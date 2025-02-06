Firmware-update: Nvidia Shield TV 9.2

nVidia logo (75 pix) Nvidia heeft een nieuwe versie van de firmware voor de Nvidia Shield TV's uitgebracht. Deze mediaplayers en consoles zijn gebaseerd op Android TV, waarmee games gestreamd kunnen worden vanaf een computer of GeForce Now, 4k-video's afgespeeld kunnen worden en verschillende apps gebruikt kunnen worden. De changelog voor deze uitgave laat de volgende verzameling aan veranderingen en verbeteringen zien:

New or Upgraded Apps
  • AURO-3D: This update unlocks full support for playback of high-resolution immersive sound in AURO-3D over HDMI. Connect your NVIDIA SHIELD TV Pro to an AURO-3D compatible decoder and enjoy the most natural 3D sound experience from streaming apps such as Artist Connection.
Enhancements
  • Added support for Match audio content resolution feature when using a USB DAC
  • Added ability to clear HDMI 1.4 flag via factory reset
  • Added match Frame Rate (beta) enhancement
  • Added French parental control
  • Added security enhancement for 4K DRM playback
Known Issues
  • SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.
Resolved Bugs
  • Fixed choppy video playback after FFWD/RWD operations
  • Fixed remote stops responding for 60 seconds after wake from sleep
  • Fixed SHIELD waking from lock screen without a button press
  • Fixed issue with large file transfer to NAS (operation not permitted error)
  • Fixed Google signing flow stuck in a loop
  • Fixed stutters in Bose and Sony headsets while connected to 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi
  • Fixed audio stutter in aptx supported headsets
  • Fixed AV sync issues when Dolby Processing is enabled
  • Fixed crash on volume change
  • Fixed Apple Music corruption during casting
  • Fixed Spotify empty playback when Match Audio Content resolution is enabled with Stereo Upmix
  • Fixed Google Assistant not starting after Google GMS update
  • Fixed full screen SHIELD Rewards notification issue
  • Fixed Wi-Fi log filling up storage
  • Fixed SHIELD drive filling up
  • Fixed no audio heard when headset is connected to controller and DAP is on
  • Fixed Geforce NOW crash after launch
  • Fixed video distortion on "RGB 8-bit Rec.709" display mode
  • Fixed USB HDD/Flash drive showing corrupted after hotplug
  • Fixed NAS folder info shows 0 B and not the actual capacity
  • Fixed mounted storages not listed after upgrade
  • Fixed occasional crashes in DRM apps
  • Fixed when Alexa SHIELD Skill cannot locate SHIELD TV device

Nvidia Shield TV 2019

Versienummer 9.2
Releasestatus Final
Website nVidia
Download https://www.nvidia.com/en-us/geforce/forums/shield-tv/9/556907/shield-experience-upgrade-92-2525/
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Bron: nVidia

Mediaspelers Consoles Nvidia Shield

Reacties (49)

BarryS 6 februari 2025 14:00
Wat ik nog steeds mis, wat TV native apps en de AppleTV wel doen, is de automatic frame rate matching. Bedoel, meeste content is toch echt 23.96frames als je films of series kijkt, maar ja F1TV is dan weer 60etc. De framerate matching beta feature faalt toch vrijwel altijd. Apps die vastlopen, gaan stutteren, of vidoes die stopppen. Zonder de framerate matching stoor ik me heel erg aan de frame stutter van de pulldown die wordt toegepast. Ik snap niet waarom de Shield hier nog zo in achterloopt.
Reageer
hardware-lover
@BarryS6 februari 2025 14:14
F1TV gebruikt 50, niet 60 als refreshrate. Daar gebruik ik de refreshrate app voor die ooit door iemand anders is ontwikkeld, oorspronkelijk voor Shield TV, maar sinds Android/Google TV 12 en hoger is uitgekomen, kan deze daar ook meestal op worden gebruikt. Eenmalig instellen en het gaat automatisch bij het starten van een app (indien deze dat accepteert). Gebruik dat al jaren op NIET Shield Android/Google TV apparaten.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 6 februari 2025 14:16]

Reageer
BarryS @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 14:29
Dat kan een hele interessante app zijn om dit probleem met op te vangen. Hoe heet de app? Staat deze gewoon in de store?
Reageer
SadisticPanda @BarryS6 februari 2025 15:13
mobi.bytearray.refreshrate

niet meer op de store, ga je wss op een apk site moeten halen en zo installeren
Reageer
hardware-lover
@BarryS6 februari 2025 18:31
Nee, niet meer sinds redelijk lange tijd. Maar als je zoekt naar refresh_rate_3.3.0 of Refresh Rate 3.3.0 dan zou ie zich vrij snel moeten tonen via de een of andere zoekmachine.
Reageer
Fonta @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 14:48
Deze?
https://www.nvidia.com/en...sh-rate-tool-google-play/
Reageer
hardware-lover
@Fonta6 februari 2025 18:29
Als je zoekt naar refresh_rate_3.3.0 of Refresh Rate 3.3.0 dan zou ie zich vrij snel moeten tonen. Buiten de Play Store bedoel ik dan.
Reageer
Bananenspin @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 14:24
de refreshrate app
Welke app is dat precies?
Reageer
The Zep Man
@Bananenspin6 februari 2025 14:46
Zie deze topicstart voor meer informatie over de applicatie en links.
Reageer
Soldaatje @BarryS6 februari 2025 18:01
Klopt, Amazon Prime video loopt vast. Wat ik doe is handmatig de juiste refresh rate instellen voor het starten van een app. Onhandig dat wel.
Reageer
D-TECH @BarryS6 februari 2025 14:10
Dit is echt heel belangrijk en wordt straal genegeerd door de Shield TV fans. Enige speler die het netjes doet bij mij en de OLED is idd die Apple TV. Nou valt het mij ook wel meteen op als de framerate niet klopt en er frame stutter is, sommige mensen zien het simpelweg niet ofzo.
Reageer
BarryS @D-TECH6 februari 2025 14:32
Ik gebruik de Shield ook voor het streamen van gaming vanaf PC op zolder naar TV beneden in de woonkamer. (Sunshine op PC, Moonlight op Shield). Met XBox controller dongle in de Shield. Dit kan helaas niet op de AppleTV gezien die geen USB poort heeft. Ik gebruik een app (even de naam kwijt) om de Xbox controller dongle van USB over netwerk naar USB op PC te koppelen. Dus heb op die mannier native controller ondersteuning in games met minimale/geen inputlag.
Reageer
pannalicour @BarryS6 februari 2025 21:13
Ik heb dit ook zo lopen. Ik krijg soms het gevoel dat het nogal hapert als ik langer een game speel. Begin gaat het best soepel. Heb alles geconnect met ethernet . Ik heb best wel snel internet. Ligt het misschien aan de moonlight settings.

Krijg ook zo nu en dan de melding dat mijn internetconnection niet snel genoeg is bij het kijken van films op de Shield via plex.
Reageer
The Zep Man
@D-TECH6 februari 2025 14:45
Dit is echt heel belangrijk en wordt straal genegeerd door de Shield TV fans.
Niet genegeerd. De fans gebruiken een alternatief die dit probleem goed genoeg oplost. Daarnaast is dit natuurlijk geen probleem in applicaties die dit zelf oplossen, zoals Kodi en Jellyfin.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 6 februari 2025 14:49]

Reageer
Frank @D-TECH6 februari 2025 15:18
De gemiddelde gebruiker van een Nvidia Shield anno 2025 gebruikt waarschijnlijk Plex of Jellyfin waarin dit gewoon werkt.
Reageer
Madshark @D-TECH8 februari 2025 01:17
Dit is echt heel belangrijk en wordt straal genegeerd door de Shield TV fans. Enige speler die het netjes doet bij mij en de OLED is idd die Apple TV.
Hier is dat gek genoeg precies het omgekeerde. Met de Shield schakelt de TV altijd naar de juiste framerate, 23.96/24 in Plex met 24p content, 50fps met IPTV cliënt (Tivimate), 50fps in F1 en 60fps met Youtube.
Echter met de AppleTV (4k gen3) heb ik soms vage stutters met Plex, zeker bij snelle camera pans, terwijl de TV wel gewoon aangeeft een 24fps signaal te krijgen. (Bij LG een keer 5 a 10x snel drukken op de groene knop)
Dit is overigens niet TV gerelateerd, een 2e dezelfde AppleTV op een andere TV (Philips) hetzelfde issue. Speel ik dezelfde scène af met een ShieldTV, geen stutters.
(Beiden AppleTV's zijn ethernet versies, en dus ook met gigabit verbonden, 960mbit op speedtest)
Reageer
The Zep Man
6 februari 2025 13:33
Inmiddels ook al besproken op GoT:

forumtopic: Nvidia Shield TV - Ervaringen & Discussie - deel 2

Fijn dat zo'n oude speler nog een update krijgt. Voor de rest doet de Shield TV nog steeds alles als de dag dat ik ermee begon. Buiten een paar zaken die ik zelf maar heb moeten regelen (en dat gelukkig tenminste kon regelen) mag ik niet klagen. :P

Om de upgrade handmatig te starten:

Settings > Device Preferences > About > System upgrade > Check for upgrade. Als dat hangt/je er niet uitkomt, eerst even de Shield TV herstarten en daarna opnieuw proberen. De download is 816,55 MB voor mij op een Shield TV Pro 2019.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 6 februari 2025 13:39]

Reageer
TBKruit @The Zep Man6 februari 2025 14:52
Helemaal mee eens, alleen de fan die herrie maakt is een kleine 'PItA'.
Heb je daar ook ervaring mee, of bedoel je dat onder andere met de zelf op te lossen zaken?
Reageer
AtariXLfanboy @The Zep Man6 februari 2025 15:01
Ik heb juist mijn ShieldTV juist heel lang niet geupdate en het functioneer allemaal nog prima. Nou gebruik ik de Shield eigenlijk alleen nog op de beamer wat mij toch nog weer aardig geld scheelde op de aanschaf van de beamer omdat deze dus geen Android hoefde te hebben. In december heb ik de ShieldTV 10 jaar. Dat was dus goed online besteed in Deutschland bij de Mindfactory voor 219 euro :)
Reageer
Annihilism @The Zep Man8 februari 2025 11:57
Wat hoop ik toch dat ze een versie 2 uitbrengen. Het zal wel niet want de shield is minder dan 1% van de inkomsten van nvidia.

Ik blijf het de beste speler vinden.
Reageer
Ziglar 6 februari 2025 13:44
Hopelijk nu ook gefixed dat het scherm af en toe op zwart springt
Reageer
hardware-lover
@Ziglar6 februari 2025 14:11
Als dat is a.g.v. refreshrate/resolutie die wijzigt, of HDR wordt geactiveerd, dan raak je dat nu niet kwijt met deze update ;)
Reageer
icecreamfarmer @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 16:50
Bij mij is het als hij van geluidsformaten switcht.
Reageer
hardware-lover
@icecreamfarmer6 februari 2025 18:24
Dat is een hele vreemde. HDMI kabel al eens uitgewisseld?
Reageer
latka @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 16:52
Nee, midden in een Netflix film. Basis abbo dus geen hdr (shield zonder Dolby Vision).
Reageer
hardware-lover
@latka6 februari 2025 18:25
Ook niet echt normaal dat dit midden in een lopende film of serie gebeurd. Eigenlijk hetzelfde als bij de vorige user, HDMI kabel al eens vervangen?
Reageer
latka @hardware-lover6 februari 2025 23:37
Ik vermoed compatibiliteit met de nieuwe TV. Kabels zijn dezelde die jarenlang goed gewerkt hebben. Het gebeurt soms 2 uur niet en dan ineens 2x in 10 minuten. De audio loopt wel gewoon door via de receiver die er tussen zit, dus ik vermoed een HDMI compatibiliteits issue van de nieuwe TV. Maar ja, ga dat maar eens debuggen, dat is niet te doen met HDMI en de tools die beschikbaar zijn voor reguliere mensen.
Reageer
Ziglar @hardware-lover7 februari 2025 13:39
tot een maand of 2 geleden had ik dit nooit. ook niet vanuit andere hdmi apparaten.
het komt voor tijdens het afspelen van media, gewoon willekeurig. het scherm gaat op zwart. dan komt er lijnksbovenin de resolutie te staan en komt het beeld terug. de audio gaat wel gewoon door.
Reageer
Frank @Ziglar6 februari 2025 15:17
Daar heb je compatibiliteit van zowel je TV als mediaspeler voor nodig. Volgens mij ondersteunen momenteel alleen LG oleds sinds 2023 en de Apple TV dit. En dit geldt alleen voor refresh rate switching. Met SDR <-> HDR switch heb je nog steeds een korte blackout.
Reageer
JustFogMaxi 6 februari 2025 13:41
Eindelijk die remote delay na boot gefixt, dat was toch irritant.
Reageer
ArcticWolf @JustFogMaxi6 februari 2025 13:41
sow echt he.
Reageer
Kashika @JustFogMaxi6 februari 2025 14:54
Is dat waarom hij weer aanschiet nadat je alles uitzet via de remote?
Reageer
chiel_78 @Kashika7 februari 2025 09:18
Heb ik nu ook ja, moet het ding 5x uitzetten voor hij uitblijft.
Reageer
Bzztoh 6 februari 2025 13:37
Eens, hier draait hij ook als een zonnetje. Ben er blij mee.
Reageer
blackvoske 6 februari 2025 13:50
Echt top dat men nog steeds dit apparaat van updates voorziet
Reageer
Cappuccino 7 februari 2025 09:01
Nog steeds op 8.2.3 zonder al die geforceerde bloat er op :D
Reageer
Pindamann @Cappuccino9 februari 2025 09:46
Is dat ook nog zonder al die reclame? Zoja vooral zo houden dan!
Reageer
Jan Dee 7 februari 2025 10:02
We hebben hier drie Shields in huis.
Deze zijn alle drie geüpdatet naar 9.2 Nu blijkt dat de Shields niet meer bereikbaar zijn in Google Home. Daar kun je o.a. de slideshow instellen met eigen foto's. Volledig offline volgens Home.
Hebben meer mensen dit?
Reageer
edutch @Jan Dee7 februari 2025 10:24
Staat letterlijk in de changelogs bovenaan.

SHIELD TV will be removed from Google Home integration after SHIELD Experience 9.2 installation. Visit NVIDIA support to reconfigure.
Resolved Bugs
Reageer
Jan Dee @edutch7 februari 2025 10:38
Ja, dat klopt. Dan kom je op een advies uit 2021 en het lukt mij niet om op die manier de connectie met Home te herstellen. Is er iemand die het wel is gelukt? Ik laat mij graag even helpen... :-)
Reageer
hardware-lover
@Jan Dee7 februari 2025 14:11
Verwijderen uit Google Home als apparaat en daarna zoeken naar nieuwe apparaten. Zo heb ik de Shield weer aan Google Home toegevoegd. De Shield moest enkel weer aan een ruimte worden toegevoegd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hardware-lover op 7 februari 2025 14:12]

Reageer
Jan Dee @hardware-lover7 februari 2025 16:41
Helaas werkt het in mijn situatie niet zo gemakkelijk. De Shield wordt gewoon niet meer gevonden in de Home app. Ik heb Google app data verwijderd, opnieuw opgestart en de microfoon button ingedrukt. Daarna werkt het "OK Google" gedoetje prima, maar de Home app vindt geen nieuw apparaat.
De Shields had ik verwijderd uit de Home app en ze worden niet teruggevonden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jan Dee op 7 februari 2025 16:52]

Reageer
Breimer22 @Jan Dee17 februari 2025 21:12
Hier had ik ook last van. Via reddit kwam ik erachter als je 2 of meer shields hebt of meerdere huizen het wat minder soepel gaat.

