigen historie.

Voor live data en dashboard is hij snel genoeg.

Ik bedien lampen van hue.
Heb een paar automatiseringen.
Lees wat home made sensors uit.
1 device van mij stuurt 130 waardes naar HA.
lenwar @hellred6667 november 2024 18:32
Die camera’s (als je streams wil opnemen) gaan hem dan niet worden.
De rest zal prima gaan. Zeker om mee te starten. Gewoon kijken of je je ding ermee kunt. Als je nou door krijgt dat je er mee verder wilt zou ik wel wat robuusters aanschaffen.

Het voordeel is, is dat je domweg een back-up (binnen HA) kunt maken van je oude systeem en een restore doen op je nieuwe. Zo heb ik over de jaren twee hardware-migraties gedaan met elke keer minder dan 10 minuten ‘downtime’ 😊
Van een pi2 naar een pi4, en later van een pi4 naar een Odroid N2+
de back-up is puur op basis van instellingen en data. Je hoeft dus geen rekening te houden met schijfformaten of CPU-archtectuur.
drakiesoft @lenwar8 november 2024 09:02
En werkt dat ook goed als je bv je zigbee stick in de nieuwe hardware doet?
lenwar @drakiesoft8 november 2024 09:45
Ja.
Een zigbee-netwerk is gekoppeld aan de stick (versimpeld gezegd).

Mijn actie was dus:
HA installeren op de nieuwe hardware (image dumpen op een schijf/kaart/enz.)
Back-up maken op van de oude omgeving en kopiëren naar een USB-stick/SD-kaart

-- Begin downtime
Oude hardware uitzetten
Zigbee stick en Z-wave stick overzetten naar nieuwe hardware
USB-stick in nieuwe hardware prikken
Nieuwe hardware aanzetten
Restore-procedure opstarten op nieuwe hardware
Wachten tot hij is opgestart
-- Einde downtime

En even een check doen, maar allebei m'n migraties zijn 'zonder gedoe' gegaan.
drakiesoft @lenwar8 november 2024 13:57
Oh wow dat is indrukwekkend. Heb nu een odroid n2+ maak periodiek een backup mocht de boel crashen. Bij een hardware crash, ben ik dus zo weer in de lucht.
Gebruik je de ingebouwde backup? Er zijn ook add ons die backup elders kan neerzetten
lenwar @drakiesoft8 november 2024 14:34
Klopt. Ik was ook redelijk onder de indruk van hoe simpel het werkt.

Ik gebruik HACS-module ‘autobackup’. De naam kan misleidend zijn, want je moet nog steeds met automatons werken, maar hij kan automatisch de oude backups na zoveel dagen verwijderen.

M’n dag-backups (alleen Core) bewaar ik 8 dagen. De wekelijkse backups (Full) 15 dagen.

Ik gebruik zelf een addon die m’n dagelijkse en wekelijkse backups naar een ander apparaat kopieert. (En die het samen met nog wat andere spullen naar een cloud-drive kopieert.)
drakiesoft @lenwar8 november 2024 23:24
Samba backup, werkt prima. Geen idee alleen hoe je die terug zet
lenwar @drakiesoft9 november 2024 08:44
Dat is toch ook wel redelijk essentieel 😂

Toen ik dit had opgezet bestond die Samba back-up functie nog niet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 9 november 2024 08:45]

drakiesoft @lenwar9 november 2024 11:55
De Sambabackup tool maakt alleen een backup, maar doet geen herstel. Mogelijk kan je dat doen met het standaard herstel van home assistant zelf. Ik heb het iig nog niet hoeven te gebruiken, maar zoek het wel even uit. Zal ook even kijken naar auto backup.
hellred666 6 november 2024 23:59
Dank voor alle antwoorden, morgen eens een start maken! Wie weet komt er eind deze maand nog een leuke deal voorbij voor betere hardware maar dan heb ik op zn minst alvast wat ervaring op gedaan om een betere keuze te maken
neographikal @hellred6667 november 2024 08:09
Laatste tip dan, ik heb alweer vier jaar geleden een Gigabyte GB-BLCE-4105 barebone gepakt. 145 euro, nog wat geheugen en storage erbij, voila.

Draait een berg aan docker containers op (stuk of 30) dus met wat load:6w gemiddeld. Idle 4w.

Hier heen pi meer voor productie gebruik.
sOid
6 november 2024 21:38
@Drobanir Linkje naar de releasenotes verwijst naar de release van oktober. Hier die van november: https://www.home-assistan...024/11/06/release-202411/
Ryen 7 november 2024 00:00
Leuke hardware voor Home Assistant (ad is niet van mij):
v&a aangeboden: Intel NUC | 4GB ram | 120GB ssd | Kit NUC5CPYH
dehulk 7 november 2024 08:24
Hier draait alles op een Pi4 met een Intel DC S3710 800GB (Op Ebay nieuw 100 euro) top! Meerdere SD kaarten versleten en een consumenten SSD in een jaar tijd 50% verbruikt. Heb ongeveer 30 integraties draaien en een 20 tall add-ons. Super snel dankzij de SSD onder andere.
Guy-Manuel 7 november 2024 08:40
Voor < €100 haal je ook een Odroid M1S in huis.

O.b.v. Rockchip (zoals de HA Green), verbruik 1-2W, 64 GB eMMC, 8 GB RAM en nog een M.2 slot.
HA zegt momenteel 1,1 GB geheugen in gebruik te hebben en de processor draait op 2-3%.
Anoniem: 2158854 7 november 2024 10:11
LG heeft in deze release een add-on voor een aantal van hun ThinQ devices toegevoegd.
https://www.home-assistant.io/integrations/lg_thinq
Helaas ook hier een cloud afhankelijkheid, geen lokale support (in navolging van het item over Panasonic, nieuws: Airconditioning van Panasonic is niet meer aan te sturen via Home Ass...).
En daarbij, hebben ze vooralsnog half werk afgeleverd: https://github.com/home-assistant/core/issues/129601

De HACS versie https://github.com/ollo69/ha-smartthinq-sensors werkt beter / meer functionaliteit.
Jammer dat ze de samenwerking niet opzochten met die devver.
drakiesoft @Anoniem: 21588548 november 2024 09:05
waardeloos die cloud afhankelijkheid, helemaal nergens voor nodig. Dat gezegd hebbende ik heb nog nooit de wifi koppeling van de LG droger aan de praat gekregen.
Joostlek @Anoniem: 215885411 november 2024 23:54
Begrijp wel dat de integratie op een compleet andere API gebouwd is en dat features niet altijd in de andere bestaan (en aan zo'n systeem werken veel mensen, dus het is ook niet dat ze dat in een week aan de API toegevoegd hebben)
catserv 7 november 2024 16:29
ik zie iedereen altijd moeilijk doen over losse apparaten om een Home Assistant server te draaien maar dan vraag ik mezelf altijd af hebben die mensen geen NAS?

ikzelf draai home assistant gewoon in vm op mijn nas ideaal want staat toch altijd aan..kan ook in docker
lenwar @catserv7 november 2024 18:36
Ik draai zelf HA-OS op dedicated hardware. Daarmee heb je dus de addons die nabu casa en andere partijen aanbieden die gewoon vanuit h HA kunt beheren.

Technisch gezien zijn het containers, maar dat is transparant voor de gebruiker.
drakiesoft @catserv8 november 2024 09:07
Als de nas snel genoeg is en niet allerlei andere dingen loopt te doen, dan is dat een prima oplossing.
Mijn vraag is alleen of je er een zigbee dongle aan kan hangen? Werkt dat?
catserv @drakiesoft8 november 2024 15:03
Dat hangt af van het merk, ik heb een qnap en daarbij moet dat mogelijk zijn, voor zigbee heb ik een somfy tahoma in groepenkast geplaatst die via wifi communiceert met homeassistant
Timmoz @catserv8 november 2024 09:23
Ik heb in eerste instantie HA in docker op mijn media server gehad, maar miste toch het gemak van simpel add-ons en hacs om extra zaken er op te zetten doordat je hier steeds weer handmatig docker containers voor moest maken. Dan maar een extra apparaatje in de meterkast.
En bijkomend voordeel is dat, als ik qeer eens iets aan het klooien ben aan mediaserver, dat HA gewoon door blijft draaien.
catserv @Timmoz8 november 2024 15:07
Ieder zijn manier, de mijne draait in een ubuntu vm op een qnap nas, klooien doe ik er niet op want alles staat gewoon ingesteld zoals het moet en alle services staan los van elkaar,
Het mooie vindt ik dat je er gewoon snapshots en backups makkelijk van kunt maken en het is altijd en overal te bereiken extern en intern

