Versie 5.0.0.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen en inmiddels is ook 5.0.3.0 als opvolger verschenen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van ruim 500 populaire programma's zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het deze programma's ook installeren als ze nog niet aanwezig zijn en uiteraard ook weer verwijderen. In versie 5.0.0.0 heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en moet het nu zelf geïnstalleerd worden, waar het voorheen als portable app gebruikt kon worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Patch My PC 5.0.3.0 Fixes and Improvements: Fixed an issue with reset for ‘Disable silent install’ option when reinstalling the app

Fixed sorting by app name on uninstaller page

Append computer name to the end of the log files

Other minor fixes Patch My PC 5.0.0.0 New Features and Changes Modern and Fluent Design with Dark Mode Updated the user interface to a modern, fluent design. Added support for Dark Mode.

New Logo Introduced a new logo for the application.

No longer Portable Home Updater is now installed with an MSI installer.

64-Bit Only Home Updater is now exclusively a 64-bit application.

Rescan Updates with F5 Pressing F5 now rescans for updates.

New Grid View for Apps Implemented a grid view for displaying apps.

Dynamic and Improved Search Search functionality is now dynamic and more efficient.

General Improvements in App Detection Enhanced the mechanisms for detecting installed applications.

Download Percentage Display The download percentage is now shown while downloading apps.

“My Apps” Tab Installed apps now have their own tab called “My Apps”.

“App Library” Tab The “App Library” tab now includes all supported products.

Total Number of Apps Displayed The total number of all apps or installed apps is now displayed on the respective tabs.

Live/Dynamic Sessions Get the latest updates without restarting the app—just hit Rescan.

Easier Individual App Installation and Updates It’s now simpler to install or update apps individually: Click “Install” on apps from the App Library; the first app will install, and the rest will be pending. Click “Outdated” on apps from My Apps; the first update will install, and the rest will be pending.

Improved Access to Update Options Access options for each update (e.g., Disable Silent Install, Disable Scanning) more easily.

Faster Addition of New Apps New apps can be added much faster than before.

Simplified Resolution of App Detection Issues Issues or changes with app names or detection are now easier and faster to resolve, Advanced Matching, and Vendor Filtering.

Easier Access to Cache and Portable Locations Edit and access the cache and portable locations more easily (now accessible from the main window, bottom-right).

Improved Uninstaller The uninstaller is now wider and clearer, featuring icons, a multi-select option, and dynamic search.

Improved Update Detection Home Updater now detects only the latest installed version of an app to avoid confusion and prevent detecting older versions.

Removed Options IT Pro Caching Mode

Don’t Delete App Installers

Delete Shortcuts for Apps

Install 32-Bit Apps on New Installs