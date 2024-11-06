Software-update: Patch My PC 5.0.3.0

Patch My PC logo (79 pix) Versie 5.0.0.0 van Patch My PC is uitgekomen en inmiddels is ook 5.0.3.0 als opvolger verschenen. Dit programma kan controleren of de laatste versies van ruim 500 populaire programma's zijn geïnstalleerd. Daarnaast kan het deze programma's ook installeren als ze nog niet aanwezig zijn en uiteraard ook weer verwijderen. In versie 5.0.0.0 heeft onder meer de gebruikersinterface een opfrisbeurt gekregen en moet het nu zelf geïnstalleerd worden, waar het voorheen als portable app gebruikt kon worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Patch My PC 5.0.3.0

Fixes and Improvements:
  • Fixed an issue with reset for ‘Disable silent install’ option when reinstalling the app
  • Fixed sorting by app name on uninstaller page
  • Append computer name to the end of the log files
  • Other minor fixes

Patch My PC 5.0.0.0

New Features and Changes
  • Modern and Fluent Design with Dark Mode
    • Updated the user interface to a modern, fluent design.
    • Added support for Dark Mode.
  • New Logo
    • Introduced a new logo for the application.
  • No longer Portable
    • Home Updater is now installed with an MSI installer.
  • 64-Bit Only
    • Home Updater is now exclusively a 64-bit application.
  • Rescan Updates with F5
    • Pressing F5 now rescans for updates.
  • New Grid View for Apps
    • Implemented a grid view for displaying apps.
  • Dynamic and Improved Search
    • Search functionality is now dynamic and more efficient.
  • General Improvements in App Detection
    • Enhanced the mechanisms for detecting installed applications.
  • Download Percentage Display
    • The download percentage is now shown while downloading apps.
  • “My Apps” Tab
    • Installed apps now have their own tab called “My Apps”.
  • “App Library” Tab
    • The “App Library” tab now includes all supported products.
  • Total Number of Apps Displayed
    • The total number of all apps or installed apps is now displayed on the respective tabs.
  • Live/Dynamic Sessions
    • Get the latest updates without restarting the app—just hit Rescan.
  • Easier Individual App Installation and Updates
    • It’s now simpler to install or update apps individually:
      • Click “Install” on apps from the App Library; the first app will install, and the rest will be pending.
      • Click “Outdated” on apps from My Apps; the first update will install, and the rest will be pending.
  • Improved Access to Update Options
    • Access options for each update (e.g., Disable Silent Install, Disable Scanning) more easily.
  • Faster Addition of New Apps
    • New apps can be added much faster than before.
  • Simplified Resolution of App Detection Issues
    • Issues or changes with app names or detection are now easier and faster to resolve, Advanced Matching, and Vendor Filtering.
  • Easier Access to Cache and Portable Locations
    • Edit and access the cache and portable locations more easily (now accessible from the main window, bottom-right).
  • Improved Uninstaller
    • The uninstaller is now wider and clearer, featuring icons, a multi-select option, and dynamic search.
  • Improved Update Detection
    • Home Updater now detects only the latest installed version of an app to avoid confusion and prevent detecting older versions.
Removed Options
  • IT Pro Caching Mode
  • Don’t Delete App Installers
  • Delete Shortcuts for Apps
  • Install 32-Bit Apps on New Installs

Patch My PC 5.0.0.0

Versienummer 5.0.3.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 10, Windows 11
Website Patch My PC
Download https://patchmypc.com/home-updater
Bestandsgrootte 51,44MB
Licentietype Freeware/Betaald

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-11-2024 17:45 20

06-11-2024 • 17:45

20

Bron: Patch My PC

Update-historie

26-04 Patch My PC 5.2.0.0 8
11-04 Patch My PC 5.1.3.0 28
26-03 Patch My PC 5.1.1.0 19
14-03 Patch My PC 5.1.0.0 6
13-02 Patch My PC 5.0.11.0 22
25-11 Patch My PC 5.0.5.0 34
06-11 Patch My PC 5.0.3.0 20
08-'23 Patch My PC 4.5.0.4 12
04-'23 Patch My PC 4.5.0.3 16
12-'22 Patch My PC 4.5.0.1 9
Meer historie

Lees meer

Patch My PC

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties (20)

-Moderatie-faq
20
20
9
0
0
7
Wijzig sortering
wildhagen 6 november 2024 17:56
Ik vond het feit dat deze app altijd portable gebruikt kon worden juist het sterke punt van de app. Nu hij per se geinstalleerd moet worden vind ik het meteen een stuk onaantrekkeliker.

Ook de interface vind ik er nou niet bepaald op vooruit gegaan, het is zo enorm druk en onoverzichtelijk. De oude zag er misschien grafisch minder flitsend uit, maar was wel overzichtelijker. Het programma lijkt ook behoorlijk wat zwaarder geworden.