*Verwijder alle shields in alle huizen uit Google home.
*Ethernet op de shield uit en wifi gebruiken (dezelfde netwerk als telefoon, je kunt later ethernet wel weer terug zetten)
*Bij system apps: Google app --> clear data en Google Cast --> clear data
*Reboot the shield
*Na reboot druk je op de microfoon knop op de afstandsbediening
*Google Assistant komt dan tevoorschijn en kun je opnieuw instellen. Als je dit gedaan hebt moet je YT filmpje kijken.
*Test Google home op je shield door je microfoon op de afstandsbediening te drukken en probeer een spraak commando
*Na 10 minuten vond ik pas de shield in mijn Google home bij local devices. Google home zet je huizen op alfabetische volgorde, wat er voor zorgt dat mijn woonhuis op 2 staat. Hij zet de shield bij het eerste huis neer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Breimer22 op 17 februari 2025 21:20]

Reageer
Jan Dee @Breimer2218 februari 2025 11:20
Hier had ik ook last van. Via reddit kwam ik erachter als je 2 of meer shields hebt of meerdere huizen het wat minder soepel gaat.

*Verwijder alle shields in alle huizen uit Google home.
*Ethernet op de shield uit en wifi gebruiken (dezelfde netwerk als telefoon, je kunt later ethernet wel weer terug zetten)
*Bij system apps: Google app --> clear data en Google Cast --> clear data
*Reboot the shield
*Na reboot druk je op de microfoon knop op de afstandsbediening
*Google Assistant komt dan tevoorschijn en kun je opnieuw instellen. Als je dit gedaan hebt moet je YT filmpje kijken.
*Test Google home op je shield door je microfoon op de afstandsbediening te drukken en probeer een spraak commando
*Na 10 minuten vond ik pas de shield in mijn Google home bij local devices. Google home zet je huizen op alfabetische volgorde, wat er voor zorgt dat mijn woonhuis op 2 staat. Hij zet de shield bij het eerste huis neer.
Bedankt voor deze tip! Dit verzin je niet natuurlijk.
Na lang proberen en van alles uit en aan te zetten is het mij ook gelukt het weer enigszins werkend te krijgen. Ik kan niet meer recapituleren hoe ik het precies voor elkaar heb gekregen. Maar dit lijkt me een logische werkwijze wanneer je, zoals ik, 3 Shields in het netwerk hebt.
Reageer
okkie001 7 februari 2025 21:24
Top na zo lang toch nog een update

[Reactie gewijzigd door okkie001 op 7 februari 2025 22:02]

Reageer
Beeldbuisje 8 februari 2025 10:05
Ik heb nog de allereerste van 2015 dacht ik? Eens kijken of die ook nog kan upgraden.

In alle geval een haat-liefde relatie met dat ding. Altijd is het wel iets.
Nu de reden dat ik hem nog steeds gebruik is dat het de enige compacte mediaspeler met Android/Google tv is die Dolby True HD en daarom ook Dolby Atmos op een TrueHD spoor ondersteunt.

Op het moment van schrijven is HDMI-CEC er weer mee gestopt.
Vanaf de aankoop tot nu zit ik er altijd mee te klooien.
Reageer
ctrl-tab @Beeldbuisje8 februari 2025 15:54
Hier altijd probleemloos cec tot een maand terug (voor de update)

Tv gaat ineens niet meer uit.. aan gaat wel goed...
Reageer