Misschien toch maar eens naar alternatieven kijken. Ik ken al UniGetUI (voorheen WinGetUI) die vaak ook net even wat meer softwarepakketten kent dan Patch My PC. Zijn er nog meer soortgelijke (en liefst gratiss) applicaties die dit soort zaken doen?
AibohphobiA BoB @wildhagen6 november 2024 18:23
Sinds UniGetUI kunnen de anderen m.i. wel stoppen. Bij mij werkt het perfect en dekt alles gratis.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@AibohphobiA BoB6 november 2024 19:29
Op UniGetUI is ook genoeg aan te merken helaas. Afhankelijk van welke sources je gebruikt ben je zelfs beter af met het gebruik van winget via de commandline dan dat je UniGetUI gebruikt. Bij die laatste worden updates nog wel eens gemist wanneer je ze de applicaties niet via die weg hebt geinstalleerd, gaan updates nog wel eens fout of moet je de applicatie tegen eigen advies in met admin rechten draaien wil je uberhaubt updates aangedragen krijgen. UniGetUI is in potentie interessant maar de uitwerking is echt minder dan dat.
Martinspire @AibohphobiA BoB7 november 2024 11:37
Teveel applicaties die zich anders via uniget niet laten updaten. En die adminrechten gaan ook vaak de soep in, ongeacht welke settings je gebruikt.
AibohphobiA BoB @Martinspire7 november 2024 13:05
Bij mij gaan er nul 'de soep in'.
Welke apps bedoel je en wanneer was dat? Er zijn nogal wat verbeteringen doorgevoerd de laatste tijd.
Martinspire @AibohphobiA BoB7 november 2024 14:17
EA, Ubi launchers, mailbird herkent ie nooit de goede versie van, discord faalt altijd, python en java gaat eigenlijk nooit goed, vlc doet ie niet, wiztree doet ie niet goed, docker gaat soms fout. En als ik aangeef dat ie maar 1x om adminrechten hoeft te vragen, komt ie toch nog met 1 popup per update om te vragen om admin rechten.

Dus nee, de tool werkt heel mager.
AibohphobiA BoB @Martinspire7 november 2024 18:34
Ik heb nooit problemen, met de apps die je noemt.
Misschien ligt het niet aan al die anderen?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@wildhagen6 november 2024 19:27
Ik vond het feit dat deze app altijd portable gebruikt kon worden juist het sterke punt van de app. Nu hij per se geinstalleerd moet worden vind ik het meteen een stuk onaantrekkeliker.
Ik ben het helemaal met je eens. Wat ook een misser is, is dat versie 4.5 (portable) helemaal niet ziet dat er een update voor het programma is. En dat voor een update checker.
Uruk-Hai @wildhagen6 november 2024 18:28
https://alternativeto.net/software/patch-my-pc/
BlaDeKke @Uruk-Hai6 november 2024 19:07
Zou ik graag nomineren als kutste website op het internet.
Uruk-Hai @BlaDeKke6 november 2024 19:15
Waarom? Zelf vind ik hem juist erg handig.
BlaDeKke @Uruk-Hai6 november 2024 19:59
Knap :)

Vooral de lay-out en persoonlijke ervaringen waaronder nutteloos. Maar dit heeft ie redelijk goed gedaan.
hawkeye73 @wildhagen7 november 2024 20:13
The Portable of Home Updater (v4) will not automatically update to Version 5 right now. Version 5 was available for download via an MSI installer on October 22, 2024. We plan to gradually begin auto-upgrading users from the Version 4 portable app to Version 5 over the next couple of months.

If you prefer to upgrade immediately, you can download the MSI version linked above and manually delete your previous portable version.
Musicboy 6 november 2024 18:26
Dit powershell commando is een goede vervanger voor deze software:
winget upgrade --all --include-unknown --accept-package-agreements --accept-source-agreements
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Musicboy6 november 2024 19:30
Je bent niet helemaal compleet gezien je PatchMyPC ook kunt gebruiken om software te installeren. Dat kan ook via Winget maar het doet dus meer dan alleen updates controleren.
Wouterie @Bor7 november 2024 10:18
Ja, dat kan dan weer wat makkelijker via een GUI zoals WingetUI.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod
@Wouterie7 november 2024 10:55
winget install <appname>

Dat is alles.

Zoeken kan met:

winget search <appname>

Daar heb je WingetUI (met zijn eigen nadelen en updates) niet voor nodig.
Wouterie @Bor7 november 2024 11:03
Dat kan inderdaad, maar sommige apps hebben zulke belachelijke lange namen dat ik het een beetje lastig vind.
Anoniem: 2158854 @Musicboy6 november 2024 20:14
Dat is wel een heel fijn commando. Dank!
Monthly Scheduled Task er van maken (kan ook vast met een PS commando) en klaar. :)
6Pac 7 november 2024 12:08
Ik heb verschillende package manager UI shells geprobeerd, echter is er 1 die best wel is blijven hangen en dat is de winutil van Chris Titus: https://github.com/ChrisTitusTech/winutil

Je hoeft niets te installeren. Enkel een eenvoudige powershell command uitvoren en de tool wordt zo binnen gehaald. Daarna kan je een snelkoppeling op je desktop aanmaken voor vervolg gebruik. Onderwater werkt de tool met Winget, maar je hebt de keuze om Chocolatey te te gebruiken i.p.v. Winget als je dat wenst.

Het mooie van deze tool, vind ik, is dat deze ook geinstalleerde programmas herkent en update ook al zijn ze niet in als aanbod in de (best wel complete) lijst meegenomen. Als voorbeeld staat de RSI launcher (Star Citizen) niet in het game aanbod, maar de tool heeft deze gedetecteerd en gezien dat deze sterk achter liep en deze m.b.v. winget geupdate.

Daarnaast kan je met deze tool redelijk eenvoudig tweaks uitvoeren omdat ze overzichtelijk op 1 plek staan (die normaalgesproken op verschillende plekken in windows verborgen zijn) en zelfs windows updates (m.u.v. security updates) tot 2 jaar uitstellen als je dat wilt :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door 6Pac op 7 november 2024 12:41]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq